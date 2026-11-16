Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Blade Resources Inc. (CSE: AZCU) (FSE: C3M) (OTC Pink: BLDEF) (the "Company" or "Blade") has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Due to strong demand, the Company will now offer up to 23,333,334 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.30 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000. Each Unit will continue to consist of one common share (each, a "Share") of the Company, and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will now be exercisable to acquire an additional Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of thirty-six months and will not be subject to accelerated expiry.

The Company expects to complete the Offering on or about November 20, 2026. The Company intends to utilize the proceeds of the Offering to continue exploration and development at the Hot Breccia project, located near Hayden, Arizona, and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties who have introduced subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Blade Resources Inc.

Blade Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the development of the Hot Breccia project, an emerging copper-gold porphyry located near Hayden Arizona, USA. Hot Breccia's 227 unpatented mining claims lay in the heart of the Arizona porphyry copper province, within sight of the Hayden Copper Smelter (Asarco) and Freeport's Christmas Mine. Historic exploration on the property conducted by Bear Creek Mining (then a Kennecott subsidiary), in a venture with Conoco Inc., from 1972 through 1981 discovered substantial porphyry copper skarn mineralization in multiple drill holes and confirmed the presence of a large, mineralized Laramide age porphyry; with the grade and tonnage yet to be determined.

https://bladeresources.com/

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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