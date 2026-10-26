Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Blade Resources Inc. (CSE: AZCU) (FSE: C3M) (the "Company" or "Blade") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the property-wide Magnetotelluric ("MT") geophysical survey at its Hot Breccia project ("Hot Breccia") in Arizona's porphyry copper province. Based on positive preliminary results generated by the Company's contractor, Moombarriga Geoscience ("Moombarriga"), the survey has been expanded from 62 to approximately 86 stations. The preliminary results build on anomalies identified by the 2023 ZTEM survey and provide greater detail and ground control. Additional locations have been selected to extend the area of dense 500-metre station coverage and to refine previously unidentified geophysical targets in underexplored areas of the property.

"Preliminary results from the MT survey have exceeded the expectations of both Moombarriga and our team. In response, we expanded the survey to better define the historic ZTEM anomalies and the newly generated anomalies. The additional data will strengthen our geological model, improve drill targeting, and clarify the relationships among the geophysical targets. We will continue the survey while we eagerly await the final data," stated Mike Blady, Chief Executive Officer of Blade.

Market Maker

The Company has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market making services in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Integral is an independent Canadian investment dealer regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"). Integral will provide market making services to support orderly trading and enhance liquidity in the Company's common shares. These activities will be undertaken in compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integral will receive a monthly cash fee of C$6,000, plus applicable taxes. The agreement has a minimum term of three months, commencing October 26, 2026, following which it may be terminated by the Company upon 30 days' written notice. There are no performance-based compensation arrangements, and Integral will not receive any shares, options or other securities of the Company as compensation.

Integral is an arm's-length party to the Company and will conduct its market-making activities independently, and to the knowledge of the Company, does not currently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Integral can be contacted at Suite 1600, 181 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, or through Taylor Howie, Director, Issuer Services, 647.622.6770, taylor.howie@integralwealth.com.

Qualified Person

Michael Harp, CPG, Director, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Blade Resources Inc.

Blade Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the development of the Hot Breccia project, an emerging copper-gold porphyry located near Hayden Arizona, USA. Hot Breccia's 227 unpatented mining claims lay in the heart of the Arizona porphyry copper province, within sight of the Hayden Copper Smelter (Asarco) and Freeport's Christmas Mine. Historic exploration on the property conducted by Bear Creek Mining (then a Kennecott subsidiary), in a venture with Conoco Inc., from 1972 through 1981 discovered substantial porphyry copper skarn mineralization in multiple drill holes and confirmed the presence of a large, mineralized, Laramide age porphyry; with the grade and tonnage yet to be determined.

Forward-Looking Information

The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "view", "believes" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties of the Company's business are contained in the Company's public filings which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

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