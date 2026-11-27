

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese market is notably higher on Friday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the positive cues from European markets and lack of cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving up to near the 57,750 level, with gains in exporters, automakers and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in index heavyweights.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 248.36 points or 0.43 percent to 57,747.52, after touching a high of 57,994.39 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly higher on Thursday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is gaining almost 1 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining almost 3 percent, while Screen Holdings is gaining more than 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is advancing almost 3 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are gaining almost 2 percent each.



Among the major exporters, Sony is losing almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 3 percent, Canon is edging up 0.3 percent and Panasonic is gaining almost 2 percent.



Among other major gainers, Socionext is jumping more than 6 percent, while IHI, Furukawa Electric and Resonac Holdings are surging almost 6 percent each. Kioxia Holdings is gaining more than 5 percent, while Japan Steel Works, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Chubu Electric Power are advancing more than 4 percent each. Tokyo Electric, Mitsui Kinzoku and Idemitsu Kosan are adding almost 4 percent each, while Dowa Holdings and ENEOS Holdings are up more than 3 percent each.



Conversely, Recruit Holdings is losing more than 3 percent.



In economic news, core consumer prices in Tokyo's central wards increased 2.9 percent on year in November 2026, accelerating from a 2.6 percent rise in October but falling short of expectations of 3.0 percent. It was the fastest increase since July 2025 and remained above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target for the third consecutive month



Meanwhile, the CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food and energy prices, rose 2.5 percent on year, down from 2.6 percent in October and below forecasts of 3.0 percent, marking the slowest pace in three months.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, the markets were closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday after closing mixed on Wednesday.



The major European markets moved to the upside on the day. The German DAX rallied 2 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.5 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Thursday to extend the gains in the previous session amid supply concerns after Yemen's Houthis claimed to have hit Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and two ships hit mines laid by the Iranian's in the Strait of Hormuz. The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $0.35 or 0.4 percent to $84.03 a barrel.



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