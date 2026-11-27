Folding Bikes Were Never Built for Everyone? DAHON is Fixing That

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For over forty years, DAHON has offered freedom that fits more riders. Behind that mission is Founder and CEO Dr. David Hon, whose entrepreneurial journey began in laser research.

DAHON's ultra-light folding e-bike K-Feather made a splash when it was launched. Now the company's new Heavy Duty Folding Bike Series - Mariner XL and Mariner HD - are probably the first folding bikes built specifically for heavier riders, rated to offer 150 kg (330 lb) payload, roughly 40% higher than typical folding bikes.

The Road Not Taken - Physicist Turned Entrepreneur

A physicist at Hughes Research Laboratories, Dr. Hon was inspired by the 1970s oil crisis to pursue greener urban transport. "Initially, I wanted to license my patents, but no factory was willing to produce them. So, I raised funds on my own, built a factory to manufacture and market them," said Dr. Hon.

The first DAHON folding bicycle appeared in 1982, pioneering modern folding bicycle design and earning Dr. Hon recognition as the "Father of the Modern Folding Bicycle."

Dr. Hon had taken the road less travelled by. More than four decades on, and that has made all the difference.

Frame Flex Is Costing Riders Watts - DAHON Fixes That

Dr. Hon's scientific approach lives on in DAHON-V Tech, combining physics, computerized finite element analysis and strain gauges to evaluate bicycle stiffness.

DAHON's DELTECH cable and Super Down Tube can increase frame stiffness by 33% and riding speed by 5-15%, according to DAHON's internal testing. Results vary with test conditions and bicycle configuration.

Folding Bikes for All Riders, Aspirations Unchanged

From the approximately 12 kg K-Feather electric-assist folder to the Heavy Duty Series, DAHON is widening access to cycling. Its independent sub-brand BICECO targets the mass market.

Looking ahead, DAHON plans to advance DAHON-V Tech, expand its tri-fold carbon frame series and electric-assist ranges, and pursue targeted acquisitions in new materials and core technologies.

From solving the portability problem in 1982 to widening its international footprint today, the ambition has not changed: make cycling a practical, everyday choice.

About DAHON

Founded in California in 1982 by Dr. David T. Hon, DAHON is a global folding bicycle brand and pioneer of modern folding bikes. DAHON TECH is listed on HKEX (2543).

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