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WKN: A41GZJ | ISIN: CNE100007366 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
18.09.2026 15:12 Uhr
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DAHON-V Tech - the engineering behind what makes a folding bike ride like a road bike

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Folding bikes are no longer a niche. The past decade has brought a wave of options at every price tier - from entry-level commuters to premium folders making a fashion statement. The category's growth, however, has come with a quality gap: hinges that loosen within their first year of riding, frames that flex under load, and drivetrains that buckle on hills. Few brands have made riding performance their central engineering question. DAHON has, continuously, since 1982.

Can a folding bike ride like a road bike? It prompted DAHON's R&D to conduct a more rigorous investigation. The team conducted comprehensive tests on more than 40 bikes from various brands to map what separates a flexy folder from a quick one. The output became the DAHON-V tech suite - a test-and-design methodology now applied across the company's folding range.

That engineering work has not gone unnoticed. The Mariner HD earned the d&i Award 2026 at Taipei Cycle Show, and DAHON's ultra-lightweight e-bike K-Feather took the China Cycle 2024 Gold Award.

"After a period of extensive, rigorous research, we have developed the DAHON-V tech suite. It is built upon a combination of physics, computerized FEA, and strain gauges. Above all, this is a pioneering method that can truly test the riding stiffness of bike frames."

- said Dr. David Hon, Founder & CEO of DAHON.

What DAHON-V measures - and what it changed

Dahon-V tech suite includes full tests on frame and seatpost rigidity, overall bike stiffness, and dynamic rocking tests. From the data came two engineering refinements now applied across DAHON's folding lineup - enabled by DELTECH cable and the Super Downtube, DAHON-V tech raises frame stiffness by 33% and translates pedaling power to a real-world riding-speed gain of 5-15%, depending on rider weight, terrain, and wheel size.

Mariner Heavy-Duty Series - engineering breakthrough

For a segment often overlooked by folding-bike makers, DAHON has now released its Mariner Heavy Duty Series - Mariner HD (20-inch wheels) and Mariner XL (20-inch wheels) - payload up to 330 lb (150 kg), with frames tested at 50% above standard city-bike loads and 100,000 stress cycles for fatigue validation. It features Shimano 8-speed drivetrain with disc brakes for predictable handling across urban and mixed terrain.

From the ultra-light K-Feather to the Mariner heavy-duty series, DAHON-V reflects one answer to the category's oldest trade-off: between portability and ride quality.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahon-v-tech--the-engineering-behind-what-makes-a-folding-bike-ride-like-a-road-bike-302883273.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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