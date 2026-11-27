Paratus Energy: Key Information Relating to Q3 2026 Cash Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") today that the Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend to shareholders as specified below.

Dividend amount: USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.15) per share

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: December 1, 2026

Ex-date: December 2, 2026

Record date: December 3, 2026

Payment date: December 15, 2026

Date of approval: November 26, 2026

Payment of cash distribution to shareholders holding shares outside the Euronext Securities Oslo/VPS will be handled manually.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 4063 9083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

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