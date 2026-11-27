Paratus Energy: Q3 2026 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2026, highlighted by $79 million in combined segment revenues and $50 million in adjusted EBITDA, from continuing operations. The Company and its ownership in Seagems ended the quarter with $169 million in cash and a net debt of $239 million (1.3x leverage).

Paratus is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized a quarterly cash distribution of $0.22 per share for Q3 2026, consistent with prior quarters.

Q3 2026 highlights, including notable post-quarter developments:

Recently announced a strategic review of the Company's investment in the Seagems JV.

Successfully completed the Fontis sale and used cash proceeds received at closing towards partial redemption of bonds.

Delivered strong operational performance, with PLSV fleet technical utilization of approximately 99%.

Reported combined segment revenue and EBITDA of $79 million and $50 million, respectively.

Closed the quarter with combined cash of $169 million and net debt of $239 million (1.3x net leverage ratio).

Seagems was recently awarded a four-year contract for the third-party horizontal pipelaying vessel Safira.

Petrobras recently confirmed the acceptance of Seagems' bid for a four-year contract for Jade.

Post Q3, declared $0.22 per share dividend for Q3 2026, consistent with previous quarters.

Corporate and operational review for the third quarter of 2026

Strategic review of investment in the Seagems JV

On November 18, 2026, Paratus announced a strategic review of its investment in Seagems. Paratus and Vantris Energy Berhad ("Vantris") are conducting the review on a coordinated basis and exploring third-party interest in the Seagems business as a whole.

Pareto Securities is acting as financial adviser to Paratus, while J.P. Morgan is acting as financial adviser to Vantris. The review may or may not lead to a transaction, and no decision to transact has been taken by either of the two joint venture parties at this stage.

The Company will provide further updates as appropriate and in accordance with its disclosure obligations under applicable law.

Seagems operating and financial update

Paratus' 50% share in the Seagems joint venture contributed $78.6 million in contract revenues, compared with $71 million in the prior quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by the recovery from planned maintenance activities and operational incidents involving Esmeralda and Jade during the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $51.1 million, up from $43.5 million in the prior quarter.

The JV achieved technical utilization of 98.6% (Q2 2026: 93.7%) and the contract backlog at quarter-end was approximately $0.9 billion (Q2 2026: approximately $1.1 billion), excluding the subsequent Safira award.

During the quarter, Seagems distributed $34.8 million to Paratus (Q2 2026: $30.2 million).

Earlier in 2026, Petrobras launched a PLSV tender for contracts commencing in 2028, comprising five lots with varying technical specifications and offering contract durations of four years. Seagems submitted bids for the Jade and a third-party vessel to which it had secured exclusive access in the event of a contract award.

On November 17, 2026, the Company announced that Seagems had been awarded a four-year contract with Petrobras for the third-party horizontal pipelaying vessel Safira, which is currently under construction. The contract is expected to commence in Q4 2028 and is expected to add approximately $410 million to Seagems' backlog, of which the Company has a 50% share.

Seagems has secured access to the vessel through a memorandum of understanding ("MOU"), which includes a purchase option. While the timing remains subject to change, Seagems currently expects to conclude on whether to acquire the vessel before year-end or early next year. If acquired, Safira would become the seventh owned vessel in Seagems' fleet and be expected to contribute significant operating cash flow once operations under the Petrobras contract commence.

Safira will have a horizontal pipelaying system ("HLS") with 300-tonne tension capacity. The Company believes that Safira is unlikely to target the more technically demanding, higher-tension deepwater projects that the high-specification 550-tonne PLSVs with vertical pipelaying systems (VLS) in Seagems' existing fleet are well suited for. Due to differences in vessel dimensions, tonnage, equipment configuration and operational capabilities, Safira's estimated construction cost is materially lower than the estimated replacement cost of Seagems' existing high-specification 550-tonne PLSVs.

The JV continues to explore opportunities to expand the Seagems business and leverage its established operational platform. This work is ongoing, and the Company believes that there is meaningful potential for further growth.

On November 9, 2026, the Company announced that Petrobras had published its final tender results, confirming the acceptance of Seagems' bid for the Jade PLSV. The prospective four-year contract is expected to commence in Q1 2028 and remains subject to formal award by Petrobras and the execution of definitive agreements. While no firm agreements are in place, we currently expect that the vessel will be employed during the time between the expiration of the current contract and the start-up of the prospective four-year contract with Petrobras.

Market outlook

On November 23, 2026, Petrobras announced its 2027-2031 business plan, providing for total capital expenditure of $122 billion, approximately 12% above the $109 billion included in its 2026-2030 plan. E&P remains the principal investment area, accounting for more than 70% of planned expenditure. The plan also indicates estimated demand for approximately 7,000 km of rigid and flexible pipelines and umbilicals, including installations and recoveries, compared with approximately 6,000 km in the previous plan. Overall, we believe the increased investment and activity levels are supportive of the demand outlook for subsea support vessels, including PLSVs, in Brazil.

Webcast

Paratus will host a presentation of the Q3 2026 results via an audio webcast today at 15:00 CET. To join the webcast, please use the following link:

https://paratusenergy.engagestream.euronext.com/q3-2026

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 4063 9083

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

Q3 2026 Interim Results Report

Q3 2026 Interim Results Presentation

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's and / or the Paratus Group's (including any member of the Paratus Group) plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. These statements are based on management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and / or the Paratus Group and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, management's reliance on third party professional advisors and operational partners and providers, the Company's ability (or inability) to control the operations and governance of certain joint ventures and investment vehicles, oil and energy services and solutions market conditions, subsea services market conditions, and offshore drilling market conditions, the cost and timing of capital projects, the performance of operating assets, delay in payment or disputes with customers, the ability to successfully employ operating assets, procure or have access to financing, ability to comply with loan covenants, liquidity and adequacy of cash flow from operations of its subsidiaries and investments, fluctuations in the international price of oil or alternative energy sources, international financial, commodity or currency market conditions, including, in each case, the impact of pandemics and related economic conditions, changes in governmental regulations, including in connection with pandemics, that affect the Paratus Group, increased competition in any of the industries in which the Paratus Group operates, the impact of global economic conditions and global health threats, including in connection with pandemics, our ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, joint venture partners, professional advisors, operational partners and providers, employees and other third parties and our ability to maintain adequate financing to support our business plans, factors related to the offshore drilling, subsea services, and oil and energy services and solutions markets, the impact of global economic conditions, our liquidity and the adequacy of cash flows for our obligations, including the ability of the Company's subsidiaries and investment vehicles to pay dividends, political and other uncertainties, the concentration of our revenues in certain geographical jurisdictions, limitations on insurance coverage, our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel on commercially reasonable terms, the level of expected capital expenditures, our expected financing of such capital expenditures, and the timing and cost of completion of capital projects, fluctuations in interest rates or exchange rates and currency devaluations relating to foreign or U.S. monetary policy, tax matters, changes in tax laws, treaties and regulations, tax assessments and liabilities for tax issues, legal and regulatory matters, customs and environmental matters, the potential impacts on our business resulting from climate-change or greenhouse gas legislation or regulations, the impact on our business from climate-change related physical changes or changes in weather patterns, and the occurrence of cybersecurity incidents, attacks or other breaches to our information technology systems, including our rig operating systems. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Neither the Company nor any member of the Paratus Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factors on our businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21459/4430006/b90db7da1643f2dc.pdf Q3 2026 Interim Results Report https://mb.cision.com/Public/21459/4430006/9c064ce9f193bbd4.pdf Q3 2026 Interim Results Presentation

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