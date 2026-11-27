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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD will provide a live presentation, following publication of Half Year Results, via Investor Meet Company on 02 Dec 2026, 14:00 GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 30 Nov 2026, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can register via the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/eco-atlantic-oil-gas-ltd/register-investor

Investors who already follow Eco Atlantic on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Alice Carroll, VP, Business Development & Corporate Affairs Celicourt (PR) +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Mark Antelme / Kathleen Beams

Notes to editors

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin which on completion of the farm-down to BP will reduce to 25% in each licence. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 37.5% Working Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd.-announces-investor-presentation-via-investor-meet-1362689