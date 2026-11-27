

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP.DE) is considering a fresh restructuring that could result in at least 10,000 job cuts as the German software company reshapes its business to adapt to the growing role of artificial intelligence, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The proposed workforce reduction could affect at least 9% of SAP's global employees, although the final number of positions to be eliminated remains undecided and could change following discussions with labor representatives, the report said.



SAP had already cut around 10,000 jobs in 2024 as part of an earlier restructuring. However, subsequent recruitment has brought its workforce back to about 113,000.



SAP shares closed up 2.28% at €194.14 on Xetra on Thursday.



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