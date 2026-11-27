

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (7267.T), the Japanese auto major, Friday reported lower worldwide automobile production for October compared to the same period last year. However, October sales in Japan and exports increased year over year.



October automobile production worldwide decreased for the ninth consecutive month to 298,619 units from 302,671 units last year.



The company said that the October Japanese production has declined for the third consecutive month to 60,138 units from 63,662 units previous year.



Outside of Japan, October production reduced for the tenth consecutive month to 238,481 units from 239,009 units prior year.



Nonetheless, total October sales in Japan increased to 51,336 units from 48,955 units a year ago.



Total October exports rose to 14,258 units from 9357 units same period last year.



Today, shares closed at ¥1776, up 0.51% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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