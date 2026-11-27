

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euronext N.V. (ENX), a pan-European stock exchange operator, on Thursday announced that it has agreed to merge with Euronext Athens Holding S.A. through a cross-border merger.



The transaction is subject to shareholder approvals and other regulatory and legal requirements.



Under the proposed merger, the company will absorb Euronext Athens, which will cease to exist as a separate entity.



Euronext Athens shareholders will receive one new Euronext share for every 17 shares held.



The exchange ratio is improved from the previous offer of one Euronext share for every 20 Euronext Athens shares under the voluntary tender offer completed in November 2025.



The company said that based on Euronext's closing share price of €167.50 on November 25, the exchange ratio values each Euronext Athens share at €9.85, representing a 38% premium over the previous offer value of €7.14.



The company also said that shareholders who vote against the merger and exercise their withdrawal rights will be entitled to cash compensation of €9.29 per share.



The merger aims to simplify the group's legal structure, eliminate costs associated with a separate listing and facilitate the integration of the Greek market into the Euronext Group.



Extraordinary general meetings of both companies are scheduled for January 26, 2027.



The merger will become effective following the completion of the required procedures and execution of the Dutch notarial deed of merger.



On Thursday, Euronext closed trading 2.39% higher at EUR 171.50 on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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