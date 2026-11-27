

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments have completed the sale of a 75% controlling interest in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Pty. Ltd. to Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L, EEE.AT). The transaction was first announced in October 2025. The companies received all necessary regulatory approvals in Africa. As part of the deal, Coca-Cola sold 41.52% of its 66.52% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Pty. Ltd. to Coca-Cola HBC, while Coca-Cola HBC acquired the 33.48% stake held by Gutsche Family Investments.



Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Pty. Ltd. is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in Africa, operating in 14 countries. The Gutsche family will remain connected to the Coca-Cola system and Africa through its ownership stake in Coca-Cola HBC. Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola HBC have a separate option agreement providing Coca-Cola HBC the opportunity to acquire the remaining 25% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Pty. Ltd. held by Coca-Cola within a six-year period.



At prior close on NYSE, Coca-Cola Company shares were trading at $97.59.



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