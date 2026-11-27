LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) - Today, on 27 November 2026, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Alligator Bioscience AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Resolution on (A) directed issue of ordinary shares (equalization issue); (B) amendment of the Articles of Association; and (C) reverse split of ordinary shares

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a consolidation of ordinary shares (so-called reversed share split) whereby one thousand (1,000) existing ordinary shares are consolidated into one (1) ordinary share (1:1,000). The purpose of the reverse share split is to achieve an appropriate number of shares for the company. In order to enable the reverse share split and to achieve an even quota value after the reverse share split, the meeting also resolved on a directed issue of ordinary shares (equalization issue).

Through the equalization issue, the company's share capital increases by SEK 0.76 through the issue of 152 new ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.005 per share, corresponding to the share's quota value. With deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new ordinary shares can only be subscribed for by Vator Securities AB. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and for setting the subscription price at the quota value is that the new issue is being carried out to achieve a total number of ordinary shares in the company that is evenly divisible by the consolidation ratio and thus to achieve an even quota value after the reverse share split.

The reverse share split means that the number of ordinary shares, which after the directed issue (equalization issue) amounts to a total of 3,568,107,000, is reduced to a total of 3,568,107. The reverse share split also means that the quota value of the share increases from SEK 0.005 to SEK 5.

To enable the reverse share split, it was also resolved to amend § 5 of the Articles of Association so that the limits for the number of shares in the company are changed to not less than 3,000,000 and not more than 12,000,000.

The board of directors was authorized to determine the record date for the reverse share split, which may not be earlier than the date on which the resolution on the reverse share split has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. Further information on the procedure for the reverse share split will be published in connection with the board of directors' decision regarding the record date.

Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to resolve on issues of warrants

The meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors, within the limits set forth in the Articles of Association, up until the next annual general meeting, at one or several occasions, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve to issue warrants. The right to subscribe for the warrants shall be granted solely to Fenja Capital II A/S ("Fenja Capital"). The warrants shall be issued free of charge.

The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and that the warrants are issued free of charge is to fulfil the company's obligations to Fenja Capital under the loan agreement entered into by the company and Fenja Capital in July 2026 (and as further described in the company's press releases from 23 July 2026 and 29 September 2026). According to the loan agreement, Fenja Capital has received warrants series 2026/2031. The warrants are subject to terms and conditions that contain recalculation terms that entail a so-called "full dilution protection", meaning that Fenja Capital, with certain exceptions, shall be compensated in the event of certain corporate actions so that Fenja Capital always has the right to be allocated additional warrants so that the warrants held by Fenja Capital together entail the same dilution as the warrants represented immediately prior to the corporate action, calculated on the number of outstanding ordinary shares in the company. According to the loan agreement, Fenja Capital also has the right to request recalculation of already issued warrants series 2026/2031, which may require the issuance of new warrants of the same series to replace the already issued warrants.

Election of board members as well as remuneration for the board members

The meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee that the board shall consist of three ordinary board members elected by the general meeting. The meeting further resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee to re-elect Hans-Peter Ostler and Anna Törner as board members and to elect Søren Bregenholt as new board member. Hans-Peter Ostler was re-elected as Chairman of the board. The previous board members Denise Goode and Jörg Möller were not proposed for re-election. In connection with the meeting, the employee representative Karin Nordbladh resigned from her seat on the board.

In addition to this, the meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee regarding reduced board remuneration, meaning that remuneration to the board shall be paid with SEK 455,000 to the Chairman of the board of directors and with SEK 210,000 to each of the other board members who are not employed by the company. Remuneration for committee work shall be unchanged and be paid with SEK 125,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, with SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, with SEK 50,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and with SEK 25,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee. Søren Bregenholt shall not receive board or committee remuneration during the time he remains as CEO of the company, i.e. up to and including 31 December 2026.The reduced fees will apply from and including the extraordinary general meeting until the next annual general meeting, pro rata.

Lund on 27 November 2026

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0)46 540 82 00

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:30 a.m. CET on 27 November 2026.

Attachments

Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Alligator Bioscience AB

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bulletin-from-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-alligator-bioscience-ab-1386049