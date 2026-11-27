

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global markets have rallied strongly on Friday, after trade and tariff jitters dampened sentiment for several sessions. Easing concerns over the artificial intelligence trade supported sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have surged ahead. European markets are trading mostly with gains. Earlier in the day, Asian markets rallied strongly. South Korea's KOSPI has jumped more than 4 percent.



The Dollar Index has strengthened. Bond yields mostly hardened.



The crude oil price benchmarks have rallied. Gold has jumped close to 4 percent. Cryptocurrencies have rallied emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,936.60 up 1.50% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,322.90 up 1.95% Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100) at 26,743.90 up 2.68% Germany's DAX at 25,408.27, up 0.70% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,686.44, up 0.73% France's CAC 40 at 8,131.66, up 0.28% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,085.25, up 1.17% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 58,712.00, up 2.11% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,833.60, up 0.80% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,606.49, up 3.73% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,694.77, up 2.11% South Korea's KOSPI at 4,915.68, up 4.34%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 103.86, up 0.18% EUR/USD at 1.0958, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3125, up 0.14% USD/JPY at 159.54, up 0.18% USD/CHF at 0.8360, up 0.22% AUD/USD at 0.6673, up 0.56%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.914%, up 1.45% Germany at 3.2863%, up 0.84% France at 4.722%, down 0.44% U.K. at 5.2025%, up 1.01% Japan at 2.642%, up 0.15%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $92.40, up 0.80% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $85.76, up 2.49% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,670.00, up 3.80% Silver Futures (Dec) at $44.00, up 9.85%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,596.17, up 1.28% Ethereum at $1,726.36, up 1.50% BNB at $562.38, up 1.57% XRP at $0.9770, up 2.49% Solana at $73.44, up 3.41%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News