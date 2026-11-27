HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / EON Resources Inc. (NYSE American:EONR) ("EON" or the "Company") is an independent upstream energy company with 20,000 leasehold acres in the Permian Basin with approximately 1.2 billion barrels of original oil in place. Today, the Company announced that it reported a theft of property from the oil field to the New Mexico Oilfield Theft Task Force (the "NMOTTF") that led to arrests of several suspects.

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, at approximately 3:00 am, three suspects wearing dark masks, in a blue pickup, were caught on security cameras at the Grayburg-Jackson oil field in Eddy County, New Mexico owned and operated by LH Operating, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of EON. The suspects cut and stole copper wire critical to some of the field's operations.

"Each of the perpetrators were wearing masks, but the Company had good surveillance video including video of the pickup truck involved. All video and photographs were turned over to the SE New Mexico Oilfield Theft Task Force," said Dante Caravaggio, CEO of EON. EON also posted the same photographs on social media hoping someone would recognize and help identify the pickup and individuals. A Good Samaritan reported individuals and a vehicle matching the description from the surveillance footage. With the volunteered information turned over to the NMOTTF, the NMOTTF arrived at a residence where a truck was located fitting the description of the truck used in the theft and arrests were made.

According to authorities, a significant amount of copper wire was identified at the residence. The copper wire had been stripped of its insulation.

The NMOTTF moved quickly to identify alleged participants within two days of the theft. Limited production in the field was partially interrupted for 3 days until new wire could be procured and installed on a fast-track basis.

"We are thrilled to have reported the theft directly to the New Mexico Oilfield Theft Task Force who were incredible. We hope cameras and quick action, as was the case this time, help all operators bring down costs, downtime, and losses from criminal activity that hurts everyone," stated Dante Caravaggio.

About EON Resources Inc.

EON is an independent upstream energy company focused on maximizing total returns to shareholders through the development of onshore oil and natural gas properties. EON's Class A Common Stock trades on the NYSE American under "EONR," and its public warrants trade under "EONR WS." For more information on the Company, please visit the EON website.

Two Permian Basin Assets, Multiple Development Horizons

Grayburg-Jackson Field (GJF): 13,700 contiguous leasehold acres in Eddy County, New Mexico, with stacked pay zones and almost 1 billion barrels of estimated original oil in place, of which less than 7% has been produced to date. The San Andres horizontal development program commenced in August 2026.

South Justis Unit (SJU): 5,360 contiguous acres in Lea County, New Mexico, with approximately 207 million barrels of original oil in place. EON's geologic and reservoir work on the Blinebry zone indicates development potential that management believes is similar in character to the opportunity identified in the GJF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "should" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect the Company's management's current beliefs. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the risks relating to our business - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

PORTER, LEVAY & ROSE, INC.

mike@plrinvest.com

SOURCE: EON Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eon-resources-inc.-reports-theft-to-new-mexico-oilfield-theft-task-force-resulti-1361969