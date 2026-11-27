

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to 8-day highs of 0.8348 against the euro and 209.49 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8372 and 208.60, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to a 4-day high of 1.3135 from an early 2-day low of 1.3093.



The pound climbed to a 3-day high of 1.0980 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.0930.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.81 against the euro, 212.00 against the yen, 1.32 against the greenback and 1.10 against the franc.



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