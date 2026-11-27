At launch, developers will be able to use data from past agent runs to compare commercial cloud models, Apple's on-device foundation models and models running on Apple's Private Cloud Compute, and open-weight models hosted on private or sovereign infrastructure.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") today announced new on-demand model evaluation capabilities that use data captured from actual agent runs to compare alternative AI models. The technology extends Railtown's agent observability capabilities and helps developers and enterprises assess whether a lower-cost model or a different deployment environment can meet an application's quality and reliability requirements.

Evaluating Models Against Real Application Workloads

Railtown's agent observability technology can run locally or through its Conductr cloud platform, giving developers visibility into agent execution across development and production environments. The new capabilities use historical execution data to evaluate alternative models against real application workloads.

Developers can use these evaluations to identify tasks that may run on smaller, more efficient models, assess whether suitable workloads can move to a device or privately controlled infrastructure, and reduce reliance on any one provider. As new models become available, teams can revisit model choices throughout an application's life.

Evaluating Models in Apple's AI Ecosystem

Combining the new evaluation capabilities with Railtown's open-source Railtracks Swift Agent Development Kit (ADK) and agent observability gives Apple developers a way to assess which workloads could run on Apple's on-device foundation models or on a model running on Apple's Private Cloud Compute, where available.

Moving suitable tasks to an on-device model can reduce external inference costs, keep those model requests on the device and enable offline functionality where supported. Eligible developers can also evaluate Apple's cloud-hosted model for tasks that need more reasoning capacity or a larger context window.

"Developers should be able to look at the work their agents already do and ask where a smaller model can deliver the quality they need," said Marwan Haddad, CTO and Co-Founder of Railtown AI. "For an Apple developer, that might mean moving part of a workflow onto the device. For an enterprise, it might mean running a model on infrastructure it controls. In both cases, the decision starts with data from the application itself."

Supporting Private and Sovereign AI Deployments

Enterprises and governments seeking greater control over sensitive data and intellectual property can use the technology to assess whether open-weight models running on infrastructure they control meet the requirements of existing applications.

In Canada, Railtown sees an opportunity to complement investment in sovereign AI infrastructure by helping organizations identify which workloads can move to domestically controlled computing environments and what changes those workloads may require.

The new capabilities extend Railtown's agent development tools, which include the open-source Railtracks Swift and Python ADKs, knowledge retrieval technology, agent observability and the Conductr platform. The Company is also exploring ways to build on its observability and evaluation technology to help developers optimize prompts and agent workflows.

Railtown expects to make the evaluation capabilities available to developers soon and plans to publish a technical blog demonstrating how to use them.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is an AI technology company developing tools and infrastructure that enable developers and organizations to build, deploy, manage and observe AI-powered applications and agents.

Its technology includes Conductr, an agentic AI orchestration, deployment and observability platform; Railengine, its knowledge and data infrastructure; and Railtracks, its open-source Agent Development Kit.

Railtown is focused on simplifying the development and operation of agentic applications while supporting organizations seeking flexible, secure and scalable AI solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.railtown.ai.

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This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

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