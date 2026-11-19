Integration will bring three Canadian-hosted AI models to Railtown's Conductr platform and AI Partner Marketplace, combining Canadian AI inference with Railtown's agent development, knowledge infrastructure and deployment technologies.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Technology Integration Partnership with Radium, a frontier model alternative with drop-in LLM APIs to replace OpenAI and Anthropic. Radium's models, Hal, Clarke and Tycho, are available with hosting in Canada.

Under the partnership, Railtown and Radium are working to integrate three of Radium's AI models directly into Railtown's Conductr platform, making them accessible to Railtown customers and participating technology partners within the AI Partner Marketplace.

The integration is intended to provide developers and organizations with additional model choices while supporting growing demand for AI solutions that prioritize Canadian data residency, security and operational control.

By combining Radium's Canadian-hosted AI models with Railtown's Conductr, Railengine and Railtracks technologies, the companies aim to provide a comprehensive technology foundation for building, deploying and managing intelligent AI applications and agents.

Addressing the Growing Demand for Sovereign AI

As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across Canadian businesses and institutions, data sovereignty is becoming an increasingly important consideration in technology procurement and deployment decisions.

Organizations operating in industries such as financial services, healthcare, government and professional services must consider where sensitive information is stored, processed and accessed when evaluating AI solutions.

While many organizations are eager to adopt AI-powered applications, concerns surrounding data residency, privacy, security and reliance on foreign-hosted infrastructure can create barriers to implementation.

The Railtown and Radium partnership is designed to help address these requirements by combining Canadian-hosted AI model inference with the development, knowledge management, deployment and observability capabilities available through Railtown's technology ecosystem.

Radium's Canadian hosting options provide an important component of this approach, while Railtown's technology enables developers and organizations to build and operate applications around those models.

Together, the companies intend to provide customers with greater flexibility in designing AI solutions that align with their data-residency and operational requirements.

Three Radium AI Models to Be Integrated into Conductr

The integration will introduce three Radium models into Railtown's Conductr platform, providing developers with options for selecting AI models based on application requirements, performance characteristics and workload complexity.

Hal - Advanced Reasoning and Agent Workflows

Designed for complex reasoning, coding, tool execution and sophisticated multi-step agent workflows.

Clarke - Enterprise Knowledge and Conversational AI

Designed for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), knowledge-based applications, conversational AI and enterprise information retrieval.

Tycho - High-Efficiency AI Processing

Designed for high-volume workloads, including document classification, information extraction and other applications where processing efficiency is important.

Through Conductr, customers will be able to select Radium models as part of their agent development and deployment workflows, subject to completion of the integration.

This approach supports Railtown's broader strategy of providing developers with access to multiple AI models and infrastructure providers through a unified technology platform.

Combining Canadian-Hosted AI Models with Railtown's Technology Ecosystem

Railtown's technology platform is designed to support the lifecycle of intelligent applications and AI agents. Refer to News Release dated October 15th, 2026, for description of commercialization.

Its core technologies include:

Conductr : Railtown's agentic AI orchestration, deployment and observability platform, providing developers and organizations with capabilities to deploy, manage, monitor and evaluate AI agents.

: Railtown's agentic AI orchestration, deployment and observability platform, providing developers and organizations with capabilities to deploy, manage, monitor and evaluate AI agents. Railengine : Railtown's knowledge and data infrastructure, enabling AI applications and agents to access relevant enterprise information and persistent knowledge bases.

: Railtown's knowledge and data infrastructure, enabling AI applications and agents to access relevant enterprise information and persistent knowledge bases. Railtracks: Railtown's open-source Agent Development Kit, providing developers with frameworks for creating specialized AI agents and intelligent workflows.

The addition of Radium's Canadian-hosted models is intended to complement these capabilities by providing model inference options for organizations seeking Canadian data residency.

For customers requiring a sovereign AI architecture, the combined technologies can support solutions in which model inference, enterprise knowledge and agent workloads are configured to operate within approved Canadian infrastructure environments.

The resulting architecture is intended to give customers greater control over their AI technology choices while simplifying the development and management of production AI applications.

Extending Sovereign AI Capabilities Through Canadian Data Centre Partnerships

Beyond providing access to Canadian-hosted AI models, Railtown is pursuing a broader strategy of working with Canadian cloud and data centre infrastructure providers to support sovereign AI deployments.

Through these relationships, Railtown aims to combine its Conductr, Railengine and Railtracks technologies with Canadian-hosted computing infrastructure, enabling organizations to build, deploy and manage intelligent applications while maintaining greater control over where their enterprise data, knowledge bases and AI workloads reside.

The integration of Radium's Canadian-hosted models represents an important complementary component of this strategy.

While Radium provides Canadian-based AI model inference, Railtown's technology ecosystem provides the software infrastructure required to connect enterprise knowledge, develop specialized AI agents, orchestrate intelligent workflows and monitor their execution.

By bringing these capabilities together with Canadian data centre infrastructure, Railtown intends to support more comprehensive sovereign AI architectures in which model inference, enterprise knowledge and agent execution can be configured to operate within Canadian hosting environments.

This approach is particularly relevant for Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), government organizations and businesses operating in regulated industries that want to adopt artificial intelligence while addressing data residency, privacy and security requirements.

Railtown believes that combining Canadian-hosted AI models, Canadian infrastructure providers and its proprietary software technologies will help reduce the complexity of deploying sovereign AI solutions and provide Canadian organizations with a more accessible path to adopting production-ready agentic applications.

Importantly, this strategy also provides Railtown with opportunities to expand its commercial relationships with infrastructure providers, technology integration partners and customers seeking Canadian-hosted AI solutions.

Management Commentary

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer of Railtown AI, commented:

"One of the most important developments we are seeing in the Canadian AI market is the growing demand for sovereign AI solutions. Canadian organizations increasingly want the benefits of artificial intelligence, but they also want greater control over where their data resides, where their applications operate and how their AI infrastructure is managed.

"We have been working closely with the Radium team over the last several quarters, testing their models and APIs, and our development team has been extremely impressed with both the quality of their technology and the capabilities of their models. Radium has built an impressive AI offering, and we believe their Canadian-hosted models are a natural complement to Railtown's technology ecosystem.

"What makes this partnership particularly compelling is the combination of our respective technologies. Radium provides the AI models and Canadian hosting capabilities, while Railtown provides the tools and infrastructure developers need to build, connect, deploy and observe intelligent applications. Together, we believe we can help Canadian businesses move beyond experimenting with AI toward implementing practical, production-ready solutions that address their operational and data-residency requirements.

"Our strategy extends beyond integrating AI models. We are actively building relationships with Canadian data centre and cloud infrastructure providers to create a broader ecosystem for sovereign AI deployment. When you combine Canadian-hosted models from Radium with Railtown's agent development, knowledge infrastructure, deployment and observability technologies, and the ability to run critical workloads within Canadian data centres, we believe you have the foundation for a compelling end-to-end sovereign AI solution. This is particularly important for Canadian SMEs that want to adopt AI but may not have the internal technical resources to assemble and manage these technologies themselves.

"We also see an important commercial opportunity through our AI Partner Marketplace. By making Radium's models available to our growing network of technology partners, we can provide those companies with additional tools to develop and deliver sovereign AI solutions to their own customers. We believe this creates opportunities for both companies while strengthening Railtown's position within Canada's emerging sovereign AI ecosystem."

Expanding Opportunities Through the AI Partner Marketplace

The Radium integration is also expected to benefit Railtown's AI Partner Marketplace, a commercial ecosystem designed to connect AI technology providers with prospective customers and support the commercialization of AI applications and services.

Through the Marketplace, participating technology partners will have the opportunity to incorporate Radium's models into AI solutions developed using Railtown's technology infrastructure.

This will provide partners with additional options when serving customers that prioritize Canadian data residency or require greater flexibility in selecting AI model providers.

Railtown believes that expanding the range of available AI technologies within its ecosystem will enhance the value of the Marketplace to participating companies and create additional opportunities for technology integration, customer acquisition and recurring platform revenue.

The partnership also supports Railtown's broader strategy of bringing together complementary AI technology providers through Conductr and its AI Partner Marketplace.

Radium Management Commentary

Adam Hendin, Cofounder / CEO of Radium, commented:

"Hal, Clarke and Tycho are built to stand alongside the frontier models, and Canadian companies should be able to run them at home. Railtown gives teams building agents on Conductr a direct way to do that."

About Radium

Radium is a frontier model alternative with drop-in LLM APIs to replace OpenAI and Anthropic. Its models, Hal, Clarke and Tycho, are served from Radium's own infrastructure, including in Canada. Radium is headquartered in San Francisco, with a second headquarters in Canada.

For more information, visit https://radium.cloud.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is an AI technology company developing tools and infrastructure that enable developers and organizations to build, deploy, manage and observe AI-powered applications and agents.

Its technology includes Conductr, an agentic AI orchestration, deployment and observability platform; Railengine, its knowledge and data infrastructure; and Railtracks, its open-source Agent Development Kit.

Railtown is focused on simplifying the development and operation of agentic applications while supporting organizations seeking flexible, secure and scalable AI solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.railtown.ai.

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cory Brandolini"

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324845