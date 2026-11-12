Integration will combine SeedPort's Canadian funding intelligence with Railtown's Conductr and Railengine technologies to automate funding discovery, eligibility matching and application preparation for AI Partner Marketplace members.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new Technology Integration Partnership with SeedPort, a Canadian technology company specializing in government funding intelligence and non-dilutive capital solutions for innovative businesses.

Under the proposed integration, SeedPort's funding intelligence platform will be connected to Railtown's Conductr agentic AI platform and Railengine data ingestion infrastructure, which powers the AI Partner Marketplace, a subsidiary of Railtown AI Technologies Inc., accessible at www.aipartnerships.ai.

The integration is designed to provide premium AI Partner Marketplace members with an intelligent, automated service that identifies relevant federal and provincial funding opportunities and assists in preparing the information required to apply.

Turning Company Knowledge into Funding Opportunities

One of the challenges facing Canadian AI companies is navigating the complex landscape of government grants, innovation programs, research funding and other non-dilutive financial support.

Although numerous federal and provincial programs are available, identifying appropriate opportunities, determining eligibility and preparing applications can require considerable time and administrative resources.

Through the AI Partner Marketplace, Railtown's Railengine technology organizes and maintains detailed information about participating AI companies, including their technologies, products, capabilities, industries and business objectives.

By integrating SeedPort's funding program data with these company-specific Knowledge Bases, Conductr will be able to support AI-powered matching between participating companies and potentially relevant government funding programs.

The objective is to transform what has traditionally been a manual research and application process into a more intelligent, automated workflow.

AI Agents to Assist with Funding Applications

A key component of the integration will be a purpose-built AI agent developed using Railtown's Railtracks Agent Development Kit and operated through the Conductr platform.

Once potential funding opportunities have been identified, the agent is intended to assist participating companies by:

Reviewing company information against relevant funding program criteria.

Identifying federal and provincial funding opportunities that may align with the company's activities and objectives.

Preparing company profiles and executive summaries tailored to individual funding programs.

Organizing information describing the proposed project, its objectives and the intended use of funding.

Generating draft responses and supporting materials for funding applications.

Identifying missing information requiring additional input or review from the applicant.

The companies' development objective is to streamline up to 90% of the administrative work associated with researching funding opportunities and preparing application materials, subject to validation as the integration is developed and tested.

SeedPort's funding advisors will support the review and refinement of these materials, confirm eligibility, and guide each application through submission, approval and post-approval reporting. Final eligibility determinations, application approvals and funding decisions will remain with the applicable funding organizations, while applicants will retain responsibility for reviewing and authorizing their submissions.

Expanding the Value of the AI Partner Marketplace

The planned integration represents an expansion of the services available to premium paying members of the AI Partner Marketplace.

Beyond connecting businesses with AI technology providers and solutions, the Marketplace is being developed to offer additional services that help participating companies grow and commercialize their technologies.

Access to relevant government funding opportunities is an important component of that strategy, particularly for early-stage and growth-oriented Canadian AI companies investing in research, product development, commercialization and market expansion.

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer of Railtown AI, commented:

"One of the things we have learned from working with AI companies is that many are so focused on building and commercializing their technologies that they simply don't have the time or resources to navigate the enormous number of government funding programs available to them.

"What makes this integration particularly interesting is that we already have a significant amount of information about the companies participating in the AI Partner Marketplace. Through Railengine, we can organize that information into company-specific Knowledge Bases, and with SeedPort's funding intelligence connected to Conductr, we can use AI to identify programs that may be a good fit for each company.

"Our objective is to dramatically reduce the amount of time these companies spend researching funding programs and preparing applications. We want our partners spending their time building great technology, not filling out paperwork.

"We are also very pleased to welcome SeedPort into our Technology Integration Partner ecosystem. Their knowledge of Canada's funding landscape, combined with Railtown's agentic AI infrastructure, creates an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how intelligent agents can automate complex, real-world business processes."

SeedPort: Making Non-Dilutive Funding More Accessible

SeedPort is a Canadian funding infrastructure and intelligence platform designed to connect businesses with government funding opportunities. By combining structured funding intelligence, technology-enabled application workflows, and specialized advisory services, SeedPort aims to simplify how innovative companies discover, access, and manage non-dilutive capital.

SeedPort's funding intelligence covers more than 1,600 Canadian programs, including grants, loans, tax credits and other forms of business support. Its platform helps companies identify relevant programs, assess eligibility, prepare funding applications, and manage the full funding lifecycle and post-approval reporting.

By connecting SeedPort's funding intelligence with the AI Partner Marketplace, the planned partnership will enable more personalized funding discovery based on each participating company's technology, business activities and growth objectives, with SeedPort's funding advisors providing expert oversight and application support.

Jiahao Wang, Chief Executive Officer of SeedPort, commented:

"Canada has one of the world's strongest innovation funding ecosystems, and one of the world's deepest pools of AI expertise, yet too often the two don't connect. Many AI founders know funding is available, but finding the right programs, understanding eligibility and preparing strong applications takes time they would rather spend building.

"SeedPort is building the infrastructure to close that gap. By combining structured funding intelligence, technology-enabled workflows, and experienced advisors, we are making government funding more accessible, efficient, and scalable.

"Through our partnership with Railtown AI, we are bringing SeedPort's funding infrastructure directly into the AI ecosystem. By pairing Railtown's agentic AI capabilities with SeedPort's funding intelligence and expertise, we are moving beyond simply helping companies find grants. We are building a smarter, more scalable way for Canadian innovators to access government capital."

Demonstrating the Commercial Potential of Agentic AI

Railtown believes the SeedPort integration provides a practical example of how its Conductr and Railengine technologies can be combined with specialized third-party platforms to create intelligent, automated business services.

In this application, Railengine provides the data and knowledge infrastructure, Conductr supports agent execution and orchestration, and SeedPort contributes specialized funding and advisory intelligence.

The resulting service is intended to demonstrate how AI agents can analyze information from multiple sources, identify relevant opportunities and assist in completing multi-step administrative workflows.

As a Railtown subsidiary, the AI Partner Marketplace also provides the Company with a direct channel for delivering these AI-powered services to participating businesses. By combining its proprietary technology infrastructure with a growing ecosystem of technology partners, Railtown aims to expand the value of Marketplace memberships while creating additional opportunities for recurring platform and service revenue.

The integration supports Railtown's broader strategy of expanding its Technology Integration Partner ecosystem and commercializing practical agentic AI applications.

About SeedPort

SeedPort is a Canadian funding infrastructure and intelligence platform helping innovative businesses identify, access and manage non-dilutive funding. The company combines structured funding intelligence covering more than 1,600 Canadian programs, technology-enabled application workflows and specialized advisory services to help startups and growth-oriented companies access capital while retaining equity.

For more information, www.seedport.ca.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is a Canadian technology company developing AI infrastructure, software and services designed to help organizations build, deploy and operate intelligent AI applications and agents.

The Company's technology ecosystem includes Conductr, its agentic AI orchestration and operations platform; Railengine, its data infrastructure technology; and Railtracks, its family of agent development frameworks.

Through its technology platforms, integration partnerships, subsidiaries and professional services, Railtown is focused on making AI adoption more accessible to businesses and creating opportunities for recurring platform revenue.

For more information, visit www.railtown.ai.

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cory Brandolini"

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

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