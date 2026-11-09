Railtracks Swift enables developers to build privacy-focused AI applications using Apple's on-device intelligence, searchable Knowledge Bases and Siri-enabled experiences, while expanding Railtown's global developer ecosystem.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the availability of local Knowledge Base and on-device artificial intelligence capabilities through Railtracks Swift RAG, an open-source library within the Company's Railtracks Swift Agent Development Kit (ADK).

The technology enables developers building applications within Apple's ecosystem to transform documents and other information into searchable Knowledge Bases stored directly on a user's device. When combined with Apple's on-device embedding capabilities and language models, applications can retrieve relevant information and generate intelligent responses without requiring documents, questions or retrieved information to be transmitted to a cloud AI service.

Railtracks Swift RAG builds upon Railtown's October 21, 2026, release of its open-source Railtracks Swift ADK, further expanding the capabilities available to developers creating intelligent applications using Apple's native development technologies.

The library also provides integration capabilities that developers can use alongside Apple's Core Spotlight, App Intents, Siri and Shortcuts frameworks to create new ways for users to interact with information through AI-powered applications.

Railtown believes these capabilities represent an important step in its strategy to make agentic AI technologies more accessible to developers while expanding the Company's presence within Apple's development ecosystem.

Bringing AI-Powered Knowledge Directly to Apple Devices

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into everyday applications, developers are exploring new ways to combine intelligent AI capabilities with the personal, professional and organizational information that users rely upon.

Much of this information exists in documents, technical manuals, research materials, reports and other files that can be difficult to search and navigate efficiently.

Railtracks Swift RAG provides developers with the components required to transform this information into structured, searchable Knowledge Bases that can be accessed by intelligent applications.

The library supports ingestion of PDF, text, CSV and JSON files, organizing their contents into searchable passages that can be retrieved in response to a user's question.

Through a process known as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), applications can retrieve relevant information from these Knowledge Bases and provide it to a language model to generate responses grounded in the user's own documents.

This approach allows applications to incorporate information beyond a language model's general training data without requiring the model to be retrained.

Importantly, retrieved passages retain references to their original source materials, allowing developers to create applications that can identify the information supporting a generated response.

When configured with Apple's supported on-device AI capabilities, this entire knowledge retrieval and response-generation process can take place locally.

Privacy-Focused AI Without Mandatory Cloud Processing

One of the significant capabilities of Railtracks Swift RAG is its support for AI applications designed to operate without requiring users' documents and Knowledge Base information to be transmitted to external AI services.

The library supports Apple's on-device embedding capabilities and local storage, enabling developers to build applications in which document processing, information retrieval and Knowledge Base management remain on the user's device.

When paired with Apple's supported on-device language model, developers can also generate AI responses locally.

In a fully local configuration, the application does not need to transmit documents, questions or retrieved passages to a remote AI provider to complete the knowledge retrieval and response-generation workflow.

This architecture provides developers with additional flexibility when designing applications involving personal information, proprietary documents or other materials where users may prefer to maintain greater control over their data.

The library also supports embeddings from cloud AI providers, allowing developers to select local, cloud-based or hybrid approaches appropriate to their applications.

Developers remain responsible for configuring external services, connected tools, application logging and other features that may affect how information is processed or transmitted.

Two Demonstrations Showcasing Apple's On-Device Intelligence

Pocket Manual: Turning Documents into Personal AI Knowledge

Pocket Manual allows users to add documents, including PDF manuals and reference materials, and automatically transform them into an intelligent, searchable knowledge base.

Using Apple's on-device embedding technology and language models, the application processes documents locally and enables users to ask natural-language questions about their information.

Through integration with Apple's App Intents framework, users can access their knowledge directly through Siri, making information available through natural voice interactions without manually searching through documents.

The demonstration highlights how everyday documents can become intelligent personal resources while keeping knowledge and AI processing entirely on the device, without external AI API calls.

Pocket Manual Demo:

https://vimeo.com/1244407021/22bd87a329?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

AI Travel Planner: Six AI Agents Working Together on Apple Devices

The second demonstration showcases a sophisticated agentic application that coordinates six specialized AI agents to plan a trip.

The agents connect to external travel information services to gather relevant details, organize travel requirements and develop a personalized itinerary.

Using Apple's on-device AI models and embedding technologies, the application transforms this information into a searchable knowledge base stored locally on the device. Users can then access their itinerary, travel details and supporting information through Siri.

The demonstration illustrates how developers can combine real-world information from external services with local AI reasoning, multi-agent orchestration and knowledge retrieval to deliver intelligent, privacy-focused experiences.

AI Travel Planner Demo:

https://vimeo.com/1244407741/c8365be8c8?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

"Apple's vision for powerful, private intelligence running directly on its devices is opening incredible opportunities for developers," said Marwan Haddad, CTO and Co-Founder of Railtown AI. "With Railtracks Swift, we're making it remarkably simple to build sophisticated AI experiences that take full advantage of Apple's hardware and on-device intelligence. By sharing these demonstrations, source code and technical walk throughs, we hope to inspire developers to create a new generation of intelligent, privacy-first applications across Apple's ecosystem."

Enabling New Categories of Intelligent Apple Applications

Railtown believes the combination of local Knowledge Bases and on-device AI creates opportunities for developers to build a broad range of intelligent applications that interact with information in more natural and useful ways.

For example, a developer could create an application that allows a field service technician to search equipment manuals and technical documentation directly from a supported Apple device.

Rather than manually navigating hundreds of pages of documentation, the technician could ask a question about a particular maintenance procedure or equipment specification and receive an AI-generated response based on the relevant passages within the stored manuals.

With the appropriate on-device configuration, the application could perform this process without requiring the underlying documents to be transmitted to a cloud AI service.

Other potential applications include personal research assistants, searchable document libraries, professional reference tools, educational resources and specialized applications that help users access information contained within their own documents.

These examples illustrate potential applications of the technology rather than products currently offered by Railtown.

Supporting Siri-Enabled Knowledge Experiences

Railtracks Swift RAG also includes a native Core Spotlight pipeline that allows developers to index document passages within Apple's search infrastructure.

Developers can combine these retrieval capabilities with Apple's App Intents and other supported integration frameworks to expose knowledge-search functionality through Siri and Shortcuts.

This creates opportunities to build applications that allow users to interact with their information through spoken requests and other native Apple experiences.

For example, a developer could create an application that allows a user to initiate a search of a local technical reference library through a supported Siri interaction, rather than navigating manually through the application's interface.

The availability and operation of these capabilities depend on the developer's implementation, supported Apple devices and operating-system functionality.

Siri interactions may involve processing through Apple services. Accordingly, Railtown's fully local processing capabilities apply to the application's configured Knowledge Base and AI workflow and do not imply that every Siri interaction is processed exclusively on-device.

Keeping Knowledge Bases Current as Information Changes

In addition to document ingestion and retrieval, Railtracks Swift RAG includes capabilities designed to help developers maintain searchable Knowledge Bases as their underlying information changes.

The library can recognize unchanged documents, replace updated content and remove orphaned entries within the scope of completed ingestion operations.

These capabilities help reduce unnecessary reprocessing while maintaining relationships between retrieved passages and their original source documents.

For developers building applications around evolving collections of information, this provides a foundation for keeping Knowledge Bases synchronized with the materials users rely upon.

Expanding Railtown's Open-Source Developer Ecosystem

Railtracks Swift RAG is available within Railtown's MIT-licensed Railtracks Swift repository, allowing developers to inspect, modify and incorporate the technology into their applications without requiring a commercial license from Railtown.

This open-source approach forms part of Railtown's broader strategy to reduce barriers to AI development and make its technologies accessible to developers working across different programming languages, development environments and infrastructure platforms.

By supporting Apple's native Swift development ecosystem, Railtown is extending its technology to developers who build applications using Apple's established development tools and frameworks.

The Company believes providing accessible AI development tools can encourage experimentation, accelerate application development and expand awareness of Railtown's broader technology ecosystem.

Importantly, developers can use Railtracks Swift independently of Railtown's commercial infrastructure.

As applications become more sophisticated, however, developers may require additional capabilities associated with deploying, orchestrating, managing and monitoring AI agents across cloud and enterprise environments.

Railtown's Conductr platform provides complementary commercial infrastructure designed to support these requirements.

The Company believes that expanding its open-source developer community can create opportunities to introduce additional developers and organizations to Conductr as their application development and operational requirements evolve.

Building Developer Adoption and Long-Term Commercial Opportunities

Railtown views developer engagement as an important component of its long-term commercialization strategy.

By making its agent development technologies accessible through open-source frameworks, the Company seeks to encourage broader adoption of its development tools while establishing relationships with developers and organizations building intelligent applications.

The Company believes this approach can support an expanding ecosystem in which developers are introduced to Railtown technologies during the application development process and may subsequently adopt additional platform capabilities as their commercial requirements grow.

While Railtracks Swift is available under an open-source license and does not require developers to purchase Conductr services, the Company believes increased developer participation can create potential opportunities for future commercial platform adoption.

These opportunities may include the use of Conductr's deployment, orchestration, observability and other operational capabilities by developers and organizations seeking to move beyond local applications into broader production environments.

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer of Railtown AI, commented:

"We believe the next generation of AI applications will be built by developers who can seamlessly combine intelligent agents with the information people use every day. Apple's development ecosystem represents an important opportunity for Railtown to make our technologies accessible to developers building these applications.

"Our strategy has always been to reduce the barriers to building and deploying intelligent AI solutions. By making Railtracks Swift available as open-source technology, we are giving developers the freedom to experiment, innovate and build applications using familiar Apple development tools, while introducing them to Railtown's broader technology ecosystem.

"From a commercial perspective, we see developer adoption as an important part of our long-term growth strategy. As developers build increasingly sophisticated AI applications, some may require the additional deployment, orchestration and operational capabilities available through our Conductr platform. We believe this creates an opportunity to expand our developer community while establishing additional pathways to future platform adoption and recurring revenue.

"Ultimately, our objective is to make Railtown technology available wherever developers want to build intelligent applications. We believe supporting the Apple development ecosystem is another important step toward that goal."

Advancing Railtown's Agentic AI Technology Strategy

The availability of Railtracks Swift RAG further expands Railtown's portfolio of AI development technologies and reinforces the Company's commitment to supporting developers building intelligent applications.

Railtown's technology ecosystem includes Railtracks, its open-source agent development frameworks; Conductr, its commercial agentic AI orchestration and operations platform; and Railengine, its data ingestion and Knowledge Base technology.

Together, these technologies are designed to support different stages of AI application development, from experimentation and application creation to broader deployment and ongoing operation.

By extending Railtracks capabilities into Apple's development ecosystem, Railtown aims to make its technology accessible to a wider range of developers while supporting the growing demand for AI applications that can work with proprietary information, operate within different computing environments and provide users with greater control over their data.

Developers interested in exploring Railtracks Swift RAG can access the open-source Railtracks Swift repository on GitHub.

Railtracks Swift Libraries:

https://github.com/RailtownAI/Railtracks-swift/tree/main/Sources/RailtracksSwiftRAG

Railtracks GitHub:

https://railtracks.org

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is a Canadian technology company developing AI-powered platforms and tools for building, connecting, deploying and monitoring intelligent applications and agents.

The Company's technology ecosystem includes Conductr, its agentic AI orchestration and operations platform; Railtracks, its family of agent development frameworks; and Railengine, its data ingestion and Knowledge Base technology.

Through its technology platforms, open-source development initiatives, infrastructure partnerships and professional services, Railtown is focused on making AI adoption more accessible to developers and businesses while creating opportunities for recurring platform revenue.

For more information, visit www.railtown.ai.

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cory Brandolini"

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

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