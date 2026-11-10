Railtown subsidiary launches AI-powered commercial ecosystem featuring premium memberships, intelligent lead generation, an operational Agent App Exchange with 50/50 recurring revenue sharing, and access to financing opportunities.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commercial launch of the AI Partner Marketplace, a subsidiary of Railtown AI Technologies Inc., accessible at www.aipartnerships.ai.

The AI Partner Marketplace is an AI-powered commercial platform designed to connect businesses seeking artificial intelligence solutions with companies developing AI technologies, agents, applications and specialized services.

Built on Railtown's proprietary Conductr agentic AI platform and Railengine data ingestion and Knowledge Base infrastructure, the Marketplace is designed to address several of the most significant challenges facing emerging AI technology companies: acquiring customers, generating recurring revenue, commercializing intellectual property and accessing resources required to support business growth.

The commercial launch introduces a premium membership offering that provides participating AI technology companies with access to lead generation, revenue-sharing opportunities through the platform's Agent App Exchange, and services designed to support financing and commercialization.

Importantly, the Agent App Exchange will be operational at launch, allowing participating developers and technology providers to make their AI agents and applications available for commercial use through the Marketplace.

Under the Exchange's commercial model, Railtown and participating technology partners will share qualifying monthly revenue generated by agents distributed through the platform on a 50/50 basis, with the arrangement continuing for as long as those agents generate revenue under the applicable agreements.

For Railtown, the launch establishes a new commercial channel with multiple potential sources of recurring revenue, including premium membership subscriptions, revenue participation from Agent App Exchange transactions, platform usage and additional value-added services.

Addressing the Commercial Challenges Facing AI Technology Companies

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has created an expanding ecosystem of technology companies developing specialized AI agents, applications, models and software solutions.

While innovation across the sector continues to accelerate, many emerging AI companies face significant challenges bringing their technologies to market.

Developing an AI application is only one component of building a successful technology business. Companies must also identify prospective customers, establish distribution channels, demonstrate commercial value and generate sustainable revenue.

For smaller technology companies, these activities can require significant investments in sales, marketing and business development resources.

The AI Partner Marketplace has been developed to help address these challenges by providing a centralized commercial ecosystem where AI technology providers can showcase their capabilities, connect with prospective customers and monetize their technologies.

Rather than operating solely as a directory of AI products and service providers, the Marketplace combines intelligent discovery, commercial transactions and AI-powered business services within a single platform.

Railtown believes this combination creates an opportunity to make AI commercialization more accessible to emerging technology companies while establishing a scalable commercial business for the Company.

Premium Membership: Helping AI Companies Find Customers, Generate Revenue and Grow

A central component of the AI Partner Marketplace's commercial strategy is its premium membership offering.

Premium members gain access to an expanding range of services designed to support customer acquisition, technology commercialization and business growth.

The offering is built around three principal value propositions:

1. Intelligent Lead Generation and Customer Acquisition

The Marketplace is designed to connect businesses seeking AI solutions with technology providers whose products, services and capabilities align with their requirements.

Using Railtown's AI technology infrastructure, the platform can organize information about participating companies and their capabilities to support more relevant discovery and matching.

For premium members, this creates opportunities to reach prospective customers actively exploring AI adoption without relying exclusively on traditional sales and marketing channels.

2. Agent App Exchange and Revenue Sharing

The Agent App Exchange provides a commercial environment where participating developers and technology providers can publish and offer their AI agents and applications to prospective customers.

Under the Exchange's commercial model, Railtown and the participating technology partner share qualifying recurring monthly revenue generated by each revenue-producing agent distributed through the platform on a 50/50 basis.

The revenue-sharing arrangement continues for as long as the applicable agent generates qualifying monthly revenue under the relevant commercial agreement.

For technology partners, the Exchange provides an additional distribution channel and an opportunity to generate ongoing revenue from their intellectual property.

For Railtown, the Exchange creates the potential to establish an expanding portfolio of recurring monthly revenue streams as more agents are adopted and generate revenue through the platform.

3. Financing and Business Growth Opportunities

The Marketplace is also being developed to help participating companies identify and access resources that can support technology development, research and commercialization.

These services are intended to assist premium members in navigating potential financing opportunities, government-supported innovation programs and other business development resources.

By incorporating specialized technology and service partners into the Marketplace ecosystem, Railtown intends to progressively expand the range of resources available to participating companies.

The objective is to provide premium members with more than a customer acquisition channel: a commercial environment that can support multiple stages of their business growth.

Introducing the Agent App Exchange: A New Channel for AI Commercialization

A significant component of the Marketplace launch is the introduction of the Agent App Exchange, which will be operational at launch.

The Exchange enables participating AI developers and technology companies to publish and offer their agents and applications to businesses seeking ready-to-use or specialized AI solutions.

Under the Exchange's commercial model, Railtown and the participating technology partner will share recurring monthly revenue on a 50/50 basis for each agent downloaded and generating revenue through the platform. This revenue-sharing arrangement is intended to continue for the lifetime of the applicable revenue-generating agent relationship.

For developers, the Exchange creates an opportunity to generate ongoing revenue from intellectual property they have developed, while gaining access to a broader customer base without having to independently build the infrastructure and distribution channels required to commercialize their applications.

For Railtown, the model establishes an opportunity to generate recurring revenue from agents distributed through the Marketplace, with the Company's revenue participation continuing as long as those agents remain active and generate qualifying monthly revenue.

This creates a commercial model in which both Railtown and its technology partners have a shared financial interest in the long-term adoption, usage and success of AI agents distributed through the Exchange.

The Agent App Exchange also complements Railtown's Conductr platform, providing an opportunity to connect the commercialization of AI agents with the infrastructure required to deploy, manage and operate them.

Powered by Railtown's Conductr and Railengine Technologies

The AI Partner Marketplace is built on Railtown's proprietary AI technology infrastructure.

Railengine provides data ingestion and Knowledge Base capabilities that allow information about participating companies, their technologies, services and business objectives to be organized into structured, company-specific information resources.

These Knowledge Bases are intended to support intelligent discovery, company matching and AI-powered services across the Marketplace.

Conductr, Railtown's agentic AI orchestration and operations platform, provides the infrastructure for developing, deploying, managing and monitoring intelligent AI agents and applications.

Together, these technologies allow the Marketplace to move beyond traditional keyword-based directories toward a platform where intelligent agents can help identify relevant solutions, automate business processes and connect participating companies with commercial opportunities.

The Marketplace also provides Railtown with a direct commercial application of its technology stack, demonstrating how Conductr and Railengine can be combined to support a scalable, AI-powered business platform.

Creating Multiple Revenue Opportunities for Railtown

The commercial launch of the AI Partner Marketplace represents an important development in Railtown's strategy to establish recurring revenue opportunities across its technology ecosystem.

As a Railtown subsidiary, the Marketplace provides the Company with a dedicated commercial platform through which it can develop subscription-based services, facilitate transactions and deliver additional AI-powered offerings.

Railtown's anticipated monetization opportunities include:

Premium Membership Subscriptions: Recurring subscription revenue from participating technology providers seeking access to enhanced lead generation, commercialization and business development services.

Agent App Exchange Revenue Sharing: Railtown receives 50% of qualifying recurring monthly revenue generated by revenue-producing agents distributed through the Exchange, with the participating technology partner receiving the remaining 50%. The arrangement continues for as long as the applicable agent generates qualifying revenue under the relevant agreement.

Conductr Platform Usage: Potential usage-based revenue associated with the deployment and operation of AI agents and applications on Railtown's technology infrastructure.

Value-Added Services and Technology Integrations: Opportunities to introduce additional paid services through specialized technology and service partners integrated into the Marketplace.

The Company believes these complementary revenue opportunities can provide a foundation for a scalable business model in which increased membership, customer activity and application usage may contribute to recurring revenue growth.

In particular, the Agent App Exchange model creates an opportunity for Railtown to develop a growing portfolio of recurring revenue streams, with each additional revenue-generating agent potentially contributing to the Company's monthly revenue.

The Marketplace also supports Railtown's broader services-led customer acquisition strategy by creating additional opportunities to introduce businesses to its AI technology platforms and related professional services.

Management Commentary

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer of Railtown AI, commented:

"The commercial launch of the AI Partner Marketplace represents the culmination of significant work undertaken since Railtown completed its acquisition of AI Partners on November 26, 2025. Over that period, our team has been focused on transforming the business into a robust, AI-powered commercial marketplace built on Railtown's proprietary technology ecosystem, including Conductr, Railengine and Railtracks. At the same time, we have continued expanding the Marketplace's network, adding more than 30 enterprise AI solution providers at an average rate of two to three new partners per month, bringing the total ecosystem to more than 200 participating companies. Importantly, much of this progress has taken place while we were developing the underlying platform and preparing for commercialization. With the Marketplace now commercially launched and premium services being introduced, we believe we are well positioned to accelerate partner acquisition beyond historical growth rates, while creating new channels of recurring revenue for Railtown.

"We created the AI Partner Marketplace to help address those challenges. Our vision is to build a commercial ecosystem where AI technology companies can showcase their capabilities, connect with prospective customers, monetize the agents and applications they develop, and access resources that support their growth.

"One of the aspects of this launch that I am particularly excited about is our Agent App Exchange. There are talented developers and technology companies building innovative AI agents and applications, but many lack the distribution channels required to bring those products to a broader market. The Exchange provides an opportunity for those companies to commercialize their intellectual property while participating in a revenue-sharing model.

"From Railtown's perspective, this is also an important step in the evolution of our business model. Through premium memberships and our Agent App Exchange, we are creating multiple opportunities to generate recurring revenue. Under the Exchange's commercial model, Railtown and our participating technology partners share the monthly revenue generated by each qualifying agent on a 50/50 basis, with that revenue-sharing arrangement continuing for as long as the agent generates revenue. We believe this creates a compelling commercial proposition for developers while providing Railtown with the opportunity to build a growing portfolio of recurring revenue streams as more agents are adopted through the Marketplace.

"Importantly, the Marketplace is powered by our own Conductr and Railengine technologies. We are not simply providing a place for companies to list their products. We are using our AI infrastructure to build an intelligent commercial platform designed to create measurable value for the businesses participating in it.

"We believe the AI Partner Marketplace has the potential to become an important commercial component of Railtown's technology ecosystem. As we continue to expand its capabilities and introduce additional Technology Integration Partners, our objective is to make the Marketplace an increasingly valuable destination for AI companies seeking customers, commercialization opportunities and the resources needed to grow."

Building an Expanding Technology Integration Partner Ecosystem

In addition to its core premium membership services, Railtown intends to expand the AI Partner Marketplace through relationships with specialized technology providers and service organizations.

These Technology Integration Partners will contribute complementary capabilities designed to help participating companies address challenges associated with business development, financing, research, technology deployment and commercialization.

Where appropriate, these services may be integrated with the Marketplace's Conductr and Railengine infrastructure, allowing participating companies to access AI-powered workflows and specialized services within a common platform environment.

Railtown believes this integration strategy can increase the value of Marketplace membership while creating additional opportunities for platform engagement and recurring revenue.

The Company expects to provide further announcements regarding additional Marketplace capabilities and Technology Integration Partners as those initiatives progress.

A Strategic Milestone in Railtown's Commercialization Strategy

The launch of the AI Partner Marketplace represents a significant milestone in Railtown's strategy to commercialize its proprietary AI technologies through multiple complementary channels.

While Conductr and Railengine provide the infrastructure required to build and operate intelligent AI applications, the Marketplace creates a commercial environment designed to connect those technologies with developers, businesses and end customers.

By combining technology infrastructure, subscription services, application commercialization and an expanding partner ecosystem, Railtown intends to establish a platform that can grow alongside the adoption of agentic AI.

The Company believes that as more businesses begin deploying AI agents and applications, the need for efficient discovery, commercialization, distribution and operational infrastructure will continue to increase.

The AI Partner Marketplace is designed to position Railtown to participate in that growth by supporting the companies developing AI technologies and the businesses adopting them.

About AI Partner Marketplace

AI Partner Marketplace is a subsidiary of Railtown AI Technologies Inc., operating an AI-powered commercial platform designed to connect businesses seeking artificial intelligence solutions with technology providers offering specialized AI products, agents, applications and services.

Powered by Railtown's Conductr and Railengine technologies, the Marketplace provides a commercial ecosystem featuring intelligent solution discovery, premium membership services, lead generation and the Agent App Exchange.

Through its premium membership offerings, revenue-sharing opportunities and expanding network of Technology Integration Partners, the Marketplace is focused on helping AI technology companies acquire customers, commercialize their products and access resources that support business growth.

For more information, visit www.aipartnerships.ai.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is a Canadian technology company developing AI infrastructure, software and services designed to help organizations build, deploy and operate intelligent AI applications and agents.

The Company's technology ecosystem includes Conductr, its agentic AI orchestration and operations platform; Railengine, its data ingestion and Knowledge Base technology; and Railtracks, its family of agent development frameworks.

Through its technology platforms, subsidiaries, infrastructure partnerships and professional services, Railtown is focused on making AI adoption more accessible to businesses and creating opportunities for recurring platform revenue.to developers and businesses while creating opportunities for recurring platform revenue.

For more information, visit www.railtown.ai.

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cory Brandolini"

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323294