Building on its open-source Python framework, Railtown introduces its native Swift Agent Development Kit under the MIT license, advancing developer innovation and supporting the Company's strategy to expand its commercial AI platform ecosystem.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") today announced the open-source release of its Railtracks Swift Agent Development Kit (ADK), making its native Swift framework for developing intelligent AI agents publicly available on GitHub under the permissive MIT license.

The release builds on Railtown's existing open-source Railtracks framework for Python, extending the Company's developer ecosystem into Apple's native development environment and providing Swift developers with tools to build intelligent, agentic applications.

The initiative is part of Railtown's broader strategy to encourage adoption of its AI development technologies by removing barriers to entry, supporting community-driven innovation and introducing developers to the Company's expanding technology ecosystem.

While Railtracks ADK is available as an open-source development framework, Railtown's commercial Conductr platform provides complementary infrastructure for deploying, managing, orchestrating and observing AI agents in production environments.

The Company believes this combination of open-source development tools and commercial production infrastructure creates opportunities to expand its developer community while establishing pathways for future platform adoption and usage-based revenue.

Building Trust Through Open Source

As AI agents become increasingly capable of interacting with personal information, enterprise systems and digital services, trust, transparency and security are becoming essential considerations for developers and organizations.

Open-source development allows developers, researchers and security professionals to inspect, evaluate and contribute to underlying technologies, supporting independent scrutiny, community collaboration and continuous improvement.

By releasing Railtracks Swift ADK under the MIT license, Railtown enables developers to use, modify and distribute the framework, including within commercial applications, without requiring a commercial license from Railtown.

The Company believes this openness is particularly valuable for agentic applications, where developers must understand how intelligent systems interact with data, invoke tools and execute actions.

"We believe the future of software is agentic, and that future must be built on trust, transparency and collaboration," said Marwan Haddad, CTO and Co-Founder of Railtown AI. "Open source is fundamental to that vision. By making Railtracks available to both Python and Swift developers, we're inviting the global developer community to contribute, innovate and help shape the technologies that will power the next generation of intelligent applications."

Empowering Developers Across Apple's Ecosystem

Railtracks Swift ADK provides a native Swift framework designed to simplify the development of intelligent AI agents across supported Apple platforms.

The framework supports agent reasoning, tool invocation, structured outputs, multi-agent orchestration, execution tracing and configurable guardrails.

Developers can work with multiple AI model providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic and Google Gemini, while also accessing supported on-device Apple Intelligence capabilities on compatible devices and operating systems.

This flexibility allows developers to select AI technologies appropriate to their applications while working within a native Swift development environment.

Railtown believes Apple's integrated hardware, software and privacy architecture provides an attractive foundation for the next generation of intelligent applications.

By making Railtracks Swift ADK openly available, the Company aims to encourage experimentation, accelerate developer participation and support innovation in agentic applications across Apple's ecosystem.

Connecting Open-Source Adoption to Commercial Platform Opportunities

Railtown's open-source strategy is designed to complement the commercialization of its Conductr platform.

Through Railtracks, developers can build and experiment with intelligent agents using freely available development tools. As those applications evolve toward production use, developers and organizations may require additional infrastructure for deployment, orchestration, monitoring, security and operational management.

Conductr is designed to address these requirements by providing a commercial environment for operating AI agents and applications.

Under this approach, Railtown aims to establish a developer-to-platform adoption pathway in which open-source tools help attract developers to its technology ecosystem, while Conductr provides optional commercial services as applications move into production.

The Company believes broader developer participation may create opportunities for recurring and consumption-based revenue through the use of Conductr's commercial platform capabilities.

Importantly, developers are not required to use Conductr to develop applications with the open-source Railtracks Swift ADK.

This separation between open-source development and optional commercial infrastructure is intended to preserve developer flexibility while allowing Railtown to participate commercially when developers and enterprises require additional production capabilities.

"Open-sourcing Railtracks is a deliberate part of our long-term platform strategy," said Cory Brandolini, CEO of Railtown AI. "We believe that removing barriers for developers is one of the most effective ways to encourage innovation and expand participation in the AI ecosystem.

"By making Railtracks available to Python and Swift developers, we're expanding the number of developers who can engage with our technologies. As their applications grow, Conductr provides a commercial pathway through deployment, orchestration, observability and ongoing platform consumption. We believe this approach aligns developer freedom with Railtown's objective of building a scalable, commercially sustainable AI platform business."

Open Innovation Meets Enterprise Accountability

While open-source frameworks can accelerate innovation and lower development barriers, organizations deploying AI agents into business-critical environments must also address reliability, governance, operational visibility and security.

Railtown's broader technology ecosystem is designed to support this transition from development to production.

Through its Railtracks development frameworks and Conductr platform, the Company seeks to provide developers and organizations with complementary capabilities for creating, deploying and operating intelligent applications.

"Open source accelerates innovation, but enterprises also need confidence in how intelligent systems operate," added Haddad. "Our vision is to support both: an open foundation that empowers developers and commercial infrastructure that helps organizations deploy and manage agents responsibly."

The Company believes this combination can help organizations adopt agentic technologies while addressing the practical requirements of production software.

Advancing Railtown's Developer Ecosystem Strategy

Railtown believes agentic computing represents a significant evolution in software development, as applications increasingly incorporate intelligent agents capable of interpreting user intent, coordinating workflows and performing tasks.

The Company intends to continue supporting open-source development and community participation as part of its broader technology and commercialization strategy.

With Railtracks now available in Python and Swift, Railtown is expanding the accessibility of its development technologies across two widely used programming ecosystems.

The Company believes this approach can support greater developer engagement, encourage additional applications and integrations, and increase awareness of Conductr's commercial platform capabilities.

While the commercial impact of the initiative will depend on developer adoption, production deployment requirements and customer utilization, Railtown believes open-source participation can provide an additional channel for introducing developers and organizations to its technology ecosystem.

Through this strategy, Railtown aims to combine open innovation with commercial infrastructure, supporting developers from initial experimentation through the deployment and operation of intelligent applications.

Railtracks Swift ADK is publicly available on GitHub under the MIT license at:

https://github.com/RailtownAI/Railtracks-swift

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is a technology company developing AI-powered platforms and solutions designed to simplify the development, deployment and operation of intelligent applications.

Through its Conductr platform, Railtracks Agent Development Kit and Railengine data infrastructure, Railtown provides developers and organizations with tools to build, connect, deploy and monitor AI agents and applications.

For more information, visit www.railtown.ai.

www.railtracks.org

www.railengine.ai

www.conductr.ai

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cory Brandolini"

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

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