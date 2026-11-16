New demonstrations showcase how Siri can connect specialized AI agents, persistent knowledge and native Apple applications, highlighting Railtown's vision for the next generation of agentic software.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two new technology demonstrations showcasing how its open-source Railtracks Swift Agent Development Kit (ADK), Railengine knowledge infrastructure and agent observability capabilities can support a new generation of intelligent applications integrated with Apple's Siri.

The demonstrations, developed using Apple's iOS and macOS developer beta environments, illustrate how Siri can serve as a natural-language interface for sophisticated AI-powered workflows, connecting specialized agents, application knowledge and native Apple functionality across devices.

Railtown believes the continued evolution of Siri and Apple's App Intents framework could fundamentally change how users interact with software. Rather than navigating individual applications to complete tasks, users could increasingly communicate their intentions directly to Siri, which would coordinate the appropriate applications and specialized AI agents to perform the requested actions.

Railtown's technology ecosystem is designed to support developers building these experiences. Its open-source Railtracks Swift ADK provides a framework for developing and orchestrating AI agents, Railengine enables applications to access persistent knowledge and contextual information, and Conductr provides infrastructure for deploying, managing and observing agent execution.

"Apple has made remarkable progress with Siri, particularly in how naturally it can interact with applications and coordinate actions across the ecosystem," said Marwan Haddad, CTO and Co-Founder of Railtown AI. "The improvements in Apple's developer technologies open up tremendous possibilities. Our Swift ADK is a natural complement to Apple's advancements, giving developers the ability to bring specialized agents, knowledge, and intelligence into Siri-powered experiences. We're incredibly excited about what developers will be able to create."

Two New Demonstrations Showcase Siri-Powered Agentic Applications

1. Travel Planner: From Conversation to Research and Calendar Actions

Building on Railtown's earlier Travel Planner demonstration, the updated experience highlights how Siri can coordinate more sophisticated interactions with an AI-powered application.

Users can engage in natural, multi-turn conversations to explore and refine travel plans.

In the demonstration, Siri goes beyond retrieving an existing itinerary. It researches suggested restaurants and destinations, gathers information including reviews and location details, and creates calendar appointments containing relevant information about the selected places.

The experience illustrates how Siri can combine information retrieval, agent-powered application functionality and native Apple applications to help users move naturally from planning to action.

Importantly, the demonstration also showcases Railtown's integrated agent observability capabilities, providing developers with visibility into Siri interactions with agentic applications, including agent execution flows and activity.

This enables developers to trace, debug, understand and improve agent-powered experiences as they are invoked through Siri.

Watch the Travel Planner Demo: https://vimeo.com/1246474518/eea8eb57dd

2. Meeting Memory: Siri Connects Visual Understanding, Persistent Knowledge and Apple Applications Across Devices

The second demonstration builds on Railtown's existing multi-device whiteboard application, which uses Railengine to synchronize information and maintain shared knowledge across devices.

The new experience illustrates how Siri can connect visual information, specialized AI agents, persistent knowledge and native Apple applications into a workflow spanning iOS and macOS.

On iOS, Siri examines an image of a whiteboard and invokes a Railtown-powered agent to interpret its content and add the information to the application's Meeting Memory.

On macOS, with a calendar appointment open, the user asks Siri to help prepare for an upcoming meeting.

Siri uses the calendar context to identify the meeting and invokes Railtown's agent, which retrieves relevant information from Meeting Memory, including previous whiteboard content and the associated knowledge base.

Siri then presents the retrieved context to the user, providing a more complete understanding of the meeting and its history.

The user can continue the conversation, asking Siri to summarize the information and develop actionable items for the meeting. Siri then creates a note in Apple's Notes application containing those action items.

The demonstration illustrates an emerging interaction model in which Siri can connect visual understanding, specialized knowledge, contextual reasoning and actions across applications and devices.

Watch the Meeting Memory Demo: https://vimeo.com/1246474831/7e15ca335d

Railtown's Vision: Siri as the Interface for a New Generation of Intelligent Applications

Railtown believes that advances in natural-language interfaces, on-device intelligence and agent development frameworks could transform how software applications are developed, distributed and used.

As intelligent assistants become more capable of understanding user intentions and coordinating application functionality, developers may increasingly build specialized AI agents that operate behind familiar interfaces rather than requiring users to interact with each application independently.

Railtown sees an opportunity to provide the development tools, knowledge infrastructure and operational capabilities required to support this emerging software model.

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer of Railtown AI, commented:

"We believe the next major evolution in software will fundamentally change how people interact with applications. Rather than navigating through multiple apps, menus and interfaces, users will increasingly communicate their intentions through natural language and expect intelligent software to carry out the necessary tasks. Apple's continued evolution of Siri provides a compelling glimpse into that future.

"Our vision is that Siri could become the primary interface for a new generation of intelligent applications across Apple's ecosystem, while developers use frameworks like our open-source Railtracks Swift ADK to build the specialized AI agents that power those experiences. Through Railengine, those agents can access persistent knowledge and context, while Conductr provides the infrastructure to deploy, manage and observe their execution.

"What excites us most is that this represents an opportunity to bring agentic AI into the everyday computing experiences of millions of people. We believe the developers building these applications will require sophisticated tools and infrastructure, and Railtown is positioning its technology ecosystem to help support that emerging market."

Enabling Developers to Build, Connect and Manage Agentic Applications

Railtown's open-source Railtracks Swift ADK is designed to provide developers with tools for building specialized AI agents and integrating them into native applications.

Through its broader technology ecosystem, Railtown seeks to address several important requirements for agentic application development, including agent orchestration, access to persistent knowledge, tool execution, application-specific intelligence and operational observability.

Railengine provides knowledge infrastructure that enables agents to access and work with relevant application information, while Conductr provides capabilities for managing and observing agent execution.

Together, these technologies are intended to help developers move beyond isolated AI features toward applications capable of coordinating intelligent workflows across devices and software environments.

"We believe this is just the beginning of what developers will be able to accomplish with Siri," added Haddad. "Apple is creating a powerful foundation for natural, intelligent interaction across its ecosystem. With Railtown's Swift ADK, developers can extend those experiences with their own agents, knowledge, and workflows. The possibilities are virtually limitless, and we're excited to see the innovation that emerges from the developer community."

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is an AI technology company developing tools and infrastructure that enable developers and organizations to build, deploy, manage and observe AI-powered applications and agents.

Its technology includes Railtracks, an open-source agent development framework; Railengine, its agent and knowledge infrastructure; and Conductr, its platform for agent deployment, orchestration, observability and management.

Railtown is focused on simplifying the development and operation of agentic applications across platforms and environments.

For more information, visit www.railtown.ai.

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