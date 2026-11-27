Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Eugene McBurney has resigned from his position as Chair and member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.

Roger Lemaitre, President and CEO of Homeland Uranium, stated, "On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank Eugene for his leadership and contributions to the formation and development of Homeland. We wish him continued success in his future endeavours and remain focused on advancing our uranium projects in Colorado."

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is 100% owner of the Cross Bones and Coyote Basin uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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