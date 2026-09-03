Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") reports that it has made the decision to allow non-core mining claims that comprise its Coyote Basin Uranium Project in Colorado to lapse.

Prior to September 1, 2026, the Coyote Basin Uranium Project was comprised of 839 mining claims situated on US Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") administered lands and three Colorado state exploration leases totaling 18,656 acres (7,549.8 hectares). All BLM mining claims are subject to an annual renewal fee of US$200 per claim that was to be paid prior to September 1, 2026.

Homeland has decided to retain 49 BLM mining claims and the three Colorado state leases which combined comprise 2,827.8 acres (1,127.8 hectares). The retained mineral rights overlie both the area of the 2025-26 drilling campaign and cover the majority of the area reported by previous operators that indicated that uranium mineralization may be present (see Figures 1 and 2).

The Company has received the analytical results of ten check samples that were sent to the Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to confirm the results from the original analysis (see the news release dated July 30, 2026 available on the Company's website at https://homeland-uranium.com/news-releases/2026/homeland-reports-up-to-1820-ppm-u-from-surface-sampling-at-2026-07-30-040502). The results of these ten check samples did not differ materially from the initial results received from SGS Laboratories.

The Company has retained the core portion of the mining claims at Coyote Basin and will continue to review the results of the drilling program to determine whether the drillhole spacing was optimal to confirm the presence of uranium or whether the reverse circulation drilling technique utilized impacted the collection of representative samples from each rock unit.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is 100% owner of the Cross Bones and Coyote Basin uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

Sampling and QA/QC

Ten samples that were initially prepared and tested by SGS Laboratories were forwarded to the SRC in for external quality control and quality assurance verification. These samples were selected to represent at least one drillhole per drill fence with three samples representing three drillholes nearest to the highest uranium concentrations reported in historical drillholes by previous explorers. Samples were analyzed using a multi-element analysis by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry using HNO3:HCl solution for partial digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry using HF:HNO3:HClO4 solution for total digestion.

Qualified Person

Nancy Normore., P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration strategy, interpretation of geological and analytical results, planned drilling and exploration activities at the Company's exploration project, and the timing, scope and objectives of future exploration programs.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy and reliability of analytical results; geological interpretations derived from mapping, sampling, radiometric surveys and future drilling; timing and amount of capital expenditures; timely performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.





Figure 1: Map showing the BLM Mining Claims and Colorado state leases retained by Homeland

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Figure 2: Location of the 49 BLM mining claims and one Colorado State Lease that were retained to cover the 2025-26 drilling program and areas where historical explorers reported the presence of uranium in historical drill holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10583/312709_cfb131c954542828_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312709

Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.