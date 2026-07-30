Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to report geochemical uranium results of up to 1,820 ppm U (2,146 ppm U3O8 equivalent) from its May 2026 mapping and rock sampling program at the 100%-owned Cross Bones Uranium Project in northwestern Colorado (see Figure 1).

Samples also returned elevated vanadium values of up to 1,640 ppm V. Sandstone-hosted uranium deposits throughout the Colorado Plateau commonly contain significant vanadium mineralization, making the presence of vanadium an encouraging indicator of the mineralizing system.

The results confirm surface uranium mineralization across multiple target areas, including the Cross Bones Uranium Deposit (Blue Flame Area) and the newly discovered East Ridge Showing, further strengthening drill targets ahead of Homeland's inaugural drill program planned for this fall.

"These results represent another important step in advancing the Cross Bones Project toward drilling," said Roger Lemaitre, President and CEO of Homeland. "We've now confirmed uranium mineralization at surface across multiple target areas, including the Cross Bones Deposit and the newly discovered East Ridge Showing. When combined with our historical database and recently issued drill permit, we believe we have a strong technical foundation for our inaugural drill program this fall. We're particularly encouraged by the emerging potential at East Ridge, where early surface results suggest there may be additional opportunities beyond the known deposit."

Cross Bones Uranium Deposit (Blue Flame Area)

Thirty-nine rock samples were collected in the Blue Flame Area where the Cross Bones Uranium Deposit is exposed at surface (see Figures 2 and 3).

The highest-grade sample returned 1,820 ppm U (2,146 ppm U3O8 equivalent) from a sandstone outcrop located approximately 650 m east and along strike of the outcropping Cross Bones Uranium Deposit (see Table 1 and Figure 2).

Several samples also returned elevated vanadium values ranging up to 1,640 ppm V (see Table 1 and Figure 2) consistent with many sandstone-hosted uranium deposits in the Colorado Plateau that commonly contain significant concentrations of vanadium.

Uranium and vanadium mineralization was observed within sandstone, coal, and shale, with several uranium-bearing samples spatially associated with mapped fault structures.

East Ridge Showing

The Company's newly discovered East Ridge Showing, located approximately 5 km east-southeast of the Cross Bones Area, returned anomalous uranium values ranging from 106 - 231 ppm U (see Figures 4 and 5 and Table 1) from surface outcrop sampling.

The East Ridge samples were collected from radioactive sandstone and coal outcrops occurring intermittently over approximately 500 metres of strike length within the Sego Sandstone Formation.

While additional geological mapping and sampling are planned to better define the target before drilling, the results confirm the presence of both uranium and vanadium mineralization and demonstrate the potential for additional mineralized zones beyond the known Cross Bones Deposit.

Cross Bones West

Reconnaissance sampling was also completed in the far western portion of the property to evaluate favorable stratigraphy and structure features identified during field mapping (Figure 6).

Eleven outcrop samples returned uranium values ranging from 3.4 to 13.6 ppm U and vanadium values ranging from 51 to 123 ppm V (see Table 1).

Preparing for the Maiden Drill Program

The results from Homeland's mapping program have now been integrated with the Company's recently acquired historical exploration database to finalize drill targeting.

The upcoming drill program is designed to:

Twin selected historical drill holes to validate historical results;

Confirm continuity of mineralization within select portions of the Cross Bones Uranium Deposit; and

Determine the geological controls on uranium mineralization to support future expansion and delineation drilling.

Additional geological mapping and sampling programs are also being planned to further evaluate the East Ridge Showing and other prospective targets identified during the May 2026 exploration program.

Coyote Basin Winter Drilling Results

Homeland has also received analytical results from the final 25 holes of the 33 holes completed during the 2025-2026 reverse circulation drill ("RCD") campaign completed at the Coyote Basin Uranium Project (see Table 2).

The holes were drilled within both the Central and Southern Drill Areas. All analyzed samples, with one exception, returned uranium concentrations of 30 ppm U or less.

Hole CB-RC-0042 intersected 1.52 m (5 ft) of 67 ppm U from 44.2 m to 45.72 m (145 ft to 150 ft). Samples were collected from drill cuttings obtained from within the zones of elevated radioactivity identified through downhole spectral gamma ray probing.

As part of Homeland's quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program, selected samples will be submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) for independent verification of the SGS Laboratories analytical results.

The Company will continue reviewing the results of the drill program and may consider additional exploration at Coyote Basin should further work indicate uranium mineralization is not adequately represented by the current drill spacing or that reverse circulation drilling affected sample recovery.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is 100% owner of the Cross Bones and Coyote Basin uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

Sampling and QA/QC

Rock samples for the Cross Bones Property 2026 mapping program were collected selectively from outcrop and mineralized exposures and are considered grab samples, which are inherently selective in nature and may not be representative of underlying mineralization. Sample selection was based on counts per second (cps) readings from either (or both) a calibrated CT007-M instrument ("CT-007") or a portable gamma-ray spectrometer PGIS-2 ("PGIS"). Samples were placed in sealed bags and transported under chain of custody procedures to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Analytical work included Paragon's PREP-PKG sample preparation and 48-element multi-acid digestion with ICP-MS analysis. Paragon's methods are ISO 17025:2017 accredited and valid through multiple international proficiency testing programs.

During the Coyote Basin 2025-2026 drill program, reverse circulation chip samples were taken at 5 ft long intervals for geochemical analysis and were sent to SGS Laboratories in Lakefield, Ontario. Samples were shipped in secure containment for preparation, processing and multi-element analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (Na2O2; ICP-OES). Samples were chosen for analysis based on downhole probing radiometric equivalent grades above 0.005 % eU3O8. SGS Lab is certified ISO 17043: General requirements for proficiency testing. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by HLU and the SGS in accordance with each's respective quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures.

All depths and intervals reported are drilled depths and downhole lengths, unless otherwise stated. True thicknesses have not yet been determined.

Qualified Person

Nancy Normore, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration strategy, interpretation of geological and analytical results, planned drilling and exploration activities at the Cross Bones Project, planned follow-up mapping and sampling programs, the submission of selected Coyote Basin samples for independent QA/QC verification, and the timing, scope and objectives of future exploration programs.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy and reliability of analytical results; geological interpretations derived from mapping, sampling, radiometric surveys and future drilling; timing and amount of capital expenditures; timely performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.





Figure 1: Cross Bones Property and Mapping Areas with the recently discovered East Ridge Showing and the Cross Bones Uranium Deposit Location.

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Figure 2: Sample results (ppm U/V) underlain by the PGIS Ground Radiometric Survey results (cps) for the Blue Flame Area (east) in the area of the outcropping Cross Bones Uranium Deposit.

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Figure 3: Sample results (ppm U/V) underlain by the PGIS Ground Radiometric Survey results (cps) for the Blue Flame Area (west).

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Figure 4: Sample results (ppm U/V) underlain by the PGIS Ground Radiometric Survey results (cps) for the recently discovered East Ridge Showing.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10583/307251_59c6d7fbb4e3fa4b_005full.jpg





Figure 5: Sample results (ppm U/V) underlain by the PGIS Ground Radiometric Survey results (cps) for the eastern mapping area of the Cross Bones Property.

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Figure 6: Sample results (ppm U/V) underlain by the PGIS Ground Radiometric Survey results (cps) for the western mapping area of the Cross Bones Property.

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Table 1: Results for the Spring 2026 Cross Bones Mapping Program. Samples returning above 80 cps (CT-007) were sent for Geochemical Analysis.

Sample # UTM E UTM N Elev m Elev ft Lith CPS

Out-cropt CPS

Sampleu Instrument Areav U ppm V ppm 1 673449 4454666 1767 5797 Coal Shale 130 80 CT007 XBW 9.37 101 2 675536 4452649 1811 5942 Coal Shale 130 80 CT007 XBW 7.75 123 3 675583 4453933 1796 5892 Coal Shale 140 80 CT007 XBW 3.4 71 4 675905 4453746 1803 5915 Coal Shale 120 600 CT007 XBW 5.97 74 5 677473 4453690 1749 5738 Sandstone 120 80 CT007 XBW 5.15 86 6 678085 4453211 1755 5758 Mudstone 92 85 CT007 XBW 3.57 69 7 678285 4453319 1737 5699 Coal Shale 110 87 CT007 XBW 5.4 97 8 678518 4453793 1746 5728 Mudstone 115 85 CT007 XBW 4.32 51 9 678520 4453783 1746 5728 Coal Shale 140 100 CT007 XBW 3.94 97 10 678915 4454020 1738 5702 Coal Shale 130 86 CT007 XBW 13.6 69 11 679069 4453520 1756 5761 Coal Shale 110 85 CT007 XBW 4.78 77 12 689381 4456839 1745 5725 Sand/

Carbonaceous

Material

500 CT007 BFW 26.3 60 13 689565 4456789 1729 5673 Coal 155

CT007 BFW 11.4 193 14 689918 4456548 1731 5679 Shale 1050

CT007 BFW 21.6 96 15 690007 4456489 1719 5640 Coal Shale 100 80 CT007 BFW 3.41 61 16 690354 4456393 1708 5604 Coal Shale 1020 250 CT007 BFW 110 157 17 690445 4456441 1711 5614 Coal Shale 110 90 CT007 BFW 7.91 56 18 690446 4456442 1713 5620 Fault

Sandstone 110 85 CT007 BFW 2.99 71 19 690671 4456402 1715 5627 Coal 126 115 CT007 BFE 14.5 17 20 690795 4456392 1735 5692 Sandstone 119 120 CT007 BFE 42.9 26 21 690795 4456285 1728 5669 Sandstone 907

PGIS_02 BFE 22.4 45 22 690800 4456398 1732 5682 Coal 1200 250 CT007 BFE 356 50 23 690800 4456399 1736 5696 Sandstone 274 135 CT007 BFE 21.5 25 24 690801 4456279 1724 5656 Sandstone 400 150 CT007 BFE 4.43 114 25 690802 4456279 1723 5653 Coal 4000 250 CT007 BFE 294 622 26 690804 4456280 1726 5663 Sandstone 3000 400 CT007 BFE 179 1640 27 690813 4456278 1724 5656 Sandstone 575

PGIS_02 BFE 19.9 123 28 690815 4456384 1735 5692 Sandstone 150 111 CT007 BFE 13.7 35 29 690838 4456321 1717 5633 Sandstone 115 84 CT007 BFE 9.46 46 30 690874 4456289 1720 5643 Sandstone 350 140 CT007 BFE 45.3 24 31 690977 4456330 1728 5669 Sandstone

2200 PGIS_02 BFE 307 78 32 690981 4456332 1714 5623 Shale 385 195 CT007 BFE 12.8 111 33 691046 4456276 1716 5630 Sandstone 150 100

BFE 18.2 17 34 691060 4456189 1712 5617 Sandstone 2000 350 CT007 BFE 120 25 35 691062 4456190 1701 5581 Fault in

Sandstone 1700 200 CT007 BFE 16 58 36 691078 4456288 1713 5620 Sandstone 350 150 CT007 BFE 11.4 39 37 691090 4456291 1726 5663 Shale 567

CT007 BFE 62.8 270 38 691092 4456290 1729 5673 Sandstone 500 177 CT007 BFE 31.8 293 39 691096 4456293 1730 5676 Sandstone 140 150 CT007 BFE 4.06 55 40 691108 4456143 1712 5617 Sandstone 393

PGIS_02 BFE 2.12 33 41 691145 4456158 1717 5633 Sandstone 1400

PGIS_02 BFE 8.22 41 42 691197 4456418 1729 5673 Sandstone 120 105 CT007 BFE 11.6 35 43 691289 4456102 1727 5666 Coal 179 103 CT007 BFE 297 46 44 691372 4456173 1737 5699 Sandstone 298 208 CT007 BFE 15 16 45 691372 4456172 1750 5741 Sandstone 155 100 CT007 BFE 6.56 17 46 691373 4456176 1759 5771 Sandstone 350 260 CT007 BFE 18.5 29 47 691373 4456177 1749 5738 Coal 470 250 CT007 BFE 65.6 44 48 691374 4456177 1757 5764 Sandstone

2200 CT007 BFE 1820 24 49 691477 4456314 1746 5728 Siltstone 650 150 CT007 BFE 44.6 58 50 691477 4456314 1746 5728 Sandstone 900 100 CT007 BFE 16.9 164 51 695297 4455408 1673 5489 Sandstone 1280

CT007 ERS 106 41 52 695321 4455404 1683 5522 Sandstone 1500 200 CT007 ERS 6.1 23 53 695322 4455406 1682 5518 Coal 1800

CT007 ERS 231 75 54 695387 4455399 1678 5505 Sandstone 450 104 CT007 ERS 6.08 12 55 695733 4455366 1687 5535 Sandstone 2300 250 CT007 ERS 115 257 56 695737 4455365 1682 5518 Sandstone 2300 300 CT007 ERS 111 82 57 695785 4455352 1675 5495 Sandstone 3400 900 CT007 ERS 166 237 58 700450 4454565 1744 5722 Coal Shale 120



XBE 6.74 92 *All UTMs are in NAD83 Zone 12N. List does not include duplicates.

t Outcrop cps denotes radioactive readings obtained at the outcrop before the rock sample was collected for analysis

u Sample cps denotes radioactive readings obtained from a rock sample collected from the outcrop and the sample radioactivity was measured away from the influence of the outcrop

v XBW - Cross Bones property, West; BFW - Blue Flame area, West; BFE - Blue Flame area, East; ERS - East Ridge Showing; XBE - Cross Bones property, East.

Table 2: Drill Locations for the 2025-2026 Coyote Basin Drill Program.

Hole ID Dip Azimuth Depth m Depth ft UTM E UTM N Elev m Elev ft CB-RC-0023 -90 0 341.38 1120 4454332 733453 1844 6050 CB-RC-0024 -90 0 249.94 820 4454299 733288.7 1835 6020 CB-RC-0025 -90 0 146.3 480 4454299 733088 1819 5968 CB-RC-0025A -90 0 365.76 1200 4454305 733076 1811 5942 CB-RC-0026 -90 0 213.36 700 4454300 732892 1824 5984 CB-RC-0027 -90 0 170.69 560 4454301 732761 1824 5984 CB-RC-0028 -90 0 164.59 540 4454298 732493 1811 5942 CB-RC-0029 -90 0 91.44 300 4454102 732492 1812 5945 CB-RC-0030 -90 0 109.73 360 4454098 732690 1820 5971 CB-RC-0031 -90 0 109.73 360 4454099 732890 1845 6053 CB-RC-0032 -90 0 132.59 435 4454101 733094 1822 5978 CB-RC-0033 -90 0 161.54 530 4454097 733293 1835 6020 CB-RC-0034 -90 0 193.55 635 4454126 733462 1856 6089 CB-RC-0035 -90 0 193.55 635 4453887 733413 1859 6099 CB-RC-0036 -90 0 128.02 420 4453903 733291 1847 6060 CB-RC-0037 -90 0 114.3 375 4453901 733088 1840 6037 CB-RC-0038 -90 0 102.11 335 4453901 732889 1839 6033 CB-RC-0039 -90 0 106.68 350 4453902 732689 1811 5942 CB-RC-0040 -90 0 100.58 330 4453905 732484 1809 5935 CB-RC-0041 -90 0 100.58 330 4453699 732491 1811 5942 CB-RC-0042 -90 0 109.73 360 4453706 732700 1817 5961 CB-RC-0043 -90 0 121.92 400 4453702 732890 1835 6020 CB-RC-0044 -90 0 131.06 430 4453699 733090 1839 6033 CB-RC-0045 -90 0 121.92 400 4453702 733294 1853 6079 CB-RC-0046 -90 0 137.16 450 4455902 731918 1786 5860 CB-RC-0047 -90 0 129.54 425 4456023 732085 1820 5971 CB-RC-0048 -90 0 249.94 820 4456361 732585 1736 5696 CB-RC-0049 -90 0 228.6 750 4456245 732408 1829 6001 CB-RC-0050 -90 0 167.64 550 4456187 732241 1831 6007 CB-RC-0051 -90 0 181.36 595 4456411 732306 1800 5906 CB-RC-0052 -90 0 152.4 500 4456318 732156 1837 6027 CB-RC-0053 -90 0 109.73 360 4456175 731999 1783 5850 CB-RC-0054 -90 0 86.87 285 4455852 732195 1794 5886 CB-RC-0055 -90 0 202.69 665 4456183 732709 1841 6040

*All UTMs are in NAD83 Zone 12N.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307251

Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.