Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shift Exploration Inc. ("Shift") is now fully permitted to commence an inaugural drill program for the 100%-owned Cross Bones Uranium Project in Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties, Colorado. All federal and state approvals have been received from both the US Bureau of Land Management and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety for up to 30 diamond drill holes. The permits are valid through June 2028.

The permitted drill program will be conducted in two phases, which combined will be part of the work required to validate the historical Cross Bones Uranium Deposit (see Figure 1). The first phase of the program will consist of 4-6 drill holes designed to twin historical holes drilled in 1977-78 by previous explorers Anschutz Uranium Corp. and Ashland Minerals and will begin the process of confirming continuity in the core of the known deposit area. Phase I is expected to commence in the fall once a drilling contractor is selected. The second phase of the drill program will follow the Company's receipt of the Phase I results to confirm the validity of the Company's Cross Bones historical drilling dataset.

Roger Lemaitre, President and CEO of Homeland, stated, "With the recent acquisition of historical datasets, the preliminary results of our May mapping and prospecting program confirming the presence of radioactive outcrops in the Cross Bones Uranium Deposit area, and of course the Company's discovery of the new East Ridge Showing, the Cross Bones Project has quickly evolved into an exciting and compelling exploration property. With permits now in hand, we eagerly anticipate the commencement of the Phase I drilling campaign this fall."

Data from the spring 2026 mapping program was instrumental in guiding the Company's targeting plan for the upcoming drill program. Field radiometric readings of up to 4,000 cps (CT007-M instrument) were recorded from surface outcrops within the historical Cross Bones Deposit area (see the Company's news release dated June 1, 2026 at https://www.homeland-uranium.com/news-releases/2026/homeland-identifies-new-radiometric-surface-showing-at-the-c2026-06-01-040502 or at the Company's profile on SEDARplus.ca).

Preparations for additional detailed mapping and outcrop sampling are underway to further evaluate the recently discovered East Ridge Showing, located approximately five km (3.1 mi) east of the outcropping Cross Bones Deposit (see the Company's news release dated June 1, 2026 at https://www.homeland-uranium.com/news-releases/2026/homeland-identifies-new-radiometric-surface-showing-at-the-c2026-06-01-040502 or at the Company's profile on SEDARplus.ca). This additional information will be critical in designing a future drilling campaign for this area. The East Ridge Showing contains elevated radioactivity ranging from 450 to 3,400 cps (CT007-M) in outcropping sandstone, shale and thin coal units within the Sego Sandstone Formation over a strike length of 500 m (1,640 ft). These measurements are qualitative in nature and indicate elevated radioactivity but are not direct measures of uranium grade.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Cross Bones uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

Qualified Person

Nancy Normore., P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's expectation and strategic plans in relation to the exploration of the Company's uranium mineral properties, including all phases of the exploration program at the Projects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results; timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Figure 1: Cross Bones Deposit Area and East Ridge Showing, with permitted drilling area and local 2026 mapping.

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Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.