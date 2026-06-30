Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 29, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM").

All matters put forward to shareholders at the AGM were approved, including the appointment of DMCL, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved and confirmed the Company's "rolling up to 10" Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, as amended (the "Plan"). The Plan remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, shareholders elected Roger Lemaitre, Eugene McBurney, Mark Christensen, Rob Shewchuck, Andrew Tunks and Bernard Poznanski as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. Homeland is pleased to welcome Bernard Poznanski as a new independent director of the Company.

Bernard Poznanski, the Company's former external legal counsel, is a highly experienced corporate and securities lawyer with more than 40 years of distinguished practice advising public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, the NYSE American and NASDAQ on complex securities, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and mining law matters. He brings strategic legal insight into transactions across a broad range of industries, particularly in natural resources, technology and capital markets.

A total of 29,207,960 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), representing approximately 26.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the AGM record date were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") re-appointed Eugene McBurney as Chair of the Board.

Equity Incentive Compensation Grant

The Company also announces that the Board approved the issuance of 500,000 stock options ("Options") and 200,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") of the Company to a director of the Company pursuant to the Plan. Each Option entitles the recipient to purchase one Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.12 per share and will vest one-third immediately and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant and will expire on June 29, 2031. Each DSU entitles the recipient to receive one Common Share upon settlement of the DSU. The DSUs awarded will fully vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant date, being June 29, 2027 and will settle on the DSU holder's termination of service with the Company.

For further information regarding the Plan, readers are encouraged to review the management information circular (the "Circular") prepared for the AGM, which includes a summary of the material terms of the Plan. The Circular is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is 100% owner of the Cross Bones and Coyote Basin uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.