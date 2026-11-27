

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Defense electronics company Thales S.A. (THLEF.PK, HO.PA) announced on Friday that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire a 51.6% stake in laser technology company Lumibird SA (LBIRD.PA) from entities controlled by Chief Executive Officer Marc Le Flohic.



The proposed transaction values Lumibird at 30.10 euros per share, representing a premium of 24.7% to the one-month volume-weighted average share price prior to the announcement, according to Thales.



The company said additional payments of up to 2.56 euros per share could be made if certain conditions linked to the earnout from the planned sale of Lumibird's medical division are met.



Thales said the proposed price implies an enterprise value of about 440 million euros for Lumibird's photonics division.



Following the acquisition of the controlling stake, Thales intends to launch a mandatory simplified tender offer for the remaining Lumibird shares on the same terms and pursue a squeeze-out if the required conditions are met.



The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2027, subject to the disposal of Lumibird's medical division, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.



Shares of Thales were up 1.88% at 238.20 euros in Paris trading.



On Paris stock exchange, shares of Lumibird were gaining 17.52% at 28.85 euros.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News