MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (TSXV CDPR | OTCQX CDPMF | FRA N8HP | BVL CDPR) ("CDPR" or the "Company") announces that Guy Goulet will retire as Chief Executive Officer and step down from the Board of Directors effective today. As part of the succession plan discussed by the Governance Committee of the Board in June 2026, the Board has appointed Steven Zadka, the Company's founder and Executive Chairman, as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer effective the same date.

"With heartfelt appreciation, we mark Guy's retirement after nearly ten years as our Chief Executive Officer," said Steven Zadka. "Throughout his tenure, Guy has been an integral part of our company's journey, bringing dedication, leadership and a genuine commitment to our project and our vision. As he moves on to his next chapter, his contributions and the relationships he has built will remain a meaningful part of our company's story.

"Guy has been a mentor to me, and working alongside him has been a great pleasure. He is a veteran with 40 years in this industry who has led and built public companies in mining and beyond. He will always hold a special place in the heart of CDPR. We are deeply grateful for his years of service and wish him nothing but continued success, happiness and fulfillment in all that lies ahead."

"Leading CDPR has been one of the great privileges of my career," said Guy Goulet. "I have always called Steven the architect of this project. He founded this company, led our work in Peru, built our technical team and brought the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation in as a funding partner. CDPR is a much stronger company than it was a few years ago and now operates at an institutional level, and Steven has been instrumental in that.

"I have also always said that a CEO's job is to replace himself with someone better, and in Steven I have. He brings a background in investment banking that I do not have, and over the past year he has built a real command of this project's metallurgy working side by side with our technical team. He is a shareholder himself and he thinks like one. I have complete confidence in him to take CDPR to the next level, and I could not leave the Company in better hands."

The Board extends its deep appreciation and sincere thanks to Mr. Goulet for his contribution to the Company. John G. Booth continues as the Company's Lead Independent Director. The Company's strategy and priorities are unchanged.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is focused on developing its 100%-owned El Metalurgista concession in central Peru, which hosts silver-rich tailings and stockpiles accumulated over more than a century of mining in one of the most prolific polymetallic districts in the Americas. The Company's strategy is to reprocess historic mining waste to recover value while addressing the long-term environmental liabilities associated with these tailings.

For more information, please visit www.pascoresources.com.

Further Information

Donna Yoshimatsu, VP Investor Relations

Mobile: +1 416-722-2456

Email: dyoshi@pascoresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "seeks", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "could", "might", "likely", "scheduled" or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements, including the expected benefits of the leadership transition, continuity in the Company's leadership and strategy, and the continued advancement of the Project, are based on CDPR's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of CDPR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management as of the date of this news release. These assumptions include that the leadership transition will proceed in an orderly manner, that CDPR will be able to obtain the financing needed to advance the Project on acceptable terms and within the expected timelines, that required regulatory approvals will be obtained, and that general business, economic and market conditions will not change in a materially adverse way.

Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the risks related to management changes and the transition of responsibilities, dependence on key personnel, CDPR's ability to raise capital, legal and regulatory matters, delays or cost increases affecting the Project, and the other risk factors set out in CDPR's public documents, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Although CDPR believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements and forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. Except where required by applicable law, CDPR disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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