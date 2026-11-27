EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Bond

Notice to the holders of the EUR 400,000,000 Corporate Bond (Green Bond) 2.250% 2021/2026 ISIN XS2388910270 / WKN A3MP5C



27.11.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BRANICKS Group AG

Frankfurt am Main Notice to the holders of the EUR 400,000,000 Corporate Bond (Green Bond) 2.250% 2021/2026

ISIN XS2388910270 / WKN A3MP5C (the "Notes") regarding the Allocation of Acquisition Rights (ISIN: XS3555082422 / Common Code: 355508242) (the "Acquisition Rights") relating to Unsecured Subordinated Notes 2026/2038 (ISIN: XS3583636108 / Common Code: 358363610) (the "Subordinated Notes") A. Background By resolution passed in a vote without a meeting (Abstimmung ohne Versammlung) held during the period commencing on 17 October 2026 at 0:00 CEST and ending on 19 October 2026 at 24:00 CEST (the "Second Noteholder Resolution"), the holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders") resolved, as proposed in the invitation to vote dated 2 October 2026 (the "Invitation to Vote"), among other things, to amend and restate the terms and conditions of the Notes in their entirety and to reduce the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Notes from EUR 400,000,000 to EUR 258,800,000 by way of a partial waiver (Teilverzicht). The results of the vote were published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 20 October 2026. No action for contestation (Anfechtungsklage) pursuant to section 20 of the German Act on Debt Securities of 2009 (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz - "SchVG") has been filed against the Second Noteholder Resolution within the contestation period. As a condition to the implementation (Vollziehung pursuant to section 21 para 1 SchVG) of the Second Noteholder Resolution, BRANICKS Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) (the "Issuer" or the "Company") hereby affords to the Noteholders, by virtue of this notice (the "Notice"), acquisition rights (Erwerbsrechte, the "Acquisition Rights") entitling the holders thereof to newly issued unsecured subordinated notes of the Issuer in an initial aggregate principal amount of EUR 157,503,281, maturing on 30 September 2038 (the "Subordinated Notes"). The Acquisition Rights are afforded in consideration of the partial waiver (Teilverzicht) of the principal amount outstanding of the Notes pursuant to the Second Noteholder Resolution. No further consideration is payable by Noteholders for the Acquisition Rights or upon exercise of the Acquisition Rights. The Subordinated Notes are expected to be issued on the Amendment Date. The Subordinated Notes will be delivered against cancellation of the corresponding exercised Acquisition Rights in accordance with Section B.VI. The Subordinated Notes will initially be divided into 1,333 bearer notes in an initial principal amount of EUR 118,157 each (subject to adjustment as described in the following paragraph). The terms and conditions of the Subordinated Notes are set out in the Annex (Terms and Conditions of the Subordinated Notes) to this Notice. It is expected that the Subordinated Notes will be issued on the Amendment Date. "Amendment Date" means the date of implementation (Vollziehung) of the Second Noteholder Resolution pursuant to section 21 para 1 SchVG, currently expected to occur on 16 December 2026. In the event that the Amendment Date is postponed, the initial aggregate principal amount of the Subordinated Notes and consequently the initial principal amount of each Subordinated Note may increase, reflecting additional interest accrued on the Notes to (but excluding) the Amendment Date in accordance with the Second Noteholder Resolution. Settlement Agent. The Company has engaged Kroll Issuer Services Limited (The News Building, 3 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG, United Kingdom, e-mail: branicks@is.kroll.com, Web: https://deals.is.kroll.com/branicks) (the "Settlement Agent") pursuant to a settlement agreement dated 29 September 2026, as amended from time to time, (the "Settlement Agreement"). Under the Settlement Agreement, the Settlement Agent has undertaken (i) to deliver the Subordinated Notes to the holders of validly exercised Acquisition Rights, (ii) to procure the sale of any Subordinated Notes not acquired through exercise of Acquisition Rights in accordance with Section B.III., and (iii) to distribute the Disposal Proceeds (as defined below), if any, to the holders of non-exercised Acquisition Rights, in each case as described below. The dates set out in this Notice supersede the indicative timetable set out in the preliminary notice to the Noteholders published by the Company on 20 November 2026. B. Acquisition Rights Each Noteholder is allocated one Acquisition Right per Note held (i.e. 4,000 Acquisition Rights in total). No separate payment is required for the allocation of the Acquisition Rights. Subject to restrictions on the offer of the Subordinated Notes as set forth under "Selling Restrictions", three Acquisition Rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one Subordinated Note (i.e. three Notes convey the right to receive one Subordinated Note), subject to the terms set forth in this Notice. The Acquisition Rights will be credited to the securities accounts of the Noteholders on 30 November 2026 on the basis of their holdings of Notes as on 26 November 2026 (the "Record Date"). The Notes will remain credited to the Noteholders' securities accounts and will not be affected by the crediting of the Acquisition Rights. The Acquisition Rights will not be certificated. They will be booked in the Clearing Systems (as defined below) under the ISIN and common code stated above. The Acquisition Rights may be transferred until the end of the Exercise Period (as defined below), subject to the restrictions set forth under "Selling Restrictions". From the end of the Exercise Period, the Acquisition Rights can no longer be transferred. I. Exercise of Acquisition Rights The holders of Acquisition Rights (the "Acquisition Rights Holders") may exercise their Acquisition Rights during the period from 30 November 2026 to 5 p.m. CET on 11 December 2026 (the "Expiration Deadline") (in each case inclusive) (the "Exercise Period") during usual business hours through their respective custodian bank. Custodian banks may set earlier deadlines for the receipt of exercise instructions. In this Notice, "Clearing Systems" means Clearstream Banking S.A. ("CBL") and Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear"), and "Clearing System" means either of them; "Direct Participant" means each person who is shown in the records of the Clearing Systems as a holder of any Acquisition Rights; and "Electronic Instruction" means the electronic exercise and blocking instruction, in the form specified by the relevant Clearing System, for submission by Direct Participants to the Settlement Agent via the relevant Clearing System and in accordance with the requirements of such Clearing System by the Expiration Deadline in order to exercise Acquisition Rights. The exercise of Acquisition Rights will be deemed to have occurred upon receipt by the Settlement Agent from the relevant Clearing System, by the Expiration Deadline, of a valid Electronic Instruction submitted in accordance with the requirements of the relevant Clearing System. The receipt of an Electronic Instruction by the Clearing System will be acknowledged in accordance with the standard practices of the Clearing System and will result in the blocking of the relevant Acquisition Rights in the respective Acquisition Rights Holder's account with the Clearing System so that no transfers may be effected in relation to such Acquisition Rights from the date the relevant Electronic Instruction is submitted. Direct Participants must take the appropriate steps through the Clearing System so that no transfers may be effected in relation to such blocked Acquisition Rights at any time after the date of submission of such Electronic Instruction, in accordance with the requirements of the Clearing System and the deadlines required by the Clearing System. By blocking such Acquisition Rights in the Clearing System, each Direct Participant will be deemed to consent to have the Clearing System provide details concerning such Direct Participant's identity to the Settlement Agent (and for the Settlement Agent to provide such details to the Company and to their respective legal advisers). Only Direct Participants may submit Electronic Instructions. Each Acquisition Rights Holder that is not a Direct Participant must arrange for the Direct Participant through which such Acquisition Rights Holder holds its Acquisition Rights to submit a valid Electronic Instruction on its behalf to the Clearing System before the deadlines specified by the Clearing System (which will be earlier than the deadlines specified in this Notice). Acquisition Rights Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Acquisition Rights as to when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from an Acquisition Rights Holder in order for such Acquisition Rights Holder to be able to validly exercise its Acquisition Rights before the deadlines specified in this Notice. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and the relevant Clearing System for the submission of instructions may be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in this Notice. The exercise of Acquisition Rights is only timely if the valid Electronic Instruction has been received by the Settlement Agent by the Expiration Deadline. All Acquisition Rights, whether or not exercised, will be blocked from the Expiration Deadline and can no longer be transferred. Holders of Acquisition Rights that are not exercised, or not exercised in a timely manner, shall, after the end of the Exercise Period, be entitled to a share in the Disposal Proceeds (as defined below), the amount of which is not known in advance and cannot be assured (see the risk warning in Section B.III.4. below). II. Fractional Entitlements and Exchange Trading of Acquisition Rights In order to receive Subordinated Notes, the Acquisition Rights may only be exercised in multiples of three. Only whole Subordinated Notes will be delivered, no fractional Subordinated Notes will be issued or delivered. Where a holder holds a number of Acquisition Rights that is not a multiple of three, the remaining one or two Acquisition Rights cannot be exercised to receive one Subordinated Note and will constitute non-exercised Acquisition Rights entitled to a share in the Disposal Proceeds in accordance with Section B.IV. The Company will apply for the admission of all 4,000 Acquisition Rights to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Trading in the Acquisition Rights on the Euro MTF market is expected to commence on 30 November 2026 and to end on 7 December 2026 (inclusive). During this period, investors may acquire or sell Acquisition Rights on the Euro MTF market, for example in order to hold a number of Acquisition Rights that is a multiple of three. In light of the settlement cycle applicable on the Euro MTF market (two business days), trading in the Acquisition Rights ends before the end of the Exercise Period, so that Acquisition Rights acquired on the Euro MTF market can be credited in time to be exercised. Neither the Company nor the Settlement Agent will arrange for the matching of buyers and sellers of Acquisition Rights. No assurance can be given that an active trading market in the Acquisition Rights will develop, or as to the price at which Acquisition Rights can be acquired or sold. III. Sale of Subordinated Notes not Acquired through Exercise of Acquisition Rights 1. Remaining Subordinated Notes Any Subordinated Notes not acquired through exercise of Acquisition Rights (the "Remaining Subordinated Notes") will be sold by the Settlement Agent in accordance with this Section B.III., and the Disposal Proceeds will be distributed to the holders of non-exercised Acquisition Rights in accordance with Section B.IV. The number of Remaining Subordinated Notes and the price at which they can be sold will only be determined after the end of the Exercise Period and cannot be predicted. 2. Admission to Trading of the Subordinated Notes The Company will apply for the admission of the Subordinated Notes to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (see Section B.IX.). Trading in the Subordinated Notes on the Euro MTF market is expected to commence on the Amendment Date (currently expected to be 16 December 2026). From that date, prospective purchasers may place purchase orders for the Subordinated Notes on the Euro MTF market. 3. Sale The Settlement Agent will offer and sell the Remaining Subordinated Notes during the period from (and including) the Amendment Date (currently expected to be 16 December 2026) to (and including) 22 January 2027, subject to early closing (if all Remaining Subordinated Notes have been sold) or extension (the "Placement Period"). Any early closing or extension of the Placement Period will be published by the Company on its website and the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. It is expected that the Settlement Agent will offer the Remaining Subordinated Notes via the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and, potentially, on other trading venues. As the number of Remaining Subordinated Notes will only be determined after the end of the Exercise Period, the Settlement Agent will only be able to offer the Remaining Subordinated Notes from the beginning of the Placement Period. The Settlement Agent may, in agreement with the Company, set minimum prices for the sale of Remaining Subordinated Notes. Sales of Remaining Subordinated Notes during the Placement Period will be settled two business days after the relevant trade date (T+2) against payment (delivery versus payment). Settlement of the last sales is expected to occur on or about 26 January 2027. 4. Risk Warning Noteholders are advised that no assurance can be given that an active trading market in the Subordinated Notes will develop and as to whether, to what extent and at what price Remaining Subordinated Notes can be sold during the Placement Period and, accordingly, as to the amount of the Disposal Proceeds (see also conditionality and unwind in Section B.VII. below). 5. Notification The Company will publish the number of Remaining Subordinated Notes and the aggregate amount of the Disposal Proceeds on its website and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. IV. Distribution of Disposal Proceeds The aggregate purchase price received by the Settlement Agent for the Remaining Subordinated Notes in accordance with Section B.III. (the "Disposal Proceeds") will be distributed in equal amounts among the holders of non-exercised Acquisition Rights, i.e. each non-exercised Acquisition Right will entitle its holder to an equal share of the Disposal Proceeds. The non-exercised Acquisition Rights will remain credited under the ISIN of the Acquisition Rights stated above, but will not be transferable after the Expiration Deadline. The Disposal Proceeds will be distributed in a single payment after the end of the Placement Period and the settlement of the last sales; no payments in instalments or interim payments will be made. Payment will be made through the Clearing Systems to the relevant accounts of the Acquisition Rights Holders against cancellation of the non-exercised Acquisition Rights on or about 26 January 2027 (the "Payment Date"). In the event of an early closing or an extension of the Placement Period, the Payment Date will be adjusted accordingly and published by the Company on its website and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. V. Form and Custody of the Subordinated Notes The Subordinated Notes will be represented by a permanent global note in bearer form without interest coupons, which will be kept in custody by the clearing system(s) specified in § 1(4) of the terms and conditions of the Subordinated Notes (Annex to this Notice). Definitive notes will not be issued. VI. Delivery and Settlement of Subordinated Notes The Subordinated Notes in respect of validly exercised Acquisition Rights will be delivered through the Clearing Systems on the Amendment Date (the "Delivery Date"), against cancellation of the corresponding exercised Acquisition Rights. The Company will publish the Amendment Date, the final principal amount per Subordinated Note and the expected Delivery Date on its website and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. VII. Conditionality and Unwind The delivery of Subordinated Notes, the sale of Remaining Subordinated Notes and the payment of any Disposal Proceeds are conditional upon the implementation (Vollziehung) of the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes pursuant to the Second Noteholder Resolution in accordance with section 21 SchVG. If the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes are not implemented on or prior to the End Date (as defined in the Second Noteholder Resolution), or if the Company announces in accordance with item 5 of the Second Noteholder Resolution that an Implementation Condition (as defined in the Second Noteholder Resolution) can no longer be satisfied and has not been waived, the Acquisition Rights and any exercise instructions shall lapse without compensation. In this case, transactions in Acquisition Rights already completed with investors will not be reversed, including by the institutions through which trading in Acquisition Rights was conducted. Accordingly, investors who have acquired Acquisition Rights, whether on a stock exchange or otherwise, would suffer a total loss of the purchase price paid. In addition, no Subordinated Notes will be issued or delivered, any transactions in Subordinated Notes entered into prior to the Amendment Date will not be settled and no Disposal Proceeds will be paid. In such case the Noteholders' rights under the Notes remain unaffected. VIII. Commission of Custodian Banks Custodian banks may charge their usual securities commission for the exercise of Acquisition Rights and the delivery of Subordinated Notes. IX. Listing The Company will apply for the admission of the Subordinated Notes to the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and for their inclusion in trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, which is expected to take place on the Amendment Date. X. Important Notice No prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") has been or will be prepared, approved or published in connection with this Notice. Any listing document prepared in connection with the admission of the Subordinated Notes to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Noteholders are advised to read carefully the terms and conditions of the Subordinated Notes set out in the Annex to this Notice, and to seek their own financial, legal, tax and investment advice before deciding on the exercise of their Acquisition Rights. The claims under the Subordinated Notes constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and subordinated claims against the Issuer pursuant to section 39 paragraph 2 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung). XI. Selling Restrictions United States. The Acquisition Rights and the Subordinated Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act applies to them. No offering or sale of the Acquisition Rights or the Subordinated Notes will be made (i) outside of the United States other than to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act and (ii) in the United States other than to Qualified Institutional Buyers ("QIBs") as defined in Rule 144A ("Rule 144A") under the Securities Act in transactions meeting the requirements of Rule 144A or pursuant to another exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. By submitting, or arranging for the submission of, an Electronic Instruction, each Acquisition Rights Holder, and the relevant Direct Participant on its behalf, will be deemed to have affirmed that (i) the Acquisition Rights and the Subordinated Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws and are being offered for sale in transactions that do not require registration under the Securities Act or any other securities laws; and (ii) unless so registered, the Acquisition Rights and Subordinated Notes may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred except under an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any other applicable securities laws. The Company and the Settlement Agent may require representations and evidence in this regard. United Kingdom. This Notice is not directed at, and the Acquisition Rights may not be exercised and Remaining Subordinated Notes may not be purchased in the placement by, retail investors in the United Kingdom. This Notice has not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended, and is directed only at persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated. Sanctions. Acquisition Rights may not be exercised, and Remaining Subordinated Notes may not be purchased in the placement, by any person who is a Sanctions Restricted Person (as defined in the Invitation to Vote). Such persons will be entitled to a share in the Disposal Proceeds in respect of their Acquisition Rights, subject to applicable sanctions laws. Frankfurt am Main, 27 November 2026 BRANICKS Group AG

- The Management Board (Vorstand) - Annex Terms and Conditions of the Subordinated Notes EUR 157,503,281 Subordinated Notes ISIN: XS3583636108 Issue Date: 16 December 2026 Terms and Conditions of the Notes TERMS AND CONDITIONS (the "Terms and Conditions")

CURRENCY, DENOMINATION, FORM, CERTAIN DEFINITIONS Currency; Denomination. This issue of notes (the "Notes" and each a "Note") of BRANICKS Group AG (the "Issuer") is being issued on the Issue Date in the initial aggregate principal amount of €157,503,281 (in words: one hundred fifty-seven million five hundred and three thousand two hundred and eighty-one Euro) in a denomination of €118,157 each (the "Specified Denomination"). Upon issuance of further notes pursuant to § 12(1), the terms "Notes" and "Note" shall include the additional notes so issued. "Issue Date" means the date on which the Notes have been issued by the Issuer which shall be the date on which the resolution of the holders of the Reinstated Senior Notes in a vote without meeting from 17 October 2026 to 19 October 2026 to amend the terms and conditions of the Reinstated Senior Notes has been implemented (vollzogen) in accordance with section 21 of the German Act on Issues of Debt Securities and which is designated as the "Amendment Date" in the terms and conditions of the Reinstated Senior Notes and notified in accordance with § 14 by the Issuer. "Aggregate Principal Amount" means the initial aggregate principal amount of the Notes referred to above, at the relevant time (i) reduced by the aggregate principal amount of any Notes cancelled pursuant to § 12(3), (ii) increased by the aggregate principal amount of any further Notes issued after the Issue Date pursuant to § 12(1), (iii) increased by all interest capitalised pursuant to § 3(3) and (iv) reduced by the aggregate principal amount of any partial redemption of the Notes. "Note Principal Amount" means, in respect of each Note at the relevant time, the sum of (i) the Specified Denomination and (ii) the aggregate amount capitalised in respect of such Note pursuant to § 3(3) less any principal amount redeemed in a partial redemption following the Issue Date. Form. The Notes are being issued in bearer form. Temporary Global Note - Exchange. The Notes are initially represented by a temporary global note (the "Temporary Global Note") without coupons. The Temporary Global Note will be exchangeable for Notes in the Specified Denomination represented by a permanent global note (the "Permanent Global Note") without coupons. The Temporary Global Note and the Permanent Global Note (each a "Global Note") shall each be signed by authorized signatories of the Issuer and shall each be authenticated by or on behalf of the Paying Agent. Definitive Notes and interest coupons will not be issued. The right of the Holders to require the issue and delivery of definitive notes or interest coupons is excluded. Interests in the Temporary Global Note shall be exchangeable for interests in the Permanent Global Note at the earliest from the date falling 40 days after the issue date of the Notes represented by the Temporary Global Note. Such exchange shall only be made upon delivery of certifications to the effect that the beneficial owner or owners of the Notes represented by the Temporary Global Note is not a U.S. person (other than certain financial institutions or certain persons holding Notes through such financial institutions) as required by U.S. tax law. Payment of interest, if any, on Notes represented by a Temporary Global Note will be made only after delivery of such certifications. A separate certification shall be required in respect of each such payment of interest. Any such certification received on or after the 40th day after the date of issue of the Notes represented by the Temporary Global Note will be treated as a request to exchange such Temporary Global Note pursuant to this § 1(3)(b). Any securities delivered in exchange for the Temporary Global Note shall be delivered only outside of the United States (as defined in § 1(7)). Custody and Clearing; Transferability. The Global Note representing the Notes shall be kept in custody by a Clearing System (the "Clearing System" means each of the following: Clearstream Banking S.A. (42 Avenue JF Kennedy, 1855 Luxembourg, Luxembourg) ("CBL") and Euroclear Bank SA/NV (Boulevard du Roi Albert II, 1210 Brussels, Belgium) ("Euroclear") (CBL and Euroclear each an "ICSD" and together the "ICSDs")) until all obligations of the Issuer under the Notes have been satisfied. The Notes are issued in new global note ("NGN") form and are kept in custody by a common safekeeper on behalf of both ICSDs. Records of the ICSDs. The Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes represented by the Global Note shall be the aggregate amount from time to time entered in the records of both ICSDs. The records of the ICSDs (which expression means the records that each ICSD holds for its customers which reflect the amount of such customer's interest in the Notes) shall be conclusive evidence of the Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes represented by the Global Note and, for these purposes, a statement issued by an ICSD stating the amount of Notes so represented at any time shall be conclusive evidence of the records of the relevant ICSD at that time. On any redemption or payment of interest being made in respect of, or purchase and cancellation of, any of the Notes represented by the Global Note the Issuer shall procure that details of any redemption, payment or purchase and cancellation (as the case may be) in respect of the Global Note shall be entered accordingly in the records of the ICSDs and, upon any such entry being made, the Aggregate Principal Amount of the Notes recorded in the records of the ICSDs and represented by the Global Note shall be reduced by the Aggregate Principal Amount of the Notes so redeemed or purchased and cancelled. On an exchange of a portion only of the Notes represented by a Temporary Global Note, the Issuer shall procure that details of such exchange shall be entered accordingly in the records of the ICSDs. Holder of Notes. "Holder" means any holder of a proportionate co-ownership or other beneficial interest or right in the Notes. United States. For the purposes of these Terms and Conditions, "United States" means the United States of America (including the States thereof and the District of Columbia) and its possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and Northern Mariana Islands).

STATUS; SUBORDINATION Status. Subject to § 5(2) below, all present and future payment claims of the Holders under the Notes against the Issuer, including claims for payment of principal, interest, Additional Amounts, premiums, costs, damages and any other amounts payable by the Issuer under the Notes (together, the "Subordinated Claims"), constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and subordinated claims against the Issuer pursuant to section 39 paragraph 2 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung). The Subordinated Claims shall rank pari passu among themselves and pari passu with the Subordinated Promissory Notes and junior to all other current and future claims of all current and future creditors of the Issuer, including all matters specified in section 39 paragraph 1 no. 1 through 5 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung), provided that the Subordinated Claims shall rank senior to any Equity Claims and Subordinated Shareholder Debt. The subordination pursuant to this § 2(1) shall also apply prior to the institution of insolvency proceedings over the assets of the Issuer, if and to the extent (i) payments on the Subordinated Claims would result in (or deepen) an illiquidity (Zahlungsunfähigkeit) within the meaning of section 17 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung), or imminent illiquidity (drohende Zahlungsunfähigkeit) within the meaning of section 18 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung), or an over-indebtedness (Überschuldung) within the meaning of section 19 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung)of the Issuer, and/or (ii) to the extent that the Issuer is unable to make such payment from (i) future annual net profits (künftigen Jahresüberschüssen), (ii) in the event of a liquidation, from a liquidation surplus (Liquidationsüberschuss) or (iii) any other free assets (sonstiges freies Vermögen) exceeding the Issuer's other liabilities (other than any liabilities which are subordinated to the Subordinated Claims) (the amounts referred to in (i), (ii) and (iii) together, the "Available Proceeds"). If and to the extent the Available Proceeds are insufficient to discharge the Subordinated Claims in full, such Available Proceeds shall be applied to the Subordinated Claims on a pro rata basis. The subordination of the Issuer's obligations to make payments on the Subordinated Claims pursuant to this § 2(1) shall be referred to as "Qualified Subordination". The Qualified Subordination does not constitute a waiver (Verzicht) or a relief (Erlass) of the Subordinated Claims. If and as long as the Subordinated Claims are subject to the Qualified Subordination, their limitation (Verjährung) shall be suspended (gehemmt). No Security. No security is, or shall at any time be, granted by the Issuer or any other person securing rights of the Holders under the Notes. Prohibition of Set-off. No Holder may set-off any claims arising under the Notes against any claims that the Issuer may have against it. The Issuer may not set-off any claims it may have against any Holder against any of its obligations under the Notes.

INTEREST Rate of Interest; Interest Payment Dates. The Notes shall bear interest on their respective Note Principal Amount at the rate of 15.00 per cent. per annum (the "Rate of Interest") from (and including) the Issue Date (the "Interest Commencement Date") to (but excluding) the Maturity Date. Interest shall be paid or capitalized quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31 of each year (each such date, an "Interest Payment Date") in accordance with paragraphs (2) to (4) below. The first Interest Period shall end on (but exclude) December 31, 2026. Interest Amount. The amount of interest payable or capitalizable in respect of each Note for an Interest Period (the "Interest Amount") shall be the product of (i) the Note Principal Amount on the first day of the relevant Interest Period, (ii) the Rate of Interest and (iii) the Day Count Fraction determined pursuant to paragraph (4). The resulting amount shall be rounded upwards to the nearest full Euro. Capitalisation of Interest. Interest shall be due and payable on the respective Interest Payment Date. The Issuer shall pay accrued and due interest in cash unless the Issuer elects to capitalize interest due on an Interest Payment Date by notifying the Holders in accordance with § 14 within three Business Days after the relevant Interest Payment Date. Any capitalisation must be effected in respect of all Notes outstanding at the relevant time and in respect of the entire relevant interest payment. A non-payment in cash on the respective Interest Payment Date resulting from a capitalisation shall not constitute a default of the Issuer or any other breach of its obligations under these Notes or for any other purpose. No capitalisation takes place in respect of interest accrued during the final Interest Period preceding the Maturity Date. Any interest not paid in cash due to such an election of the Issuer shall constitute "Capitalised Interest". Capitalised Interest shall be added to, and increase the Note Principal Amount for all purposes of these Terms and Conditions and with retroactive effect as of (and including) the respective Interest Payment Date applicable to it, in accordance with § 3(1). The Issuer shall procure that each capitalisation is reflected in the records of the ICSDs by a corresponding increase of the Aggregate Principal Amount of the Notes represented by the Global Note. Day Count Fraction; Interest Period. "Day Count Fraction" means, in respect of any period, the actual number of calendar days elapsed in such period (from and including the first day of such period to but excluding the last day of such period), divided by the product of (i) the actual number of calendar days in the Interest Period in which the relevant period falls (from and including the first day of such Interest Period to but excluding the last day thereof) and (ii) the number of Interest Periods normally falling within a calendar year (four). Interest in respect of the first Interest Period shall accrue on a pro rata temporis basis, and for the purposes of determining the Day Count Fraction in respect of the first Interest Period, the Interest Period in which the relevant period falls shall be deemed to be the period from (and including) September 30, 2026 to (but excluding) December 31, 2026. "Interest Period" means the period from (and including) the Interest Commencement Date to (but excluding) the first Interest Payment Date and thereafter from (and including) each Interest Payment Date to (but excluding) the next following Interest Payment Date. Late Payment. If the Issuer fails to redeem the Notes when due, interest shall continue to accrue on the Note Principal Amount from (and including) the due date to (but excluding) the date of actual redemption of the Notes at the higher of (x) the Rate of Interest and (y) the default rate of interest established by law. Claims for further damages in case of late payment are not excluded.

PAYMENTS Payment of Principal and Interest. Payment of principal and interest in respect of the Notes shall be made, subject to paragraph (2) below, to the Paying Agent for forwarding to the Clearing System or to its order for credit to the accounts of the relevant accountholders of the Clearing System. Manner of Payment. Subject to applicable fiscal and other laws and regulations, payments of amounts due in respect of the Notes shall be made in euro. Discharge. The Issuer shall be discharged by payment to, or to the order of, the Clearing System. Business Day. If the date for payment of any amount in respect of any Note is not a Business Day then the Holder shall not be entitled to payment until the next such day in the relevant place and shall not be entitled to further interest or other payment in respect of such delay. For these purposes, "Business Day" means a day (other than a Saturday or a Sunday) on which banks are open for general business in Frankfurt am Main and London and on which the Clearing System as well as all relevant parts of the real-time gross settlement system operated by the Eurosystem (T2) or any successor system are operational to effect payments. References to Principal and Interest. References in these Terms and Conditions to principal or interest in respect of the Notes shall be deemed to include, as applicable: the Final Redemption Amount, Additional Amounts which may be payable under § 7 and any other premium and any other amounts which may be payable under or in respect of the Notes. Deposit of Principal and Interest. The Issuer may deposit with the local court (Amtsgericht) in Frankfurt am Main principal or interest not claimed by Holders within twelve months after the Maturity Date, even though such Holders may not be in default of acceptance of payment. If and to the extent that the deposit is effected and the right of withdrawal is waived, the respective claims of such Holders against the Issuer shall cease.

REDEMPTION Redemption at Maturity. Unless previously redeemed or purchased and cancelled, the Notes shall be redeemed at their Final Redemption Amount on September 30, 2038 (the "Maturity Date"). The "Final Redemption Amount" in respect of each Note shall be its Note Principal Amount on the Maturity Date. Mandatory Early Redemption. If any breach of § 10(1) occurs, the Issuer shall promptly redeem the Notes on a pro rata and pari passu basis in whole or in part in an aggregate principal amount equal to the amount distributed in breach of § 10(1) together with interest accrued to (but excluding) the date of actual redemption. The respective Note Principal Amount or, in the case of a redemption in part, the portion thereof to be redeemed shall become due and payable on the date of the distribution made in breach of § 10(1). Such obligation to redeem the Notes together with interest accrued (if any), shall not benefit from the Qualified Subordination. The Qualified Subordination shall not apply to such amounts, and such amounts shall become due and payable as unsubordinated claims without any limitation or defense resulting from the Qualified Subordination. Early Redemption at the Option of the Issuer. The Issuer may call the Notes for redemption in whole or in part at the Optional Redemption Amount (as defined in paragraph (4)) at any time by giving notice pursuant to paragraph (4), provided that the Optional Redemption Date must be no earlier than the first Business Day after the Senior Instruments Redemption Date. Notification of Redemption. The Issuer will give not less than 10 nor more than 30 days' notice prior to the Optional Redemption Date to the Holders in accordance with § 14 of any redemption pursuant to paragraph (3). Such notice shall state (i) the amount to be redeemed per Note, being the Note Principal Amount on the Optional Redemption Date or, in the case of a redemption in part, the portion thereof to be redeemed, plus interest accrued on the amount so redeemed to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date (the "Optional Redemption Amount"), and (ii) the date fixed for such redemption (the "Optional Redemption Date"). Mandatory Redemption in case of a Redemption or Repurchase of Subordinated Promissory Notes - Pari passu treatment. Except as set forth in the following paragraph, if any principal amount of the Subordinated Promissory Notes is redeemed (including in case of a redemption following the termination upon an event of default) or repurchased, unless the Aggregate Principal Amount is already to be redeemed or repurchased as a result of the same event or circumstance and in an equivalent amount on a pro rata and pari passu basis, the Issuer shall redeem in whole or in part the Aggregate Principal Amount, accordingly on a pro rata and pari passu basis, together with interest accrued to (but excluding) the date of actual redemption, no later than the date the principal amount of the Subordinated Promissory Notes is so redeemed. This § 5(5) shall not apply to any repurchase of Subordinated Promissory Notes at or below par where the Issuer offers each of the Holders an equivalent opportunity on the same economic terms. Partial Redemption. Notes represented by the Global Note shall be redeemed in part on a pro rata basis, and any partial redemption shall be reflected in the records of CBL and Euroclear as a reduction in Aggregate Principal Amount and Note Principal Amount.

PAYING AGENT Appointment; Specified Office. The initial Paying Agent and its initial specified offices shall be: HSBC Continental Europe

38, avenue Kléber

75116 Paris, France (the "Paying Agent") The Paying Agent reserves the right at any time to change its specified office to another office in the same jurisdiction. Variation or Termination of Appointment. The Issuer reserves the right at any time to vary or terminate the appointment of the Paying Agent and to appoint another Paying Agent, additional or other paying agents. The Issuer shall at all times maintain a Paying Agent. Any variation, termination, appointment or change shall only take effect (other than in the case of insolvency, when it shall be of immediate effect) after not less than 30 nor more than 45 days' prior notice thereof shall have been given to the Holders in accordance with § 14. Agents of the Issuer. The Paying Agent and any other paying agent appointed pursuant to paragraph (2) act solely as the agents of the Issuer and do not assume any obligations towards or relationship of agency or trust for any Holder.

TAX Payments Free of Taxes. All amounts payable in respect of the Notes shall be made without withholding or deduction for or on account of any present or future taxes or duties of whatever nature imposed or levied by way of withholding or deduction by or on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany (the "Taxing Jurisdiction") or any political subdivision or any authority thereof or therein having power to tax, unless such withholding or deduction is required by law. Payments of Additional Amounts. If such withholding or deduction with respect to amounts payable in respect of the Notes is required by law, the Issuer will pay such additional amounts (the "Additional Amounts") as shall be necessary in order that the net amounts received by the Holders, after such withholding or deduction shall equal the respective amounts which would otherwise have been receivable in the absence of such withholding or deduction; except that no such Additional Amounts shall be payable on account of any taxes or duties which: are payable otherwise than by withholding or deduction from payments, made by the Issuer to the Holder; or are payable by any Person acting as custodian bank or collecting agent on behalf of a Holder; or are payable by reason of the Holder having, or having had, some personal or business relation to the Taxing Jurisdiction and not merely by reason of the fact that payments in respect of the Notes are, or for purposes of taxation are deemed to be, derived from sources in, or are secured in, the Taxing Jurisdiction; or are withheld or deducted by a paying agent from a payment if the payment could have been made by another paying agent in a jurisdiction other than the Taxing Jurisdiction without such withholding or deduction; or are withheld or deducted pursuant to (i) any European Union Directive or Regulation concerning the taxation of interest income or savings, or (ii) any international treaty or understanding relating to such taxation and to which the Taxing Jurisdiction or the European Union is a party, or (iii) any provision of law implementing, or complying with, or introduced to conform with, such Directive, Regulation, treaty or understanding; or would not have been imposed, withheld or deducted but for the failure of the Holder or beneficial owner of Notes (including, for these purposes, any financial institution through which the Holder or beneficial owner holds the Notes or through which payment on the Notes is made), following a written request by or on behalf of the Issuer or a Paying Agent addressed to the Holder or beneficial owner (and made at a time that would enable the Holder or beneficial owner acting reasonably to comply with that request, and in all events, at least 30 days before any withholding or deduction would be required), to comply with any certification, identification, information or other reporting requirement whether required by statute, treaty, regulation or administrative practice of the Taxing Jurisdiction, that is a precondition to exemption from, or reduction in the rate of withholding or deduction of, taxes imposed by the relevant Taxing Jurisdiction, but in each case, only to the extent the Holder or beneficial owner is legally entitled to provide such certification, information or documentation; or are estate, inheritance, gift, sales, excise, transfer, personal property or similar taxes; or are payable by reason of a change in law that becomes effective more than 30 days after the relevant payment becomes due; or are payable due to any combination of items (a) to (h); nor shall any Additional Amounts be paid with respect to any payment on a Note to a Holder who is a fiduciary or partnership or who is any Person other than the sole beneficial owner of such payment to the extent such payment would be required by the laws of the Taxing Jurisdiction to be included in the income, for tax purposes, of a beneficiary or settlor with respect to such fiduciary or a member of such partnership or a beneficial owner who would not have been entitled to such Additional Amounts had such beneficiary, settlor, member or beneficial owner been the Holder of the Note. Furthermore, no Additional Amounts shall be payable on account of taxes levied pursuant to the Defence against Tax Havens Act (Gesetz zur Abwehr von Steuervermeidung und unfairem Steuerwettbewerb) as amended. For the avoidance of doubt, the withholding tax levied in the Federal Republic of Germany at the level of the custodian bank plus the solidarity surcharge imposed thereon as well as church tax, where such tax is levied by way of withholding, pursuant to tax law as in effect as of the Issue Date do not constitute a tax or duty as described above in respect of which Additional Amounts would be payable by the Issuer. FATCA. Notwithstanding any other provisions contained herein, the Issuer shall be permitted to withhold or deduct any amounts required pursuant to an agreement described in Section 1471(b) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the "Code") or otherwise imposed pursuant to Sections 1471 through 1474 of the Code (or any amended or successor provisions), any regulations or agreements thereunder, official interpretations thereof, or any law implementing an intergovernmental approach thereto ("FATCA Withholding"). The Issuer will have no obligation to pay additional amounts or otherwise indemnify an investor for any such FATCA Withholding deducted or withheld by the Issuer, any paying agent or any other party. Other Tax Jurisdiction. If at any time the Issuer becomes subject to any taxing jurisdiction other than, or in addition to, the currently relevant taxing jurisdiction of the Issuer, references in this § 7 to the jurisdiction of the Issuer shall be read and construed as references to the jurisdiction of the Issuer and/or to such other jurisdiction(s).

PRESENTATION PERIOD, PRESCRIPTION The presentation period provided for in section 801 paragraph 1, sentence 1 of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch) is reduced to ten years for the Notes. The period of limitation for claims under the Notes presented during the period for presentation will be two years calculated from the expiration of the relevant presentation period.

EVENTS OF DEFAULT Events of Default. Each of the following is an "Event of Default": the Issuer fails to pay principal when due or fails to pay interest or any other amounts due under the Notes within 30 days from the relevant due date; or the Issuer or any other member of the Group fails to duly perform, or is otherwise in breach of, the covenants set forth in §§ 10 (1) through (4) or any other material obligation under the Notes and such failure, if capable of remedy, continues unremedied for more than 30 days after the Issuer has received a written request from Holders representing at least 5% per cent. of the Aggregate Principal Amount then outstanding to perform such obligation; or the Issuer announces its inability to meet its financial obligations or ceases its payments generally; or insolvency proceedings against the Issuer are instituted and have not been discharged or stayed within 60 days, or the Issuer applies for insolvency proceedings (excluding any restructuring or similar reorganization proceedings, including, but not limited any restructuring process pursuant to the German Restructuring Framework for Businesses (Unternehmensstabilisierungs- und -restrukturierungsgesetz (StaRUG))); or the Issuer enters into liquidation unless this is done in connection with a merger or other form of amalgamation with another member of the Group, and the other member of the Group assumes all obligations of the Issuer in connection with the Notes. Comprehensive Termination. If an Event of Default occurs and is continuing, Holders (including by letter or email or other electronic means, as applicable) of not less than 25 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal Amount may declare due and payable by written notice to the Issuer or the Paying Agent the entire claims arising from the Notes and demand immediate redemption of the Notes in whole at their Note Principal Amount together with unpaid interest accrued to (but excluding) the date of actual redemption, provided that the date of actual redemption may be no earlier than the first Business Day after the Senior Instruments Redemption Date. Cure. For the avoidance of doubt, the right to declare Notes due in accordance with this § 9 shall terminate if the situation giving rise to it has been cured before the right is exercised. No event or circumstance other than an event specified in paragraph (1) shall entitle Holders to declare their Notes due and payable prior to their stated maturity, save as expressly provided for in these Terms and Conditions and subject to applicable mandatory law. Ineffectiveness and Rescission. Any termination under § 9(2) above shall become ineffective if within three months the majority of the Holders so resolve in accordance with section 5(5) SchVG. The resolution in relation to the ineffectiveness of a termination may be passed by simple majority of the voting rights, provided that in any case more Holders must consent to such resolution than have terminated the Notes.

COVENANTS Distribution block and share buy-back ban. So long as any Notes remain outstanding, the Issuer shall not and shall procure that no member of the Group will declare or pay any dividend or make any other payment or distribution on account of the Equity Interests in the Issuer (including, without limitation, any payment in connection with any merger or consolidation involving the Issuer or any of its Subsidiaries) or of any other member of the Group, or to make any payment (whether in cash or in kind) to the direct or indirect holders of Equity Interests in the Issuer in their capacity as such; purchase, redeem or otherwise acquire or retire for value any Equity Interests of the Issuer or of any direct or indirect holding company of the Issuer; or make any payment (except by way of capitalisation) on or with respect to, or purchase, redeem, defease or otherwise acquire or retire for value, any Subordinated Shareholder Debt, in each case other than any dividend required to be paid by the Issuer due to a binding judgment, order or decree of a competent court or pursuant to a settlement approved by the supervisory board (Aufsichtsrat) of the Issuer and the Holders' Representative, in each case in connection with section 254 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) against the Issuer, provided that any such dividend payment is in aggregate limited to 4% of the Issuer's share capital (Grundkapital) per annum. Restriction on Transactions with Affiliates. The Issuer shall not and shall procure that no member of the Group will, sell, lease, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets (including shares or interests) to, or purchase any property or assets from, or enter into, make or amend any transaction, contract, agreement, understanding, loan, advance or guarantee with, or for the benefit of, any Affiliate of the Issuer which is not a member of the Group (each an "Affiliate Transaction"), unless: the Affiliate Transaction is on terms that are no less favourable to the relevant member of the Group than those that would have been obtained in a comparable transaction with an unrelated person and this is evidenced by a written assessment of an independent and reputable third-party expert prior to the entry into of the relevant transaction, contract, agreement, understanding, loan, advance or guarantee and an officer's certificate of the Issuer, signed by the members of the management board of the Issuer; and with respect to any Affiliate Transaction, or series of related Affiliate Transactions, the supervisory board (Aufsichtsrat) of the Issuer has, by unanimous resolution, approved such Affiliate Transaction and resolved that it complies with this § 10(2). This § 10(2) shall not apply to: (i) transactions between or among members of the Group; (ii) any issuance of shares of the Issuer to Affiliates paid for in cash; (iii) the Incurrence or amendment of any Subordinated Shareholder Debt; and (iv) payments and transfers under the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. KGaA as dominating party and VIB Vermögen AG as dominated party dated 5 January 2026, as registered in the commercial register of VIB Vermögen AG on 27 August 2026 or under the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between the Issuer and DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. KGaA. Anti-Layering. The Issuer shall not Incur or have outstanding any Financial Indebtedness which (i) ranks senior to the obligations of the Issuer under the Notes and (ii) at the same time ranks junior to the unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the Issuer, including any liabilities of the Issuer which would, following the institution of insolvency proceedings over the Issuer, rank in accordance with section 38 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung). Reports. For so long as any Notes are outstanding, the Issuer shall post on its website: within 120 days after the end of each fiscal year of the Issuer, an annual report containing its audited Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS and the group management report in accordance with section 315 of the German Commercial Code; and within 60 days after the end of each of the first three quarters in each fiscal year of the Issuer, unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS or a quarterly statement in accordance with the requirements of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Maintenance of Listing. For so long as the Notes are outstanding, the Issuer shall use best efforts to obtain and maintain the admission and the inclusion in trading of the Notes on the unregulated market or, at the discretion of the Issuer, the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. If maintenance of such admission and inclusion in trading becomes in the opinion of the Issuer unduly onerous, the Issuer will use reasonable efforts to obtain and maintain a listing and/or inclusion in trading of the Notes on another suitable securities market.

SUBSTITUTION Substitution. The Issuer is entitled, if no payment default has occurred and is continuing in respect of principal or interest on the Notes, at any time, to substitute for the Issuer any Subsidiary of the Issuer as principal debtor in respect of all obligations arising from or in connection with these Notes (the "Substitute Debtor") but only: (i) with the prior written consent of the Holders' Representative (acting upon a Majority Holder Instruction); or (ii) without such consent, where the Substitute Debtor has also substituted the Issuer as issuer of the Reinstated Senior Notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Reinstated Senior Notes (with the consent of the holders' representative appointed in respect of the Reinstated Senior Notes) not more than 90 days prior to the substitution of the Issuer under this § 11, provided that: the Substitute Debtor, in a manner legally effective, assumes all obligations of the Issuer in respect of the Notes; the Substitute Debtor and the Issuer have obtained all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals and consents for such substitution, the Substitute Debtor has obtained all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals and consents for the performance by the Substitute Debtor of its obligations under the Notes, all such approvals and consents are in full force and effect, and the obligations assumed by the Substitute Debtor in respect of the Notes are valid and binding in accordance with their respective terms and enforceable by each Holder; the Substitute Debtor can transfer to the Paying Agent in the currency required and without being obligated to withhold or deduct any taxes or other duties of whatever nature levied by the country in which the Substitute Debtor or the Issuer has its domicile or tax residence, all amounts required for the fulfilment of the payment obligations arising under the Notes; the Substitute Debtor has agreed to indemnify and hold harmless each Holder against any tax, duty, assessment or governmental charge imposed on such Holder in respect of such substitution; the Issuer (in such capacity, the "Guarantor") irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees (the "Guarantee") in favour of each Holder the payment of all sums payable by the Substitute Debtor in respect of the Notes, such Guarantee itself being subordinated and containing a subordination provision corresponding to the ranking of these Notes pursuant to § 2 (including a provision similar to § 5(2)), and otherwise on terms which ensure that each Holder will be put in an economic position that is at least as favourable as that which would have existed if the substitution had not taken place; the Issuer shall have delivered to the Paying Agent one legal opinion for each jurisdiction affected of lawyers of recognized standing to the effect that subparagraphs (a) to (d) above have been satisfied; and no Event of Default exists immediately after giving effect to the substitution. Notice. Any substitution of the Issuer pursuant to this § 11 and the date of effectiveness of such substitution shall be published in accordance with § 14. Change of References. Upon effectiveness of the substitution any reference in these Terms and Conditions to the Issuer (other than references to the Issuer in § 10) shall from then on be deemed to refer to the Substitute Debtor and any reference to the Federal Republic of Germany and the Taxing Jurisdiction with respect to the Issuer shall from then on be deemed to refer to the relevant taxing jurisdiction with respect to the Substitute Debtor. Upon effectiveness of the substitution any reference to the Issuer in § 10 and the definition of "Group" shall from then on be deemed to refer to the Guarantor. In addition, in § 2 and § 9 a reference to the Guarantor shall be deemed to have been included in addition to the reference to the Substitute Debtor. Furthermore, in the event of such substitution, a further Event of Default shall be deemed to be included in § 9(1); such Event of Default shall exist in the case that the Guarantee is or becomes invalid for any reason. Further Substitution. At any time after a substitution pursuant to paragraph (1) above, the Substitute Debtor may effect a further substitution provided that all the provisions specified in paragraphs (1) to (3) above shall apply, mutatis mutandis, and, without limitation, references in these Terms and Conditions to the Issuer shall, where the context so requires, be deemed to be or include references to any such further Substitute Debtor, provided that in no event shall any substitution under this § 11 have the effect of releasing the Issuer from any of its obligations under its Guarantee.

FURTHER ISSUES, PURCHASES AND CANCELLATION Further Issues. Subject to § 10, the Issuer may issue further Notes having the same terms and conditions as the Notes in all respects (or in all respects except for the relevant issue date, interest commencement date, first interest payment date and/or issue price) so as to form a single series with the Notes. Purchases. The Issuer may at any time purchase Notes in the open market or otherwise and at any price. Notes purchased by the Issuer shall be surrendered forthwith to the Paying Agent for cancellation. Cancellation. All Notes redeemed in full shall be cancelled forthwith and may not be reissued or resold.

AMENDMENTS OF THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS BY RESOLUTIONS OF HOLDERS, JOINT REPRESENTATIVE Amendment of the Terms and Conditions. The Issuer may agree with the Holders on amendments to the Terms and Conditions or on other matters by virtue of a majority resolution of the Holders pursuant to sections 5 et seqq. of the German Act on Issues of Debt Securities ("SchVG"), as amended from time to time. In particular, the Holders may consent to amendments which materially change the substance of the Terms and Conditions, including such measures as provided for under section 5 paragraph 3 of the SchVG by resolutions passed by such majority of the votes of the Holders as stated under paragraph (2) below. A duly passed majority resolution shall be binding equally upon all Holders. Majority. Except as provided by the following sentence and provided that the quorum requirements are being met, the Holders may pass resolutions by simple majority of the voting rights participating in the vote. Resolutions which materially change the substance of the Terms and Conditions, in particular in the cases of section 5 paragraph 3 numbers 1 through 9 of the SchVG, or relating to material other matters may only be passed by a majority of at least 75% of the voting rights participating in the vote (a "Qualified Majority"). Passing of Resolutions. The Holders may pass resolutions in a meeting (Gläubigerversammlung) in accordance with §§ 5 et seqq. of the SchVG or by means of a vote without a meeting (Abstimmung ohne Versammlung) in accordance with § 18 and §§ 5 et seqq. of the SchVG. Meeting. Attendance at the meeting (Gläubigerversammlung) and exercise of voting rights is subject to the Holders' registration. The registration must be received at the address stated in the convening notice (Einberufung) no later than the third day preceding the meeting. As part of the registration, Holders must demonstrate their eligibility to participate in the vote by means of a special confirmation of the Custodian in accordance with § 16(4)(i)(a) and (b) hereof in text form and by submission of a blocking instruction by the Custodian stating that the relevant Notes are not transferable from and including the day such registration has been sent until and including the stated end of the meeting. Vote without a meeting. If resolutions of the Holders shall be made by means of a vote without a meeting (Abstimmung ohne Versammlung) Holders must, together with casting their votes, demonstrate their eligibility to participate in the vote by means of a special confirmation of the Custodian in accordance with § 16(4)(i)(a) and (b) hereof in text form and by submission of a blocking instruction by the Custodian stating that the relevant Notes are not transferable from (and including) the day such votes have been cast to (and including) the day the voting period ends. Second Noteholders' Meeting. If it is ascertained that no quorum exists for the meeting pursuant to paragraph (4) or the vote without a meeting pursuant to paragraph (5), in case of a meeting the chairman (Vorsitzender) may convene a second meeting in accordance with section 15 paragraph 3 sentence 2 of the SchVG or in case of a vote without a meeting, the scrutineer (Abstimmungsleiter) may convene a noteholders' meeting, which shall be deemed to be a second noteholders' meeting within the meaning of section 15 paragraph 3 sentence 3 of the SchVG. Attendance at the second noteholders' meeting and exercise of voting rights is subject to the Holders' registration. The provisions set out in paragraph (4) sentence 3 shall apply mutatis mutandis to the Holders' registration for a second meeting. Holders' Representative. The Holders may by majority resolution provide for the appointment or dismissal of a joint representative (the "Holders' Representative"), the duties and responsibilities and the powers of such Holders' Representative, the transfer of the rights of the Holders to the Holders' Representative and a limitation of liability of the Holders' Representative. Appointment of a Holders' Representative may only be passed by a Qualified Majority if such Holders' Representative is to be authorized to consent, in accordance with § 13(2) hereof, to a material change in the substance of the Terms and Conditions or other material matters. Publication. Any notices concerning this § 13 shall be made exclusively pursuant to the provisions of the SchVG.

NOTICES Notices. Except as stipulated in § 13(8), all notices concerning the Notes will be made by means of electronic publication (i) on the internet website of the Issuer and (ii) on the internet website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Bourse de Luxembourg) at www.luxse.com. Any notice so given will be deemed to have been validly given to the Holders on the Business Day immediately following the date of the first such publication. Notification to the Clearing System. In addition, the Issuer shall deliver all relevant notices to the Clearing System, for communication by the Clearing System to the Holders. Any such notice shall be deemed to have been validly given to the Holders on the third calendar day following the day on which the said notice was given to the Clearing System. Effectiveness of Notices. A notice effected in accordance with § 14(1) and (2) will be deemed to be effected on the day on which the first such communication is, or is deemed to be, effective. Notification to the Issuer. Notices to be given by any Holder to the Issuer shall be made by means of a declaration at least in text form (section 126b of the German Civil Code, Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch) to be delivered in the German or English language to the Paying Agent. Such notice may be given by any Holder to the Paying Agent through the Clearing System in such manner as the Paying Agent and the Clearing System may approve for such purpose.

DEFINITIONS "Additional Amounts" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 7(2). "Affiliate" means any affiliated company within the meaning of section 15 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz). "Affiliate Transaction" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 10(2). "Aggregate Principal Amount" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1). "Available Proceeds" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 2(1). "Business Day" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 4(4). "Capitalised Interest" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(3). "CBL" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(4). "Clearing System" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(4). "Code" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 7(3). "Company New Money Financing" means the long-term super senior financing made available to the Issuer in note form bearing cash interest at a rate of 10.0 per cent. per annum and maturing on 30 September 2029, with an initial aggregate principal amount of EUR 36,100,000. "Company New Money Tap Financing" means long-term super senior financing that forms a single series with the Company New Money Financing which may be made available to the Issuer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company New Money Financing in effect as of the Issue Date up to an aggregate principal amount, taken together with any VIB New Money Tap Financing, of EUR 50,000,000, provided that such increase is offered first to holders representing in aggregate not less than 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the Reinstated Senior Notes then outstanding and only if such holders did not commit in a legally binding manner within 21 days to provide the full amount of such increase, the increase may be offered to other Persons. "Consolidated Financial Statements" means, with respect to any Person, the consolidated financial statements and notes to those financial statements and the group management report of that Person and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with IFRS as well as interim consolidated financial statements and quarterly statements (as of the relevant date). "Custodian" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 16(4). "Day Count Fraction" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(4). "Equity Claims" means any and all monetary claims against the Issuer arising out of any present or future participation in the present or future share capital (Grundkapital) of the Issuer, including any claims for dividends, share buy-backs or other distributions, whether under any existing or future shares of the Issuer. "Equity Interests" means Share Capital and all warrants, options or other rights in, or to acquire, Share Capital. "Euroclear" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(4). "Event of Default" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 9(1). "FATCA Withholding" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 7(3). "Final Redemption Amount" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 5(1). "Financial Indebtedness" means (without duplication) any indebtedness (excluding any indebtedness owed to another member of the Group and excluding any Subordinated Shareholder Debt) for or in respect of: moneys borrowed under any loan agreement or otherwise, or evidenced by bonds, notes, debentures or similar instruments; any amount raised by acceptance under any acceptance credit facility or a dematerialised equivalent; any amount raised pursuant to any note purchase facility or the issue of bonds, notes, commercial papers or any similar instrument; receivables sold or discounted (other than any receivables to the extent they are sold on a non-recourse basis); any amounts raised under any other transaction (including any forward sale or purchase agreement) having the commercial effect of a borrowing, but excluding bank guarantee facilities made available by a bank or other financial institution to the Issuer or any member of the Group pursuant to which the Issuer or such member of the Group may request the issuance of bank guarantees in favour of: (a) a purchaser of Real Estate Property owned, directly or indirectly, by the Issuer or a member of the Group; or (b) a purchaser of shares in a member of the Group whose principal assets consist of Real Estate Property, in each case solely in connection with an asset sale and solely to secure customary seller obligations, including warranties, indemnities, purchase price adjustment obligations, completion obligations and retention obligations, and not for the purpose of raising financing or providing credit support for the Group, and further excluding any rent or tenant deposit guarantee issued in the ordinary course of business and not entered into for the purpose of raising financing; any counter-indemnity obligation in respect of a guarantee, indemnity, bond, standby or documentary letter of credit or any other instrument issued by a bank or financial institution; any lease of premises, land, vehicles or equipment by the Issuer or any other member of the Group as lessee which is required to be recognised as a lease liability on the consolidated balance sheet of the Issuer in accordance with IFRS; and the amount of any liability in respect of any guarantee or indemnity for any of the items referred to in paragraphs (i) to (vii) above, in each case only if and to the extent the relevant amount or obligation is recorded as "liabilities" in accordance with IFRS. "Global Note" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(3). "Group" means the Issuer together with its Subsidiaries. "Guarantee" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 11(1)(e). "Guarantor" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 11(1)(e). "Holder" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(6). "Holders' Representative" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 13(7). "ICSD" or "ICSDs" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(4). "IFRS" means the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, as in effect from time to time. "Incur" means, with respect to any Financial Indebtedness or other obligation of any Person, to create, assume, guarantee or otherwise become liable in respect of such Financial Indebtedness or other obligation, and "incurrence" and "incurred" have the meanings correlative to the foregoing, whereby Financial Indebtedness shall only be incurred at the time any funds are disbursed and amounts drawn and deposited into escrow accounts shall not be deemed incurred until such proceeds are withdrawn from such escrow account. "Interest Amount" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(2). "Interest Commencement Date" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(1). "Interest Payment Date" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(1). "Interest Period" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(4). "Issue Date" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1). "Issuer" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1). "Majority Holder Instruction" means the instruction (given by letter, fax email or other electronic means, as applicable) of Holders representing more than 50 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal Amount then outstanding given to the Holders' Representative. "Maturity Date" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 5(1). "New Money" means, together, the Company New Money Financing, the Company New Money Tap Financing (if any) and the VIB Financing, in each case including all principal, interest, fees, costs, expenses and other amounts payable thereunder from time to time. "NGN" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(4). "Note" or "Notes" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1). "Note Principal Amount" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1). "Optional Redemption Amount" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 5(4). "Optional Redemption Date" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 5(4). "Paying Agent" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 6(1). "Permanent Global Note" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(3)(a). "Person" means any individual, corporation, partnership, joint venture, association, joint stock company, trust, unincorporated organization, limited liability company or government (or any agency or political subdivision thereof) or any other entity. "Qualified Majority" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 13(2). "Qualified Subordination" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 2(1). "Rate of Interest" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(1). "Real Estate Property" means the real estate property of the members of the Group. "Reinstated Promissory Notes" means the senior secured promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) and registered notes (Namensschuldverschreibungen) of the Issuer, in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 116,200,000 as at the Issue Date, resulting from the amendment on the Issue Date of the promissory note loans and registered notes of the Issuer outstanding immediately prior thereto. "Reinstated Senior Notes" means the senior secured notes (ISIN: XS2388910270) originally issued by the Issuer on 22 September 2021, in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 258,800,000 as at the Issue Date, resulting from the amendment of these notes on the Issue Date. "SchVG" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 13(1). "Senior Instruments" means the New Money, the Reinstated Senior Notes and the Reinstated Promissory Notes. "Senior Instruments Redemption Date" means the date on which all obligations under the Senior Instruments have been fully redeemed and/or cancelled and otherwise finally discharged, whether or not as the result of an enforcement of any security interest in, or certain distressed disposals of, collateral. "Share Capital" means: (a) in the case of a corporation, shares in the capital of the corporation; (b) in the case of an association or business entity that is not a corporation, any and all shares, interests, participations, rights or other equivalents (however designated) of shares; (c) in the case of a partnership or limited liability company, partnership interests (whether general or limited) or membership interests; and (d) any other interest or participation that confers on a Person the right to receive a share of the profits and losses of, or distributions of assets of, the issuing Person, or the right to direct the affairs of such Person. "Specified Denomination" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1). "Subordinated Claims" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 2(1). "Subordinated Promissory Notes" means the unsecured subordinated promissory note loans and registered notes of the Issuer issued prior to the Issue Date in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 68,000,000 plus capitalised interest, subordinated pursuant to section 39 paragraph 2 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung), including any tap issuance that forms a single series with the Subordinated Promissory Notes which may be made available to the Issuer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subordinated Promissory Notes in effect as of the Issue Date. "Subordinated Shareholder Debt" means any loan or other financial instrument provided to the Issuer by a direct or indirect shareholder of the Issuer, provided that such indebtedness: does not (including upon the happening of any event) mature or require any amortisation or other payment of principal prior to the first anniversary of the Maturity Date; does not (including upon the happening of any event) require the payment of cash interest prior to the first anniversary of the Maturity Date; does not provide for the acceleration of its maturity, nor confer on its holder any right (including upon the happening of any event) to declare a default or event of default or to take any enforcement action, in each case prior to the first anniversary of the Maturity Date; is not secured by any lien or other security interest on any asset of any member of the Group and is not guaranteed by any member of the Group; and is subordinated pursuant to section 39 paragraph 2 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung) and in right of payment to the prior payment in full in cash of the Notes. For the avoidance of doubt, upon the occurrence of any event or circumstance which results in such indebtedness ceasing to qualify as Subordinated Shareholder Debt, the same shall constitute an Incurrence of Financial Indebtedness by the Issuer at that time. "Subsidiary" means any entity over which a Person has direct or indirect control or owns directly or indirectly more than 50% of the voting capital or similar right of ownership, and "control" for this purpose means the power to direct the management and the policies of the entity whether through the ownership of voting capital, by contract or otherwise within the meaning of section 17 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) and with respect to the Issuer includes any Person that must be consolidated with the Issuer for the purposes of preparing Consolidated Financial Statements of the Issuer, provided that no investment fund, sub-fund, fund vehicle, managed account or joint venture entity in which the Group holds 50 per cent. or less of the voting rights, and over which the Group does not exercise control (as defined above), shall be a Subsidiary, notwithstanding that it may be consolidated. "Substitute Debtor" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 11(1). "Taxing Jurisdiction" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 7(1). "Temporary Global Note" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(3)(a). "United States" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(7). "VIB Financing" means the long-term super senior financing made available to VIB Vermögen AG in loan or note form, bearing cash interest at a rate of 10.0 per cent. per annum and maturing on 30 September 2029, with an initial aggregate principal amount of EUR 61,900,000, as may be increased by the VIB New Money Tap Financing. "VIB New Money Tap Financing" means long-term super senior financing that constitutes an increase of the VIB Financing at the same terms up to an aggregate principal amount, taken together with any Company New Money Tap Financing, of EUR 50,000,000, provided that such increase is offered first to holders representing in aggregate not less than 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the Reinstated Senior Notes then outstanding and only if such holders did not commit in a legally binding manner within 21 days to provide the full amount of such increase, the increase may be offered to other Persons.

GOVERNING LAW, PLACE OF PERFORMANCE AND PLACE OF JURISDICTION; ENFORCEMENT Governing Law. The Notes, as to form and content, and all rights and obligations of the Holders and the Issuer, shall be governed by German law without giving effect to the principles of conflict of laws. Place of Performance. Place of performance is Frankfurt am Main, Federal Republic of Germany. Place of Jurisdiction. Subject to any mandatory jurisdiction for specific proceedings under the SchVG, the courts of Frankfurt am Main, Federal Republic of Germany, will have nonexclusive jurisdiction for any actions or other legal proceedings arising out of or in connection with the Notes. Enforcement. Any Holder of Notes may in any proceedings against the Issuer, or to which such Holder and the Issuer are parties, protect and enforce in his own name his rights arising under such Notes on the basis of (i) a statement issued by the Custodian with whom such Holder maintains a securities account in respect of the Notes (a) stating the full name of the Holder, (b) specifying the aggregate outstanding principal amount, the Specified Denomination or number of Notes credited to such securities account on the date of such statement and (c) confirming that the Custodian has given written notice to the Clearing System containing the information pursuant to (a) and (b) and (ii) a copy of the Global Note representing the relevant Notes certified as being a true copy of the original Global Note by a duly authorized officer of the Clearing System or a depository of the Clearing System, without the need for production in such proceedings of the actual records or the Global Note representing the Notes. For purposes of the foregoing, "Custodian" means any bank or other financial institution of recognized standing authorized to engage in securities custody business with which the Holder maintains a securities account in respect of the Notes, including the Clearing System. Each Holder may, without prejudice to the foregoing, protect and enforce his rights under these Notes also in any other way which is admitted in the country of the proceedings.



27.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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