EQS-News: Branicks Group AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
BRANICKS Group AG
Notice to the holders of the
EUR 400,000,000 Corporate Bond (Green Bond) 2.250% 2021/2026
(the "Notes")
regarding
the Allocation of Acquisition Rights (ISIN: XS3555082422 / Common Code: 355508242)
(the "Acquisition Rights")
relating to
Unsecured Subordinated Notes 2026/2038 (ISIN: XS3583636108 / Common Code: 358363610)
(the "Subordinated Notes")
A. Background
By resolution passed in a vote without a meeting (Abstimmung ohne Versammlung) held during the period commencing on 17 October 2026 at 0:00 CEST and ending on 19 October 2026 at 24:00 CEST (the "Second Noteholder Resolution"), the holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders") resolved, as proposed in the invitation to vote dated 2 October 2026 (the "Invitation to Vote"), among other things, to amend and restate the terms and conditions of the Notes in their entirety and to reduce the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Notes from EUR 400,000,000 to EUR 258,800,000 by way of a partial waiver (Teilverzicht). The results of the vote were published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 20 October 2026. No action for contestation (Anfechtungsklage) pursuant to section 20 of the German Act on Debt Securities of 2009 (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz - "SchVG") has been filed against the Second Noteholder Resolution within the contestation period.
As a condition to the implementation (Vollziehung pursuant to section 21 para 1 SchVG) of the Second Noteholder Resolution, BRANICKS Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) (the "Issuer" or the "Company") hereby affords to the Noteholders, by virtue of this notice (the "Notice"), acquisition rights (Erwerbsrechte, the "Acquisition Rights") entitling the holders thereof to newly issued unsecured subordinated notes of the Issuer in an initial aggregate principal amount of EUR 157,503,281, maturing on 30 September 2038 (the "Subordinated Notes"). The Acquisition Rights are afforded in consideration of the partial waiver (Teilverzicht) of the principal amount outstanding of the Notes pursuant to the Second Noteholder Resolution. No further consideration is payable by Noteholders for the Acquisition Rights or upon exercise of the Acquisition Rights.
The Subordinated Notes are expected to be issued on the Amendment Date. The Subordinated Notes will be delivered against cancellation of the corresponding exercised Acquisition Rights in accordance with Section B.VI.
The Subordinated Notes will initially be divided into 1,333 bearer notes in an initial principal amount of EUR 118,157 each (subject to adjustment as described in the following paragraph). The terms and conditions of the Subordinated Notes are set out in the Annex (Terms and Conditions of the Subordinated Notes) to this Notice. It is expected that the Subordinated Notes will be issued on the Amendment Date. "Amendment Date" means the date of implementation (Vollziehung) of the Second Noteholder Resolution pursuant to section 21 para 1 SchVG, currently expected to occur on 16 December 2026.
In the event that the Amendment Date is postponed, the initial aggregate principal amount of the Subordinated Notes and consequently the initial principal amount of each Subordinated Note may increase, reflecting additional interest accrued on the Notes to (but excluding) the Amendment Date in accordance with the Second Noteholder Resolution.
Settlement Agent. The Company has engaged Kroll Issuer Services Limited (The News Building, 3 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG, United Kingdom, e-mail: branicks@is.kroll.com, Web: https://deals.is.kroll.com/branicks) (the "Settlement Agent") pursuant to a settlement agreement dated 29 September 2026, as amended from time to time, (the "Settlement Agreement"). Under the Settlement Agreement, the Settlement Agent has undertaken (i) to deliver the Subordinated Notes to the holders of validly exercised Acquisition Rights, (ii) to procure the sale of any Subordinated Notes not acquired through exercise of Acquisition Rights in accordance with Section B.III., and (iii) to distribute the Disposal Proceeds (as defined below), if any, to the holders of non-exercised Acquisition Rights, in each case as described below.
The dates set out in this Notice supersede the indicative timetable set out in the preliminary notice to the Noteholders published by the Company on 20 November 2026.
B. Acquisition Rights
Each Noteholder is allocated one Acquisition Right per Note held (i.e. 4,000 Acquisition Rights in total). No separate payment is required for the allocation of the Acquisition Rights. Subject to restrictions on the offer of the Subordinated Notes as set forth under "Selling Restrictions", three Acquisition Rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one Subordinated Note (i.e. three Notes convey the right to receive one Subordinated Note), subject to the terms set forth in this Notice.
The Acquisition Rights will be credited to the securities accounts of the Noteholders on 30 November 2026 on the basis of their holdings of Notes as on 26 November 2026 (the "Record Date"). The Notes will remain credited to the Noteholders' securities accounts and will not be affected by the crediting of the Acquisition Rights.
The Acquisition Rights will not be certificated. They will be booked in the Clearing Systems (as defined below) under the ISIN and common code stated above.
The Acquisition Rights may be transferred until the end of the Exercise Period (as defined below), subject to the restrictions set forth under "Selling Restrictions". From the end of the Exercise Period, the Acquisition Rights can no longer be transferred.
I. Exercise of Acquisition Rights
The holders of Acquisition Rights (the "Acquisition Rights Holders") may exercise their Acquisition Rights during the period from 30 November 2026 to 5 p.m. CET on 11 December 2026 (the "Expiration Deadline") (in each case inclusive) (the "Exercise Period") during usual business hours through their respective custodian bank. Custodian banks may set earlier deadlines for the receipt of exercise instructions.
In this Notice, "Clearing Systems" means Clearstream Banking S.A. ("CBL") and Euroclear Bank SA/NV ("Euroclear"), and "Clearing System" means either of them; "Direct Participant" means each person who is shown in the records of the Clearing Systems as a holder of any Acquisition Rights; and "Electronic Instruction" means the electronic exercise and blocking instruction, in the form specified by the relevant Clearing System, for submission by Direct Participants to the Settlement Agent via the relevant Clearing System and in accordance with the requirements of such Clearing System by the Expiration Deadline in order to exercise Acquisition Rights.
The exercise of Acquisition Rights will be deemed to have occurred upon receipt by the Settlement Agent from the relevant Clearing System, by the Expiration Deadline, of a valid Electronic Instruction submitted in accordance with the requirements of the relevant Clearing System. The receipt of an Electronic Instruction by the Clearing System will be acknowledged in accordance with the standard practices of the Clearing System and will result in the blocking of the relevant Acquisition Rights in the respective Acquisition Rights Holder's account with the Clearing System so that no transfers may be effected in relation to such Acquisition Rights from the date the relevant Electronic Instruction is submitted.
Direct Participants must take the appropriate steps through the Clearing System so that no transfers may be effected in relation to such blocked Acquisition Rights at any time after the date of submission of such Electronic Instruction, in accordance with the requirements of the Clearing System and the deadlines required by the Clearing System. By blocking such Acquisition Rights in the Clearing System, each Direct Participant will be deemed to consent to have the Clearing System provide details concerning such Direct Participant's identity to the Settlement Agent (and for the Settlement Agent to provide such details to the Company and to their respective legal advisers).
Only Direct Participants may submit Electronic Instructions. Each Acquisition Rights Holder that is not a Direct Participant must arrange for the Direct Participant through which such Acquisition Rights Holder holds its Acquisition Rights to submit a valid Electronic Instruction on its behalf to the Clearing System before the deadlines specified by the Clearing System (which will be earlier than the deadlines specified in this Notice).
Acquisition Rights Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Acquisition Rights as to when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from an Acquisition Rights Holder in order for such Acquisition Rights Holder to be able to validly exercise its Acquisition Rights before the deadlines specified in this Notice. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and the relevant Clearing System for the submission of instructions may be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in this Notice.
The exercise of Acquisition Rights is only timely if the valid Electronic Instruction has been received by the Settlement Agent by the Expiration Deadline. All Acquisition Rights, whether or not exercised, will be blocked from the Expiration Deadline and can no longer be transferred.
Holders of Acquisition Rights that are not exercised, or not exercised in a timely manner, shall, after the end of the Exercise Period, be entitled to a share in the Disposal Proceeds (as defined below), the amount of which is not known in advance and cannot be assured (see the risk warning in Section B.III.4. below).
II. Fractional Entitlements and Exchange Trading of Acquisition Rights
In order to receive Subordinated Notes, the Acquisition Rights may only be exercised in multiples of three. Only whole Subordinated Notes will be delivered, no fractional Subordinated Notes will be issued or delivered. Where a holder holds a number of Acquisition Rights that is not a multiple of three, the remaining one or two Acquisition Rights cannot be exercised to receive one Subordinated Note and will constitute non-exercised Acquisition Rights entitled to a share in the Disposal Proceeds in accordance with Section B.IV.
The Company will apply for the admission of all 4,000 Acquisition Rights to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Trading in the Acquisition Rights on the Euro MTF market is expected to commence on 30 November 2026 and to end on 7 December 2026 (inclusive). During this period, investors may acquire or sell Acquisition Rights on the Euro MTF market, for example in order to hold a number of Acquisition Rights that is a multiple of three. In light of the settlement cycle applicable on the Euro MTF market (two business days), trading in the Acquisition Rights ends before the end of the Exercise Period, so that Acquisition Rights acquired on the Euro MTF market can be credited in time to be exercised.
Neither the Company nor the Settlement Agent will arrange for the matching of buyers and sellers of Acquisition Rights. No assurance can be given that an active trading market in the Acquisition Rights will develop, or as to the price at which Acquisition Rights can be acquired or sold.
III. Sale of Subordinated Notes not Acquired through Exercise of Acquisition Rights
1. Remaining Subordinated Notes
Any Subordinated Notes not acquired through exercise of Acquisition Rights (the "Remaining Subordinated Notes") will be sold by the Settlement Agent in accordance with this Section B.III., and the Disposal Proceeds will be distributed to the holders of non-exercised Acquisition Rights in accordance with Section B.IV. The number of Remaining Subordinated Notes and the price at which they can be sold will only be determined after the end of the Exercise Period and cannot be predicted.
2. Admission to Trading of the Subordinated Notes
The Company will apply for the admission of the Subordinated Notes to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (see Section B.IX.). Trading in the Subordinated Notes on the Euro MTF market is expected to commence on the Amendment Date (currently expected to be 16 December 2026). From that date, prospective purchasers may place purchase orders for the Subordinated Notes on the Euro MTF market.
3. Sale
The Settlement Agent will offer and sell the Remaining Subordinated Notes during the period from (and including) the Amendment Date (currently expected to be 16 December 2026) to (and including) 22 January 2027, subject to early closing (if all Remaining Subordinated Notes have been sold) or extension (the "Placement Period"). Any early closing or extension of the Placement Period will be published by the Company on its website and the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. It is expected that the Settlement Agent will offer the Remaining Subordinated Notes via the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and, potentially, on other trading venues. As the number of Remaining Subordinated Notes will only be determined after the end of the Exercise Period, the Settlement Agent will only be able to offer the Remaining Subordinated Notes from the beginning of the Placement Period. The Settlement Agent may, in agreement with the Company, set minimum prices for the sale of Remaining Subordinated Notes.
Sales of Remaining Subordinated Notes during the Placement Period will be settled two business days after the relevant trade date (T+2) against payment (delivery versus payment). Settlement of the last sales is expected to occur on or about 26 January 2027.
4. Risk Warning
Noteholders are advised that no assurance can be given that an active trading market in the Subordinated Notes will develop and as to whether, to what extent and at what price Remaining Subordinated Notes can be sold during the Placement Period and, accordingly, as to the amount of the Disposal Proceeds (see also conditionality and unwind in Section B.VII. below).
5. Notification
The Company will publish the number of Remaining Subordinated Notes and the aggregate amount of the Disposal Proceeds on its website and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.
IV. Distribution of Disposal Proceeds
The aggregate purchase price received by the Settlement Agent for the Remaining Subordinated Notes in accordance with Section B.III. (the "Disposal Proceeds") will be distributed in equal amounts among the holders of non-exercised Acquisition Rights, i.e. each non-exercised Acquisition Right will entitle its holder to an equal share of the Disposal Proceeds.
The non-exercised Acquisition Rights will remain credited under the ISIN of the Acquisition Rights stated above, but will not be transferable after the Expiration Deadline. The Disposal Proceeds will be distributed in a single payment after the end of the Placement Period and the settlement of the last sales; no payments in instalments or interim payments will be made. Payment will be made through the Clearing Systems to the relevant accounts of the Acquisition Rights Holders against cancellation of the non-exercised Acquisition Rights on or about 26 January 2027 (the "Payment Date"). In the event of an early closing or an extension of the Placement Period, the Payment Date will be adjusted accordingly and published by the Company on its website and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.
V. Form and Custody of the Subordinated Notes
The Subordinated Notes will be represented by a permanent global note in bearer form without interest coupons, which will be kept in custody by the clearing system(s) specified in § 1(4) of the terms and conditions of the Subordinated Notes (Annex to this Notice). Definitive notes will not be issued.
VI. Delivery and Settlement of Subordinated Notes
The Subordinated Notes in respect of validly exercised Acquisition Rights will be delivered through the Clearing Systems on the Amendment Date (the "Delivery Date"), against cancellation of the corresponding exercised Acquisition Rights. The Company will publish the Amendment Date, the final principal amount per Subordinated Note and the expected Delivery Date on its website and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.
VII. Conditionality and Unwind
The delivery of Subordinated Notes, the sale of Remaining Subordinated Notes and the payment of any Disposal Proceeds are conditional upon the implementation (Vollziehung) of the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes pursuant to the Second Noteholder Resolution in accordance with section 21 SchVG. If the amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes are not implemented on or prior to the End Date (as defined in the Second Noteholder Resolution), or if the Company announces in accordance with item 5 of the Second Noteholder Resolution that an Implementation Condition (as defined in the Second Noteholder Resolution) can no longer be satisfied and has not been waived, the Acquisition Rights and any exercise instructions shall lapse without compensation. In this case, transactions in Acquisition Rights already completed with investors will not be reversed, including by the institutions through which trading in Acquisition Rights was conducted. Accordingly, investors who have acquired Acquisition Rights, whether on a stock exchange or otherwise, would suffer a total loss of the purchase price paid. In addition, no Subordinated Notes will be issued or delivered, any transactions in Subordinated Notes entered into prior to the Amendment Date will not be settled and no Disposal Proceeds will be paid. In such case the Noteholders' rights under the Notes remain unaffected.
VIII. Commission of Custodian Banks
Custodian banks may charge their usual securities commission for the exercise of Acquisition Rights and the delivery of Subordinated Notes.
IX. Listing
The Company will apply for the admission of the Subordinated Notes to the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and for their inclusion in trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, which is expected to take place on the Amendment Date.
X. Important Notice
No prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") has been or will be prepared, approved or published in connection with this Notice. Any listing document prepared in connection with the admission of the Subordinated Notes to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.
Noteholders are advised to read carefully the terms and conditions of the Subordinated Notes set out in the Annex to this Notice, and to seek their own financial, legal, tax and investment advice before deciding on the exercise of their Acquisition Rights. The claims under the Subordinated Notes constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and subordinated claims against the Issuer pursuant to section 39 paragraph 2 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung).
XI. Selling Restrictions
United States. The Acquisition Rights and the Subordinated Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Securities Act or unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act applies to them. No offering or sale of the Acquisition Rights or the Subordinated Notes will be made (i) outside of the United States other than to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act and (ii) in the United States other than to Qualified Institutional Buyers ("QIBs") as defined in Rule 144A ("Rule 144A") under the Securities Act in transactions meeting the requirements of Rule 144A or pursuant to another exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
By submitting, or arranging for the submission of, an Electronic Instruction, each Acquisition Rights Holder, and the relevant Direct Participant on its behalf, will be deemed to have affirmed that (i) the Acquisition Rights and the Subordinated Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws and are being offered for sale in transactions that do not require registration under the Securities Act or any other securities laws; and (ii) unless so registered, the Acquisition Rights and Subordinated Notes may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred except under an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any other applicable securities laws.
The Company and the Settlement Agent may require representations and evidence in this regard.
United Kingdom. This Notice is not directed at, and the Acquisition Rights may not be exercised and Remaining Subordinated Notes may not be purchased in the placement by, retail investors in the United Kingdom. This Notice has not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended, and is directed only at persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated.
Sanctions. Acquisition Rights may not be exercised, and Remaining Subordinated Notes may not be purchased in the placement, by any person who is a Sanctions Restricted Person (as defined in the Invitation to Vote). Such persons will be entitled to a share in the Disposal Proceeds in respect of their Acquisition Rights, subject to applicable sanctions laws.
Frankfurt am Main, 27 November 2026
BRANICKS Group AG
Annex
Terms and Conditions of the Subordinated Notes
EUR 157,503,281 Subordinated Notes
ISIN: XS3583636108
Issue Date: 16 December 2026
Terms and Conditions of the Notes
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
(the "Terms and Conditions")
Upon issuance of further notes pursuant to § 12(1), the terms "Notes" and "Note" shall include the additional notes so issued.
"Issue Date" means the date on which the Notes have been issued by the Issuer which shall be the date on which the resolution of the holders of the Reinstated Senior Notes in a vote without meeting from 17 October 2026 to 19 October 2026 to amend the terms and conditions of the Reinstated Senior Notes has been implemented (vollzogen) in accordance with section 21 of the German Act on Issues of Debt Securities and which is designated as the "Amendment Date" in the terms and conditions of the Reinstated Senior Notes and notified in accordance with § 14 by the Issuer.
"Aggregate Principal Amount" means the initial aggregate principal amount of the Notes referred to above, at the relevant time (i) reduced by the aggregate principal amount of any Notes cancelled pursuant to § 12(3), (ii) increased by the aggregate principal amount of any further Notes issued after the Issue Date pursuant to § 12(1), (iii) increased by all interest capitalised pursuant to § 3(3) and (iv) reduced by the aggregate principal amount of any partial redemption of the Notes.
"Note Principal Amount" means, in respect of each Note at the relevant time, the sum of (i) the Specified Denomination and (ii) the aggregate amount capitalised in respect of such Note pursuant to § 3(3) less any principal amount redeemed in a partial redemption following the Issue Date.
The Notes are issued in new global note ("NGN") form and are kept in custody by a common safekeeper on behalf of both ICSDs.
On any redemption or payment of interest being made in respect of, or purchase and cancellation of, any of the Notes represented by the Global Note the Issuer shall procure that details of any redemption, payment or purchase and cancellation (as the case may be) in respect of the Global Note shall be entered accordingly in the records of the ICSDs and, upon any such entry being made, the Aggregate Principal Amount of the Notes recorded in the records of the ICSDs and represented by the Global Note shall be reduced by the Aggregate Principal Amount of the Notes so redeemed or purchased and cancelled.
On an exchange of a portion only of the Notes represented by a Temporary Global Note, the Issuer shall procure that details of such exchange shall be entered accordingly in the records of the ICSDs.
The Subordinated Claims shall rank pari passu among themselves and pari passu with the Subordinated Promissory Notes and junior to all other current and future claims of all current and future creditors of the Issuer, including all matters specified in section 39 paragraph 1 no. 1 through 5 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung), provided that the Subordinated Claims shall rank senior to any Equity Claims and Subordinated Shareholder Debt.
The subordination pursuant to this § 2(1) shall also apply prior to the institution of insolvency proceedings over the assets of the Issuer, if and to the extent (i) payments on the Subordinated Claims would result in (or deepen) an illiquidity (Zahlungsunfähigkeit) within the meaning of section 17 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung), or imminent illiquidity (drohende Zahlungsunfähigkeit) within the meaning of section 18 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung), or an over-indebtedness (Überschuldung) within the meaning of section 19 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung)of the Issuer, and/or (ii) to the extent that the Issuer is unable to make such payment from (i) future annual net profits (künftigen Jahresüberschüssen), (ii) in the event of a liquidation, from a liquidation surplus (Liquidationsüberschuss) or (iii) any other free assets (sonstiges freies Vermögen) exceeding the Issuer's other liabilities (other than any liabilities which are subordinated to the Subordinated Claims) (the amounts referred to in (i), (ii) and (iii) together, the "Available Proceeds").
If and to the extent the Available Proceeds are insufficient to discharge the Subordinated Claims in full, such Available Proceeds shall be applied to the Subordinated Claims on a pro rata basis. The subordination of the Issuer's obligations to make payments on the Subordinated Claims pursuant to this § 2(1) shall be referred to as "Qualified Subordination".
The Qualified Subordination does not constitute a waiver (Verzicht) or a relief (Erlass) of the Subordinated Claims.
If and as long as the Subordinated Claims are subject to the Qualified Subordination, their limitation (Verjährung) shall be suspended (gehemmt).
Interest shall be due and payable on the respective Interest Payment Date. The Issuer shall pay accrued and due interest in cash unless the Issuer elects to capitalize interest due on an Interest Payment Date by notifying the Holders in accordance with § 14 within three Business Days after the relevant Interest Payment Date. Any capitalisation must be effected in respect of all Notes outstanding at the relevant time and in respect of the entire relevant interest payment. A non-payment in cash on the respective Interest Payment Date resulting from a capitalisation shall not constitute a default of the Issuer or any other breach of its obligations under these Notes or for any other purpose. No capitalisation takes place in respect of interest accrued during the final Interest Period preceding the Maturity Date.
Any interest not paid in cash due to such an election of the Issuer shall constitute "Capitalised Interest". Capitalised Interest shall be added to, and increase the Note Principal Amount for all purposes of these Terms and Conditions and with retroactive effect as of (and including) the respective Interest Payment Date applicable to it, in accordance with § 3(1). The Issuer shall procure that each capitalisation is reflected in the records of the ICSDs by a corresponding increase of the Aggregate Principal Amount of the Notes represented by the Global Note.
"Interest Period" means the period from (and including) the Interest Commencement Date to (but excluding) the first Interest Payment Date and thereafter from (and including) each Interest Payment Date to (but excluding) the next following Interest Payment Date.
This § 5(5) shall not apply to any repurchase of Subordinated Promissory Notes at or below par where the Issuer offers each of the Holders an equivalent opportunity on the same economic terms.
HSBC Continental Europe
(the "Paying Agent")
The Paying Agent reserves the right at any time to change its specified office to another office in the same jurisdiction.
nor shall any Additional Amounts be paid with respect to any payment on a Note to a Holder who is a fiduciary or partnership or who is any Person other than the sole beneficial owner of such payment to the extent such payment would be required by the laws of the Taxing Jurisdiction to be included in the income, for tax purposes, of a beneficiary or settlor with respect to such fiduciary or a member of such partnership or a beneficial owner who would not have been entitled to such Additional Amounts had such beneficiary, settlor, member or beneficial owner been the Holder of the Note.
Furthermore, no Additional Amounts shall be payable on account of taxes levied pursuant to the Defence against Tax Havens Act (Gesetz zur Abwehr von Steuervermeidung und unfairem Steuerwettbewerb) as amended.
For the avoidance of doubt, the withholding tax levied in the Federal Republic of Germany at the level of the custodian bank plus the solidarity surcharge imposed thereon as well as church tax, where such tax is levied by way of withholding, pursuant to tax law as in effect as of the Issue Date do not constitute a tax or duty as described above in respect of which Additional Amounts would be payable by the Issuer.
The presentation period provided for in section 801 paragraph 1, sentence 1 of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch) is reduced to ten years for the Notes. The period of limitation for claims under the Notes presented during the period for presentation will be two years calculated from the expiration of the relevant presentation period.
So long as any Notes remain outstanding, the Issuer shall not and shall procure that no member of the Group will
in each case other than any dividend required to be paid by the Issuer due to a binding judgment, order or decree of a competent court or pursuant to a settlement approved by the supervisory board (Aufsichtsrat) of the Issuer and the Holders' Representative, in each case in connection with section 254 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) against the Issuer, provided that any such dividend payment is in aggregate limited to 4% of the Issuer's share capital (Grundkapital) per annum.
This § 10(2) shall not apply to: (i) transactions between or among members of the Group; (ii) any issuance of shares of the Issuer to Affiliates paid for in cash; (iii) the Incurrence or amendment of any Subordinated Shareholder Debt; and (iv) payments and transfers under the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. KGaA as dominating party and VIB Vermögen AG as dominated party dated 5 January 2026, as registered in the commercial register of VIB Vermögen AG on 27 August 2026 or under the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between the Issuer and DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. KGaA.
(i) with the prior written consent of the Holders' Representative (acting upon a Majority Holder Instruction); or
(ii) without such consent, where the Substitute Debtor has also substituted the Issuer as issuer of the Reinstated Senior Notes in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Reinstated Senior Notes (with the consent of the holders' representative appointed in respect of the Reinstated Senior Notes) not more than 90 days prior to the substitution of the Issuer under this § 11,
provided that:
"Additional Amounts" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 7(2).
"Affiliate" means any affiliated company within the meaning of section 15 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz).
"Affiliate Transaction" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 10(2).
"Aggregate Principal Amount" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1).
"Available Proceeds" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 2(1).
"Business Day" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 4(4).
"Capitalised Interest" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(3).
"CBL" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(4).
"Clearing System" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(4).
"Code" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 7(3).
"Company New Money Financing" means the long-term super senior financing made available to the Issuer in note form bearing cash interest at a rate of 10.0 per cent. per annum and maturing on 30 September 2029, with an initial aggregate principal amount of EUR 36,100,000.
"Company New Money Tap Financing" means long-term super senior financing that forms a single series with the Company New Money Financing which may be made available to the Issuer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company New Money Financing in effect as of the Issue Date up to an aggregate principal amount, taken together with any VIB New Money Tap Financing, of EUR 50,000,000, provided that such increase is offered first to holders representing in aggregate not less than 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the Reinstated Senior Notes then outstanding and only if such holders did not commit in a legally binding manner within 21 days to provide the full amount of such increase, the increase may be offered to other Persons.
"Consolidated Financial Statements" means, with respect to any Person, the consolidated financial statements and notes to those financial statements and the group management report of that Person and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with IFRS as well as interim consolidated financial statements and quarterly statements (as of the relevant date).
"Custodian" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 16(4).
"Day Count Fraction" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(4).
"Equity Claims" means any and all monetary claims against the Issuer arising out of any present or future participation in the present or future share capital (Grundkapital) of the Issuer, including any claims for dividends, share buy-backs or other distributions, whether under any existing or future shares of the Issuer.
"Equity Interests" means Share Capital and all warrants, options or other rights in, or to acquire, Share Capital.
"Euroclear" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(4).
"Event of Default" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 9(1).
"FATCA Withholding" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 7(3).
"Final Redemption Amount" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 5(1).
"Financial Indebtedness" means (without duplication) any indebtedness (excluding any indebtedness owed to another member of the Group and excluding any Subordinated Shareholder Debt) for or in respect of:
in each case only if and to the extent the relevant amount or obligation is recorded as "liabilities" in accordance with IFRS.
"Global Note" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(3).
"Group" means the Issuer together with its Subsidiaries.
"Guarantee" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 11(1)(e).
"Guarantor" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 11(1)(e).
"Holder" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(6).
"Holders' Representative" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 13(7).
"ICSD" or "ICSDs" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(4).
"IFRS" means the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, as in effect from time to time.
"Incur" means, with respect to any Financial Indebtedness or other obligation of any Person, to create, assume, guarantee or otherwise become liable in respect of such Financial Indebtedness or other obligation, and "incurrence" and "incurred" have the meanings correlative to the foregoing, whereby Financial Indebtedness shall only be incurred at the time any funds are disbursed and amounts drawn and deposited into escrow accounts shall not be deemed incurred until such proceeds are withdrawn from such escrow account.
"Interest Amount" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(2).
"Interest Commencement Date" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(1).
"Interest Payment Date" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(1).
"Interest Period" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(4).
"Issue Date" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1).
"Issuer" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1).
"Majority Holder Instruction" means the instruction (given by letter, fax email or other electronic means, as applicable) of Holders representing more than 50 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal Amount then outstanding given to the Holders' Representative.
"Maturity Date" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 5(1).
"New Money" means, together, the Company New Money Financing, the Company New Money Tap Financing (if any) and the VIB Financing, in each case including all principal, interest, fees, costs, expenses and other amounts payable thereunder from time to time.
"NGN" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(4).
"Note" or "Notes" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1).
"Note Principal Amount" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1).
"Optional Redemption Amount" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 5(4).
"Optional Redemption Date" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 5(4).
"Paying Agent" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 6(1).
"Permanent Global Note" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(3)(a).
"Person" means any individual, corporation, partnership, joint venture, association, joint stock company, trust, unincorporated organization, limited liability company or government (or any agency or political subdivision thereof) or any other entity.
"Qualified Majority" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 13(2).
"Qualified Subordination" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 2(1).
"Rate of Interest" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 3(1).
"Real Estate Property" means the real estate property of the members of the Group.
"Reinstated Promissory Notes" means the senior secured promissory note loans (Schuldscheindarlehen) and registered notes (Namensschuldverschreibungen) of the Issuer, in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 116,200,000 as at the Issue Date, resulting from the amendment on the Issue Date of the promissory note loans and registered notes of the Issuer outstanding immediately prior thereto.
"Reinstated Senior Notes" means the senior secured notes (ISIN: XS2388910270) originally issued by the Issuer on 22 September 2021, in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 258,800,000 as at the Issue Date, resulting from the amendment of these notes on the Issue Date.
"SchVG" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 13(1).
"Senior Instruments" means the New Money, the Reinstated Senior Notes and the Reinstated Promissory Notes.
"Senior Instruments Redemption Date" means the date on which all obligations under the Senior Instruments have been fully redeemed and/or cancelled and otherwise finally discharged, whether or not as the result of an enforcement of any security interest in, or certain distressed disposals of, collateral.
"Share Capital" means: (a) in the case of a corporation, shares in the capital of the corporation; (b) in the case of an association or business entity that is not a corporation, any and all shares, interests, participations, rights or other equivalents (however designated) of shares; (c) in the case of a partnership or limited liability company, partnership interests (whether general or limited) or membership interests; and (d) any other interest or participation that confers on a Person the right to receive a share of the profits and losses of, or distributions of assets of, the issuing Person, or the right to direct the affairs of such Person.
"Specified Denomination" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(1).
"Subordinated Claims" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 2(1).
"Subordinated Promissory Notes" means the unsecured subordinated promissory note loans and registered notes of the Issuer issued prior to the Issue Date in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 68,000,000 plus capitalised interest, subordinated pursuant to section 39 paragraph 2 of the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung), including any tap issuance that forms a single series with the Subordinated Promissory Notes which may be made available to the Issuer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Subordinated Promissory Notes in effect as of the Issue Date.
"Subordinated Shareholder Debt" means any loan or other financial instrument provided to the Issuer by a direct or indirect shareholder of the Issuer, provided that such indebtedness:
For the avoidance of doubt, upon the occurrence of any event or circumstance which results in such indebtedness ceasing to qualify as Subordinated Shareholder Debt, the same shall constitute an Incurrence of Financial Indebtedness by the Issuer at that time.
"Subsidiary" means any entity over which a Person has direct or indirect control or owns directly or indirectly more than 50% of the voting capital or similar right of ownership, and "control" for this purpose means the power to direct the management and the policies of the entity whether through the ownership of voting capital, by contract or otherwise within the meaning of section 17 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) and with respect to the Issuer includes any Person that must be consolidated with the Issuer for the purposes of preparing Consolidated Financial Statements of the Issuer, provided that no investment fund, sub-fund, fund vehicle, managed account or joint venture entity in which the Group holds 50 per cent. or less of the voting rights, and over which the Group does not exercise control (as defined above), shall be a Subsidiary, notwithstanding that it may be consolidated.
"Substitute Debtor" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 11(1).
"Taxing Jurisdiction" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 7(1).
"Temporary Global Note" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(3)(a).
"United States" has the meaning assigned to such term in § 1(7).
"VIB Financing" means the long-term super senior financing made available to VIB Vermögen AG in loan or note form, bearing cash interest at a rate of 10.0 per cent. per annum and maturing on 30 September 2029, with an initial aggregate principal amount of EUR 61,900,000, as may be increased by the VIB New Money Tap Financing.
"VIB New Money Tap Financing" means long-term super senior financing that constitutes an increase of the VIB Financing at the same terms up to an aggregate principal amount, taken together with any Company New Money Tap Financing, of EUR 50,000,000, provided that such increase is offered first to holders representing in aggregate not less than 50% of the aggregate principal amount of the Reinstated Senior Notes then outstanding and only if such holders did not commit in a legally binding manner within 21 days to provide the full amount of such increase, the increase may be offered to other Persons.
27.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, XS2388910270
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A3MP5C
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|52990044JL2ZPWONU738
|EQS News ID:
|2443590
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2443590 27.11.2026 CET/CEST