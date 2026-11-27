Comprehensive modernization program: multi-phase Master Plan covering Cana's EU-GMP licensed manufacturing facility and warehouse in Athens, with work commencing this quarter

Phase one targeted for Q3 2027: a new quality control laboratory and a new GMP warehouse, followed by an inspection by the Greek National Organization for Medicines (EOF)

Strategic alignment: designed to support the continued growth of Cana's contract manufacturing business

Future capability: a subsequent phase provides for a dedicated powder production area, subject to regulatory approval

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced a Facility Master Plan to expand and modernize the manufacturing facility and warehouse of its wholly owned subsidiary, Cana Laboratories S.A. ("Cana"), in Athens, Greece. The first phase, comprising a new quality control laboratory and a new GMP warehouse, commences this quarter and is targeted for completion by the third quarter of 2027.

Strategic Rationale

Cana's contract manufacturing business continues to grow. Its contract manufacturing pipeline now exceeds 32.7 million units, Cana inaugurated a new capsule-filling production line in June 2026, and the Company recently announced the addition of an automated tablet coating system. The Master Plan is designed to ensure that Cana's infrastructure keeps pace with this growth and continues to meet applicable regulatory standards.

The program is structured across ten workstreams, each with defined deliverables, spanning engineering, permitting, construction, qualification and regulatory approval.

Phase One Scope and Timeline

Design and permitting (Q4 2026 - Q1 2027): engineering studies, architectural and structural design, and submission of the building permit application.

engineering studies, architectural and structural design, and submission of the building permit application. Quality control laboratory (Q1 - Q2 2027): construction of a new laboratory for quality control testing, followed by the transfer and qualification of laboratory instruments.

construction of a new laboratory for quality control testing, followed by the transfer and qualification of laboratory instruments. GMP warehouse (Q2 - Q3 2027): construction of a new warehouse in place of the existing warehouse, designed to improve the flow of materials into production, followed by qualification.

construction of a new warehouse in place of the existing warehouse, designed to improve the flow of materials into production, followed by qualification. Regulatory inspection (Q3 2027): inspection by the EOF, targeted to complete the first phase.

Subsequent Phase

Following the first phase, the Master Plan provides for a dedicated powder production area within the facility. If completed and approved by the EOF, it would expand Cana's manufacturing portfolio with a purpose-built powder production capability, broadening the range of products available to contract manufacturing partners and to the Company's proprietary brands.

CEO Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Our Facility Master Plan is designed to ensure that Cana's infrastructure keeps pace with the growth of its business. A new quality control laboratory and a new GMP warehouse form the foundation of the next stage of that growth, and we have a clear, structured plan in place, targeting completion by the third quarter of 2027.

"Together with our new capsule-filling line and tablet coating system, we believe these investments position Cana to serve more partners at higher volumes, while the planned powder production area would further expand its manufacturing capabilities."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Note: Contract manufacturing pipeline figures were previously disclosed by the Company and are based on management data. Timelines and scope for the Facility Master Plan are management estimates based on current expectations and may change. The timing and outcome of permitting, construction, qualification and regulatory inspections and approvals, including by the Greek National Organization for Medicines (EOF), are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control; actual results may differ materially.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-announces-facility-master-plan-to-expand-and-modernize-1394606