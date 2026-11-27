

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A massive positive sentiment in Wall Street helped crypto markets rise emphatically, lifting Bitcoin to a 24-hour high of $62,105. Overall crypto market capitalization has increased 1.2 percent overnight.



Wall Street futures have rallied strongly from the flatline, boosting sentiment for cryptocurrencies. The US Top 30 (DJIA) is trading 1.2 percent higher at 50,791.50. The U.S. Top 500 (S&P 500) is trading 1.5 percent higher at 7,288.80. The U.S. Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) is trading 2.1 percent higher at 26,594.90.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index which measures the overall sentiment in the crypto market has increased further in the Extreme Fear category. It is currently at 11, versus 10 a day earlier and 8 a week earlier. The reading had touched a yearly low of 5 on February 6, 2026.



Aggregate crypto liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $248 million. Liquidation of long positions stood at $79 million, far lower than the liquidation of short positions which amounted to $169 million. Meanwhile the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased 1.2 percent overnight to $2.11 trillion. The jump in market capitalization is however accompanied by a 29-percent drop in trading volumes.



At current prices, 59 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent. On the other hand, 13 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.91 percent higher on an overnight basis at $61,369.92. Bitcoin is however saddled with losses of 30 percent on a year-to-date basis. Bitcoin traded between $62,105 and $59,879 during the past 24 hours. Bitcoin currently dominates 58.7 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows jumping to $453 million on Wednesday from $231 million on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $330 million.



Bitcoin is currently ranked in the 15th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is currently positioned between 14th ranked Eli Lilly and 16th ranked Berkshire Hathaway.



Bitcoin's surge however contrasts with a 2.9 percent overnight surge in the price of gold futures for December settlement.



Ethereum (ETH) has rallied 1.1 percent overnight to $1,721.67. The leading alternate coin has however lost 42 percent till date in 2026.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows increasing to $69 million on Wednesday from $64 million on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) accounted for the outflows entirely.



Ethereum has jumped to the 90th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB), the native coin of the BNB Chain ecosystem has surged 1.6 percent to $561.97. Year-to-date losses amount to 35 percent.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency also added 1.4 percent overnight. XRP has shed 48 percent on a year-to-date basis. XRP is currently trading at $0.9659.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) jumped 2.5 percent overnight to $73.11. SOL has gained 2.5 percent in the past week. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed nil inflows on Wednesday versus net inflows of $1 million on Tuesday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.29 percent higher at $0.3045. With gains of 7.1 percent, TRON is the highest-ranking cryptocurrency to trade with year-to-date gains.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) jumped 7.6 percent on an overnight basis to $66.00. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $2 million on Wednesday as well as Tuesday.



10th ranked Zcash (ZEC) rallied 4.2 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $752.96. U.S.-listed Zcash Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $2 million on Wednesday as compared with nil flows on Tuesday.



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