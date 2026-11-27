Tamar Minerals Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

27 November 2026

Tamar Minerals plc

("Tamar Minerals" or the "Company")

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Tamar Minerals (AQSE: TMR), the exploration company primarily focused on tin and copper in the South West of England, is pleased to present its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2026. The Company also announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at the offices of VSA Capital Limited, 42 New Broad Street, London, EC2M 1JD at 11.00 a.m. on 21 December 2026.

Chairman's Statement

Over the past 18 months Devon and Cornwall have seen a sharp revival focused on critical minerals, largely driven by UK government support via the National Wealth Fund (NWF). Tungsten West's Hemerdon tungsten-and-tin mine near Plymouth has made the most concrete progress securing £71 million from the NWF in late August 2026. Ore processing began in mid-September 2026, with the company aiming for full plant commissioning by the end of Q1 2027. Hemerdon holds one of the world's largest known tungsten resources outside China and is positioned as a major non-Chinese supply source.

Cornish Metals holds the historic South Crofty tin project near Pool and have advanced more gradually toward a mid-2028 restart. NWF anchored a roughly £57 million raise in January 2025 with a £28.6 million equity investment, followed by further support including a shareholder loan and participation in a proposed £135 million fundraise announced in October 2026.

Strategic Minerals' subsidiary Cornwall Resources has progressed the Redmoor tungsten-tin-copper-silver project near Callington, described as Europe's highest-grade undeveloped tungsten resource. An updated JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in March 2026 showed 17.4 Mt at 0.65% WO3 equivalent (a large tonnage increase), supporting a potential mine life of up to 29 years. In September 2026 the US Department of War provided a non-dilutive US$9.25 million investment to accelerate full feasibility studies toward a final investment decision.

Against this backdrop Tamar remains committed to its vision of identifying smaller, high-grade resources that could potentially feed into the processing plants at South Crofty and at Hemerdon. Such a strategy would be much less capital intensive due to not having to build a new processing plant ourselves. Our priority targets remain Great Wheal Vor in Cornwall and Devon Great Consols (DGC) just the other side of the River Tamar in Devon.

In March this year the company completed a £2.04 million package through a placing and subscription at 3p per share, plus the acquisition of Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited (holding the Duke of Leeds Mineral Rights Estate) for £350,000 in shares. This capital raise secured permanent mineral rights over key Cornwall ground, eliminated ongoing option payments and certain royalties, and funded drilling plans at Great Wheal Vor.

In July 2026 the board appointed Dominic Claridge (former Griffin Mining COO) as CEO in a non-board executive capacity and I moved to a non-executive Chairman role.

Drilling commenced at Great Wheal Vor in late July 2026 targeting depth extensions of the Main Lode, and in November 2026 the company announced the completion of this maiden programme with two diamond holes totalling 1,147 metres that intersected modelled targets. Core logging and cutting from this drilling continue and initial assays are expected in mid-December. We are now turning our attention to DGC, where hole planning is complete and we await the necessary drilling permit.

Outside the UK the Company is also evaluating opportunities to acquire tin, tungsten and tantalum exploration assets.

Our commodities of interest have shown tremendous price appreciation over the period. Tin prices have rallied from $32,000 per tonne in mid-2025 to average near $54,000 in the third quarter of 2026 before easing to the high $40,000s by early November. The advance was driven by constrained supply from Indonesia, tighter LME warehouse stocks and structural demand support from electronics, AI infrastructure, data centres, and battery-related uses.

Copper delivered one of the strongest performances among base metals, climbing from roughly $9,500 per tonne in May 2025 to record levels near $14,500 by September 2026, with the 2026 year-to-date average around up roughly 40% from the comparable 2025 period. The rally reflected persistent mine-supply constraints (lower grades and disruptions in Chile and elsewhere), strong demand from electrification, grid infrastructure, AI data centres, and manufacturing, plus temporary inventory draws linked to threatened U.S. tariffs that encouraged stockpiling.

Tungsten prices experienced an extraordinary surge following China's introduction of export controls in February 2025, with European ammonium paratungstate (APT) rising from the mid-$300s per metric tonne unit to peaks above $3,000-$3,300 before settling in a still-elevated range of roughly $2,500-$2,900 by late October 2026. The move lifted concentrate and downstream product prices across the chain, underpinned by defence, aerospace, and industrial demand plus the strategic response to reduced Chinese export availability.

Mark Thompson

Non-Executive Chairman

27 November 2026

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2026 and the Notice of the AGM are also available on the Company's website at https://tamarminerals.com/ .

For further information, please contact:

Tamar Minerals plc 020 3005 5000 Dominic Claridge (Chief Executive) VSA Capital Limited 020 3005 5000 Aquis Corporate Adviser and Broker Andrew Raca/Sam Gurung (Corporate Finance) Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)

STRATEGIC REPORT

For the year ended 30 June 2026

The Directors present their strategic report for Tamar Minerals Plc ("Tamar" and/or "the Company") and its controlled entities ("the Group") for the year ended 30 June 2026 ("the reporting period").

REVIEW OF THE BUSINESS

The Group is an exploration company focused on tin, copper and tungsten in the historic mining districts of Devon and Cornwall, with a continuing interest in Australia through its wholly owned subsidiary Signature Gold Pty Ltd. Its strategy rests on the digitisation and consolidation of historical geological and mine data covering historic mines in the South West of England, which the Group uses to identify and acquire mineral rights over ground that has seen little systematic modern exploration since the end of the nineteenth century mining boom. The priority targets remain Great Wheal Vor in Cornwall and Devon Great Consols, on the Devon side of the River Tamar.

In March 2026 the Company completed a £2.04 million package comprising a placing and subscription at 3 pence per share together with the acquisition of Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited, which holds the Duke of Leeds Mineral Rights Estate, for £350,000 satisfied in shares. The acquisition secured permanent mineral rights over key Cornwall ground and removed both the ongoing annual option payments and the lease-based royalties that would otherwise have applied on production, while the funds raised were applied to the drilling programme at Great Wheal Vor.

Drilling commenced at Great Wheal Vor in late July 2026, targeting the depth extensions of the Main Lode, and in November 2026 the Company announced the completion of the maiden programme, with initial assay results expected in mid-December 2026. Attention is now turning to Devon Great Consols, where hole planning is complete and the Group awaits the necessary drilling permit. In Australia, the Company will also continue to progress its joint venture in respect of Specimen Hill.

With the revival of critical minerals activity in Devon and Cornwall supported by the National Wealth Fund, the Directors remain committed to a strategy of identifying smaller, high grade resources capable of feeding the processing plants being developed at South Crofty and at Hemerdon, which is considerably less capital intensive than building processing capacity of the Group's own. The Company also intends to continue to execute on its acquisition strategy and is evaluating opportunities to acquire tin, tungsten and tantalum exploration assets outside the United Kingdom, all of which, if progressed, will be subject to the satisfactory completion of comprehensive due diligence.

For further details see the Chairman's Statement.

RESULTS AND COMPARATIVE INFORMATION

The Group reports a loss after tax for the reporting period of £1,052,878 from continuing operations (2025: £399,947 loss).

DIVIDENDS

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend and no amount has been paid or declared by way of a dividend to the date of this report (2025: £nil).

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The key performance indicators are set out below:

STATISTICS 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Net asset value £3,854,069 £2,863,422 Net asset value per share 1.8p 1.8p Closing share price at the end of the reporting period 4.75p 2.65p Market capitalisation £10.1m £3.82m

STRATEGIC REPORT (continued)

For the year ended 30 June 2026

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Currently the principal risk lies in securing additional funding as and when necessary to continue with the core research and exploration business. The Company's projects are in the exploration phase of development, which is risky in itself, and do not generate revenue. If the Company is unsuccessful in monetising its research developments or its exploration projects by attracting development partners or divesting assets it may need to raise additional capital as other junior exploration companies do from time to time. This risk is mitigated through the Company's corporate development efforts and active engagement with a number of gold mining companies, project funders and other investors for the purpose of attracting investment in one or more of the Company's projects or acquisition of one of the assets in line with the business plan.

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES

Details of the Company's financial risk management objectives and policies are set out in Note 20 to these financial statements.

ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS

The Group conducts a range of activities in the field which require accessing remote sites with heavy vehicles and equipment and minimally disturbing the land surface with sample taking to test geological structures. This work is conducted under very strict regulatory oversight and once completed the test sites are fully rehabilitated to ensure there is no long-term impact from the Company's activities on the environment. The Group is subject to environmental regulations under the laws of the Commonwealth and the State it operates in Australia and in the United Kingdom. The Board of Directors monitors compliance with environmental regulations and as at the date of this report the Directors are not aware of any breach of such regulations during the reporting period.

SECTION 172 STATEMENT

The Director's believe they have acted in the way most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole, as required by s172 of the Companies Act 2006.

The requirements of s172 are for the Directors to:

- Consider the likely consequences of any decision in the long term;

- Act fairly between the members of the Company;

- Maintain a reputation for high standards of business conduct;

- Consider the interests of the Company's employees;

- Foster the Company's relationships with suppliers, customers and others; and

- Consider the impact of the Company's operations on the community and the environment.

The Company is quoted on the AQUIS Stock Exchange and its members will be fully aware, through detailed announcements, shareholder meetings and financial communications, of the Board's broad and specific intentions and the rationale for its decisions.

When selecting investments, issues such as the impact on the community and the environment have actively been taken into consideration.

The Group pays its creditors promptly and keeps its costs to a minimum to protect shareholders funds. Currently, other than the directors, the Group engages all staff as contractors and has no employees.

The Group acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land on which it operates and participates in supporting Native Title and Cultural Heritage. The Group has interests in projects around the world and supports the basic rights of all people. For example, the ongoing annual reviews on Native Title in the Group's Queensland, Australia, projects.

The Group adheres to the strictest anti-corruption protocols and does not trade in any non-compliant or conflict related resources. The Group utilises its technology platform and expertise to identify and delineate natural resource projects which it monetises by selling or partnering to bring into production.

The Group utilises its technology platform and expertise to identify and delineate natural resource projects which it monetises by selling or partnering to bring into production. The Group adheres to the ten principles set out in the QCA Code which it has adopted. The outcome of adherence to the QCA Code is the development of a best practice governance structure in the Group to pursue each of the ten principles.

STRATEGIC REPORT (continued)

For the year ended 30 June 2026

The principal risks identified are a failure to meet stakeholder commitments as a result of the inappropriate behaviour by members of the Group or the consultants and contractors which it engages. The Group is aware of its impact in operating in remote locations and the potential damage it can cause to the environment and property if its operations are not conducted with the utmost care. With these risks in mind, all contractors and consultants are vetted for appropriate expertise and experience prior to engagement and upon engagement are taken through thorough pre site induction training to ensure all standards are met in execution of their tasks.

This report was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 November 2026 and signed on its behalf by:

Mark Thompson

Non-Executive Chairman

DIRECTORS' REPORT

For the year ended 30 June 2026

The Directors present their report and the audited consolidated financial statements of Tamar Minerals Plc ("Tamar" or the "Company") and its controlled entities ("Consolidated Entity" or "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2026.

COMPARATIVES

The group's comparatives are the audited figures of its subsidiary for the period of 15-months to 30 June 2025.

DIRECTORS

The Board comprised the following directors who served throughout the year and up to the date of this report save where disclosed otherwise:

Name Position Date Appointed Brett Boynton Non-Executive Director Appointed 26 May 2015 Mark Thompson Non-Executive Chairman Appointed 12 May 2025 Andrew Wilson Non-Executive Director Appointed 13 November 2025 Sam Quinn Non-Executive Director Appointed 20 February 2017 (Resigned 15 July 2026)

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activity of the Company during the reporting period was the development of its assets in Devon and Cornwall and the progression of its joint venture in respect of its gold assets in Australia.

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

The Directors' interests in the share capital of the Company as at the date of these Accounts, held either directly or through related parties, were as follows:

Name of director Number of ordinary shares % of ordinary share capital and voting rights Mark Thompson 25,833,333 12.15 Brett Boynton 13,668,825 6.43 Andrew Wilson 166,666 0.08 39,668,824 18.66

In addition, Mark Thompson holds 33.33% of the ordinary shares of Godolphin Minerals Limited which held 22,005,333 ordinary shares in the Company at the date of these Annual Reports and Financial Statements.

The Company has made qualifying third-party indemnity provisions for the benefit of the Directors in the form of Directors' and Officers' Liability insurance during the year which remain in force at the date of this report.

DONATIONS

The Company did not make any political or charitable donations during the reporting period (30 June 2025: £nil).

EMPLOYEE CONSULTATION

The only employees of the Company and the Group are Directors.

POST YEAR END EVENTS

There are no post year events to report.

GOING CONCERN

The Directors have prepared detailed cash flow forecasts covering the period to 31 December 2027 and have extended their going concern assessment to 31 May 2028, being eighteen months from the date of approval of these financial statements. Those forecasts show that the Group has sufficient resources to complete the exploration drilling programme at Great Wheal Vor and to meet its committed obligations into the second quarter of calendar 2027, but that additional funding will be required before the end of the forecast period. The Directors expect that funding to come from the potential A$2 million payment on completion of White Energy's second expenditure requirement under the Specimen Hill earn-in agreement, from an issue of equity following publication of the results of the current drilling programme, or from a combination of the two. At the date of approval of these financial statements neither source is confirmed.

These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Group's and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Directors nevertheless have a reasonable expectation that the necessary funding will be secured and have accordingly prepared these financial statements on the going concern basis. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that would result if the going concern basis of preparation were no longer appropriate.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the directors have prepared the Group and Company financial statements in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standards and as regards the Company financial statements, as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. Under company law, the directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Group and Company and of the profit or loss of the Group for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

state whether applicable UK adopted International Accounting Standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements;

make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and

prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group and Company will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group and Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group and Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. The directors are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

AUDITORS

In the case of each of the persons who are directors of the Company at the date when this report is approved:

So far as each director is aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's auditors are unaware; and

Each of the directors has taken all steps that they ought to have taken as a director to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the auditors are aware of the information.

AUDITOR

Moore Kingston Smith LLP ceased to hold office as auditor during the year and RPG Crouch Chapman LLP were appointed in their place. RPG Crouch Chapman LLP have expressed their willingness to continue in office as auditor and it is expected that a resolution to reappoint them will be proposed at the next annual general meeting.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has set out its full Corporate Governance Statement on page 11.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Company supports the concept of an effective Board leading and controlling the Company. The Board of Directors is responsible for approving Company policy and strategy. It meets regularly and has a schedule of matters specifically reserved to it for decision. All Directors have access to advice from independent professionals at the Company's expense. Training is available for new and existing Directors, as necessary.

The Board consists of the Chairman, Mark Thompson and Non-Executive Directors, Brett Boynton and Andrew Wilson.

SHARE DEALING CODE

The Company has adopted a share dealing code for dealings in securities of the Company by directors and certain employees which is appropriate for a company whose shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange. This will constitute the Company's share dealing policy for the purpose of compliance with UK legislation including the Market Abuse Regulation and the relevant AQUIS Stock Exchange Rules. The insider dealing legislation set out in the UK Criminal Justice Act 1993, as well as provisions relating to market abuse, also apply to the Company and dealings in Ordinary Shares.

COMMUNICATIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS

Communications with shareholders are given a high priority by the management. In addition to the publication of an annual report and an interim report, there is regular dialogue with shareholders and analysts. The Annual General Meeting is viewed as a forum for communicating with shareholders, particularly private investors. Shareholders may question the Chief Executive Officer and members of the Board at the Annual General Meeting.

SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERS

The following shareholders held over 3% at 30 June 2026 and the 26 November 2026:

Shareholder Name Number of Shares Holding DAVID LILLEY 27,005,208 12.70% MARK THOMPSON 25,833,333 12.15% GODOLPHIN MINERALS LTD 22,005,333 10.35% HENRY MAXEY 18,359,375 8.64% BRETT BOYNTON 13,668,825 6.43%

INTERNAL CONTROL

The Directors acknowledge they are responsible for the Company's system of internal control and for reviewing the effectiveness of these systems. The risk management process and systems of internal control are designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of the Company failing to achieve its strategic objectives. It should be recognised that such systems can only provide reasonable and not absolute assurance against material misstatement or loss. The Company has well established procedures which are considered adequate given the size of the business.

REMUNERATION

The remuneration of the directors has been fixed by the Board as a whole. The Board seeks to provide appropriate reward for the skill and time commitment required so as to retain the right calibre of director at a cost to the Company which reflects current market rates. Details of directors' fees and of payments made to directors for professional services rendered are set out in Note 6 to the financial statements and details of the directors' share options are set out in the Directors' Report.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

Likely developments in the operations of the Group and the expected results of those operations in future financial years have not been included in this report as the directors believe, on reasonable grounds, that the inclusion of such information would be likely to result in unreasonable prejudice to the Company.

ENERGY AND CARBON REPORT

As the Group has not consumed more than 40,000 kWh of energy in this reporting period, it qualifies as a low energy user under these regulations and is not required to report on its omissions, energy or energy efficiency activities.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT OF THE DIRECTORS IN RESPECT OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge that the financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and the Directors' report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the issuer and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face.

This information is given and should be interpreted in accordance with the provisions of Section 418 of the Companies Act 2006.

This report was approved by the Board of Directors on 27 November 2026 and signed on its behalf by:

Mark Thompson

Non-Executive Chairman



CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

For the year ended 30 June 2026

Tamar Minerals plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") is incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with registered number 05173250. Its ordinary shares are admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market operated by Aquis Stock Exchange Limited under the ticker TMR.

This statement is published under Rule 2.8 of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers - Access and sets out how the Company applies the ten principles of the Quoted Companies Alliance Corporate Governance Code 2023 (the "QCA Code"). It is reviewed at least annually and is republished whenever there is a material change to the Group's governance arrangements.

Chairman's introduction

Tamar is a small exploration company with a concentrated shareholder register, a lean board and, at this stage, no revenue. Governance for a company in that position is not about replicating the apparatus of a larger business. It is about making sure that a small number of people with real influence are held to account, that conflicts are identified and managed openly, and that shareholders can see clearly how decisions are taken.

The year to 30 June 2026 brought substantial change. The Company completed its transition from a gold explorer operating in Queensland to a critical minerals explorer in Devon and Cornwall, raised £2.04 million, and reconstituted its board and executive management. In July 2026 the Board appointed Dominic Claridge as Chief Executive Officer, I moved from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman, and Sam Quinn stood down as a director and Company Secretary.

The Board considers the QCA Code the appropriate framework for a company of Tamar's size and stage of development and has adopted it in full. Where we depart from it, we explain why, and where the explanation is that we have not yet done something, we say when we expect to.

Mark Thompson

Non-Executive Chairman

Board composition and independence

Details of the Board and respective shareholdings can be found here: https://tamarminerals.com/shareholder-information/

Attendance at Board Meetings

The Board retains control of the Group. The full Board meets four times a year and on any other occasions it considers necessary. There were five Board meetings held during the year and all directors in office at the time attended each meeting.

Executive management

The Board is supported by an executive management team:

Dominic Claridge, Chief Executive Officer, responsible for the day-to-day management of the Group and delivery of its operational objectives.

Sam Bolton, Head of Exploration, responsible for the Cornwall drilling programme.

The services of both are provided under contract by MET Mineral Resources Limited ("MMR"), a company wholly owned by Mark Thompson, at a combined cost of £192,000 per annum, commencing from 15th July 2026, being the cost incurred by MMR itself.

The Chief Executive Officer attends all meetings of the Board and reports to it. He is not a director of the Company and does not vote on Board resolutions.

Independence assessment

The QCA Code asks boards to adopt a prudent assessment of independence and to be fulsome in explaining it. The factors the Code identifies as capable of impeding independence are length of tenure, size of shareholding, current or prior commercial or contractual relationships with the company, current or prior commercial or contractual relationships with executive directors, and incentive arrangements beyond a director's fee. The Board has applied those factors as follows.

Mark Thompson is not independent. He holds 12.15% of the issued share capital; he is a member of the concert party described below; he served as Executive Chairman until 15 July 2026; he wholly owns MMR, which supplies the Group's Chief Executive Officer and Head of Exploration; he is a director of Godolphin Minerals Limited, which holds 10.35% of the Company; and he is Non-Executive Chairman and a material shareholder of VSA Capital Group plc, whose subsidiary Pure Reports Limited provides accounting and reporting services to the Company and whose group company VSA Capital Limited is the Company's AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker. The QCA Code contemplates that a chair may be non-independent and that investors will be particularly mindful of independence where that is so. The Board's response is set out under "Managing the Chairman's interests" below.

Brett Boynton is not treated as independent. He has served on the Board since May 2015, a tenure of more than eleven years, and holds 6.43% of the issued share capital. The Board regards his sector and capital markets experience as materially valuable and his contribution as independently minded, but considers that length of tenure combined with the size of his holding means shareholders should not be asked to regard him as independent.

Andrew Wilson is considered independent. He was appointed in November 2025, holds 0.08% of the issued share capital, has no contractual relationship with the Group beyond his letter of appointment, participates in no incentive arrangement, and has no commercial relationship with any member of the executive management team or with MMR.

Departures from the QCA Code on board composition

This section is also published in satisfaction of Rule 2.8 of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers - Access, which requires an issuer departing from its recognised corporate governance code in respect of board composition to explain why it believes that composition is appropriate and suitable.

No executive directors - The QCA Code envisages a board comprising a chair, executive directors and non-executive directors. Tamar's board is entirely non-executive. When the Board appointed a Chief Executive Officer in July 2026 it decided to keep the roles of governance and executive management separate, so that the Board retains undivided responsibility for oversight, strategy and accountability to shareholders while the Chief Executive runs the business. Given that the Group's principal executive resource is contracted in rather than employed, and that the Board was at the time emerging from a period in which the Chairman held an executive role, the Board considered this the cleaner structure. It is not intended to be permanent. The Board will review the position at least annually and expects to appoint an executive director as the drilling programme moves the Group towards a permanent in-house management team.

Fewer than two independent non-executive directors - The QCA Code provides that independent non-executive directors should comprise at least half the board and that there should be a minimum of two - Tamar has one. The Company satisfies the AQSE requirement to have at least one independent non-executive director, but the Board accepts that one is below the standard the QCA Code sets and below what it considers appropriate for the medium term.

No audit or remuneration committee - The QCA Code envisages audit and remuneration committees made up mainly of independent non-executive directors. With a three-director board and no revenue, the Board considers separate committees disproportionate and carries out their functions itself, including oversight of financial reporting and the relationship with the external auditor. For the same reason there is no internal audit function; the Board obtains assurance from its direct oversight of the business and from the external audit.

No senior independent director - The QCA Code asks companies to consider appointing a senior independent director and notes that the role is particularly important where the chair is a founder, major shareholder or executive director. Andrew Wilson is available to shareholders as an alternative route of access to the Board on any matter they do not wish to raise with the Chairman.

Annual re-election of directors - The QCA Code provides that shareholders should have the opportunity to vote annually on the re-election of every director. The Company's Articles of Association provide for retirement by rotation rather than annual re-election. The Board has resolved that, notwithstanding the Articles, each director will stand for re-election at each annual general meeting beginning with the next such meeting.

Managing the Chairman's interests

Mark Thompson's interests in MMR, VSA Capital Group plc and Godolphin Minerals Limited give rise to recurring related party relationships with the Group. The Board manages these as follows:

The MMR arrangement and the Pure Reports Limited service agreement were each announced as related party transactions under the AQSE Growth Market Rules, with a statement by the directors not interested in them that the terms are fair and reasonable so far as shareholders are concerned.

The MMR arrangement is priced at MMR's own cost of providing the services, with no margin.

Mr Thompson does not count in the quorum for, and does not vote on, any Board resolution concerning a matter in which he is interested. Where appropriate he withdraws from the relevant part of the meeting.

Concert party and minority protection

On completion of the acquisition of Godolphin Exploration Limited in May 2025, a concert party was identified for the purposes of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers holding, in aggregate, approximately 49.9% of the enlarged issued share capital. Independent shareholders approved a waiver of Rule 9 of the City Code, granted by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, at the general meeting held on 12 May 2025. The members of the concert party, and their individual holdings, were set out in the circular dated 14 April 2025 and in the announcement of the result of that meeting, both of which are available on the Company's website.

The warrants issued in connection with that acquisition, contain provisions preventing exercise by a member of the concert party where exercise would give rise to an obligation to make a mandatory offer under Rule 9, and the Company retains discretion to refuse an exercise that would have that effect.

The QCA Code asks companies with a shareholder or concert party controlling 30% or more of the votes to consider putting in place arrangements to protect minority shareholders. The Board has considered whether a relationship agreement is appropriate and concluded that it is not, on the basis that the concert party is not a single controlling party acting under any arrangement to exercise its votes collectively, and that the protections described above, together with the requirement for disinterested director approval of related party transactions and the Rule 9 waiver conditions, are proportionate for a company of Tamar's size. The Board keeps this under review and will revisit it if the composition or behaviour of the register changes.

The ten principles of the QCA Code

Principle 1 - Establish a purpose, strategy and business model which promote long-term value for shareholders

Tamar's purpose is to recover the copper and tin left behind in the great mines of Devon and Cornwall, using modern data and modern drilling to find what earlier generations could not.

The business model rests on a proprietary asset: more than two hundred years of historic mining and exploration records, digitised and modelled in three dimensions across 338 historic mines. From that dataset the Group identifies where high-grade lodes continue beyond the limits of historic workings, secures the mineral rights over those continuations, and tests them by drilling. The Group's two principal projects are Devon Great Consols, once the largest copper sulphide vein system in south-west England and untouched by modern drilling since 1903, and Great Wheal Vor, where mining ceased in the early twentieth century because of mineral rights boundaries rather than ore exhaustion.

The Group also holds a 49% interest in the Specimen Hill copper-gold project in Queensland through its wholly owned subsidiary Signature Gold Pty Ltd, together with a 3% perpetual royalty and an entitlement to a A$2 million cash payment on completion of the farm-out to White Energy Group Limited. That interest is being realised rather than developed and is expected to fund UK exploration.

The Board's long-term objectives, against which it measures whether the strategy is succeeding, are set out in the Strategic Report within the Annual Report and Accounts, together with the principal challenges to their execution.

Principle 2 - Promote a corporate culture that is based on ethical values and behaviours

Tamar is a small organisation in which almost everyone who does work for the Group is contracted rather than employed. The Board recognises that this makes culture harder to set by example and easier to lose, and that the tone it sets is therefore disproportionately important.

The values the Board expects of everyone working for or on behalf of the Group are: honesty in reporting exploration results, whether favourable or not; care for the safety of people on site; and respect for the communities and landowners of Devon and Cornwall, whose consent the Group depends on.

The Board assesses culture through the Chief Executive Officer's reports on site conduct, safety incidents and community engagement and through direct contact between directors and those working on the projects.

Principle 3 - Seek to understand and meet shareholder needs and expectations

The Company's register is concentrated. Five holders account for approximately half the issued share capital, two members of the Board are among them, and roughly half the register is held by retail and other shareholders with much smaller positions. The Board is conscious that these groups have different information needs and that the smaller holders have fewer routes of access.

The Board seeks to meet those needs through regulatory announcements, the annual and half-yearly reports, the annual general meeting, and direct engagement. The Chairman leads engagement with major shareholders. Andrew Wilson, as the independent non-executive director, is available to any shareholder who wishes to raise a matter without going through the Chairman. The Chief Executive Officer is the point of contact for general investor relations enquiries and can be reached at info@tamarminerals.com; he reports to the Board on the substance of shareholder communications received.

The Board reviews the outcome of every shareholder vote and, where a significant proportion of independent votes is cast against a resolution, will publish an explanation of what it intends to do in response.

Principle 4 - Take into account wider stakeholder interests, including social and environmental responsibilities, and their implications for long-term success

The relationships on which the Group most depends are with the landowners and mineral rights holders whose consent underpins the projects, the local planning and environmental regulators, the communities of the parishes in which drilling takes place, its contractors and technical consultants, and its shareholders and advisers. The Board identifies these annually and reviews their status at each scheduled Board meeting.

Responsibility for stakeholder engagement sits with the Chief Executive Officer, who reports to the Board on it. The Chairman retains responsibility for relationships with major shareholders and professional advisers. No separate board committee has been established for stakeholder matters; the Board considers this appropriate given the Group's size.

Exploration drilling in Devon and Cornwall takes place in a landscape of high heritage and environmental sensitivity, much of it within or adjoining the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site. The Group engages with parish councils and neighbouring landowners before mobilising, and its planning and permitting work is conducted with specialist advisers. Feedback from these groups is reported to the Board and has shaped the siting and scheduling of drilling.

Principle 5 - Embed effective risk management, internal controls and assurance activities, considering both opportunities and threats, throughout the organisation

Mineral exploration carries a high inherent risk of failure and the Board's risk appetite reflects that: it accepts a high probability that any individual drill target will not deliver an economic result and manages that exposure by phasing expenditure, testing multiple targets and retaining the ability to stop.

The risks the Board regards as principal are exploration risk, funding risk, the risk that mineral rights or permissions are not obtained or are lost, commodity price risk, dependence on a small number of key individuals contracted from a related party, and health, safety and environmental risk. These are set out more fully, with the mitigations applied to each, in the Annual Report and Accounts.

Because the Group's finance and reporting functions are outsourced, the Board pays particular attention to the controls around them. The Board reviews the effectiveness of those arrangements annually, including whether the outsourced provider's independence is adequate.

Climate-related risk is considered by the Board as part of its annual risk review. The Board's current assessment is that the Group's principal climate exposure is indirect and arises through the demand for copper and tin created by the energy transition, which is supportive of the strategy and through the permitting and social licence environment for UK mineral exploration. The Board does not consider that the Group's own operations currently generate material climate-related transition or physical risk and will revisit that assessment as activity increases.

The Board has considered whether an internal audit function is required and concluded that it is not proportionate for a group of this size. The Board reviews that conclusion annually.

The Company's auditor is RPG Crouch Chapman LLP. The Board formally considers the auditor's independence and objectivity each year, including any non-audit services provided.

Principle 6 - Establish and maintain the board as a well-functioning, balanced team led by the chair

The Board is responsible for the Group's strategy and long-term direction, for approving budgets and material capital expenditure, for oversight of risk and for the integrity of the Group's reporting. It meets formally at least four times a year and more often as business requires.

The Board members bring commodities trading and mining investment experience, mining project development and technical experience and capital markets and public sector governance experience. Their professional and geographic backgrounds are varied.

Principle 7 - Maintain appropriate governance structures and ensure that individually and collectively the directors have the necessary up-to-date experience, skills and capabilities

The Chairman leads the Board and is responsible for its effectiveness, for setting its agenda, for ensuring that directors receive accurate and timely information, for the Group's governance arrangements and culture, and for relationships with major shareholders and professional advisers.

The Chief Executive Officer, although not a director, is responsible for implementing the strategy agreed by the Board, for the day-to-day management of the Group and delivery of the exploration programme, for identifying and escalating risk, and for acting as the Group's principal spokesman. He reports to the Board and attends all its meetings.

The Non-Executive Directors participate in all Board decisions, contribute to the formulation of strategy, and provide scrutiny and challenge of executive management. Because there are no executive directors, the non-executives carry that scrutiny function in relation to contracted management rather than board colleagues, which the Board considers requires them to be more, not less, active in seeking information directly.

The Company Secretary is responsible for ensuring that Board procedures are followed and that the Company complies with its statutory and regulatory obligations, reports to the Chairman on governance matters and maintains the conflicts register.

Each director is responsible for keeping their skills current, and does so through their involvement with other quoted companies, professional body membership and attendance at industry and governance events.

Principle 8 - Evaluate board performance based on clear and relevant objectives, seeking continuous improvement

The Board reviews its own performance and that of individual directors annually. The review is led by the Chairman and considers whether the Board has the skills and independence its agenda requires, whether directors receive information of sufficient quality and in sufficient time, whether meetings allow adequate challenge and the individual contribution and time commitment of each director. The Chairman's own performance is reviewed by the other directors without him present.

No externally facilitated board review has been undertaken. Given the Group's size and the cost involved, the Board does not consider one proportionate at present and intends to revisit that judgement once the Board has been enlarged and the Group has an operating track record under its current strategy.

Principle 9 - Establish a remuneration policy which is supportive of long-term value creation and the company's purpose, strategy and culture

The Group's remuneration arrangements are deliberately simple. The non-executive directors receive fixed fees and nothing else. The Chairman's fee reduced from £60,000 to £30,000 per annum on his move to a non-executive role in July 2026. Aggregate non-executive fees are within the limit set by the Company's Articles of Association.

No director participates in any performance-related remuneration scheme or holds options over the Company's shares. The Board regards this as appropriate: two of the three directors already hold substantial equity positions, and the QCA Code cautions that incentive arrangements can compromise non-executive independence.

The remuneration report is set out in the Annual Report and Accounts and is put to an advisory shareholder vote at the annual general meeting.

Principle 10 - Communicate how the company is governed and is performing by maintaining a dialogue with shareholders and other relevant stakeholders

The Company communicates through regulatory announcements released via an RIS, its annual and half-yearly financial reports, circulars, this statement, and the Company's website at www.tamarminerals.com. The website carries the Company's announcements, annual reports, half-yearly reports, circulars, notices of general meeting and results of general meetings for the last five years, together with the information required by Rule 2.8 of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers - Access.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2026

NOTE Year to 30 June 2026 15 months to 30 June 2025 £ £ Other income 3,300 - Expenses: Accounting and audit fees (97,770) (25,710) Administration and office costs (52,615) (68,141) Corporate costs (127,300) (59,494) Amortisation and depreciation (4,281) (6,658) Employee benefits, management fees and on costs 6 (95,124) (10,375) Exploration and tenement costs (163,736) (141,148) Insurance (10,378) (5,982) Legal expenses (8,000) - Other expenses 6,002 (2,863) Write off on Titeline prepayment - (258,495) Net foreign exchange gain / (loss) 155,848 (62,637) Profit on disposal of investments 4 - 241,556 Impairment of asset held for sale 12 (658,824) - Loss before income tax (1,052,878) (399,947) Income tax benefit 7 - - Loss for the period from continuing operations (1,052,878) (399,947) Other comprehensive income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries 76,823 - Total comprehensive loss for the period (976,055) (399,947) Loss per share attributable to owners of the company Basic and diluted (pence per share) 8 (0.64) (0.42)

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2026

NOTE 30 June 2026 GROUP 30 June 2025 GROUP 30 June 2026 COMPANY 30 June 2025 COMPANY £ £ £ £ ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 11 33,494 11,636 24,772 - Exploration and evaluation expenditure 12 2,914,656 2,947,624 46,511 - Investments in controlled entities 13 - - 7,621,259 7,269,509 Trade and other receivables 10 - - 1,346,273 2,100,468 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,948,150 2,959,260 9,038,815 9,369,977 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 9 1,113,189 294,994 1,094,700 220,956 Assets held for sale 12 16,004 - - - Trade and other receivables 10 58,804 170,079 37,480 25,242 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,187,997 465,073 1,132,180 246,198 TOTAL ASSETS 4,136,147 3,424,333 10,170,995 9,616,175 EQUITY Share capital 15 6,456,077 6,319,792 6,456,077 6,319,792 Share premium account 62,944,543 61,463,350 62,944,543 61,463,350 RTO Reserve 17 (67,211,109) (67,211,109) - - Merger Reserve 17 3,807,699 3,481,032 3,807,699 3,481,032 Warrant reserve 17 22,557 - 22,557 - Foreign currency translation reserve 76,823 - - - Accumulated losses (2,242,521) (1,189,643) (63,184,981) (61,966,951) TOTAL EQUITY 3,854,069 2,863,422 10,045,895 9,297,223 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 14 15,001 163,949 - 138,192 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 15,001 163,949 - 138,192 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 14 267,077 396,962 125,100 180,760 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 267,077 396,962 125,100 180,760 TOTAL LIABILITIES 282,078 560,911 125,100 318,952 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 4,136,147 3,424,333 10,170,995 9,616,175

As permitted by s408 Companies Act 2006, the Company has not presented its own profit and loss account and related notes. The Company's loss for the year was £1,218,030 (2025: Profit of £41,298).

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 November 2026 and signed on their behalf by:

Mark Thompson

Non-Executive Chairman

Company number: 05173250



The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

NOTE

Year to

30 June 2026

GROUP

15 months to 30 June 2025

GROUP

£

£

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Cash payments in the course of operations

(434,484)

(277,044)

Net cash used in operating activities

19

(434,484)

(277,044)

CASH FLOWS (USED IN) / GENERATED FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Cash acquired on reverse takeover

-

107,882

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(26,140)

-

Proceeds from sale of shares in Kazera

-

220,000

Payment for exploration and evaluation expenditure

(49,749)

-

Net cash generated by / (used in) investing activities

(75,889)

327,882

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Loan proceeds

-

100,000

Cash proceeds of share issues

19

1,325,177

87,000

Net cash used in financing activities

1,325,177

187,000

Net increase in cash held and cash equivalents

814,804

237,838

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

294,994

57,156

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3,391

-

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1,113,189

294,994

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

NOTE Year to 30 June 2026 COMPANY 15 months to 30 June 2025 COMPANY £ £ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash payments in the course of operations (339,034) (148,068) Net cash used in operating activities 19 (339,034) (148,068) CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (26,139) - Proceeds from sale of shares in Kazera - 335,898 Loans advanced to subsidiary undertakings (37,999) - Payment for exploration and evaluation expenditure (48,261) - Net cash generated by / (used in) investing activities (112,399) 335,898 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash proceeds of share issues 19 1,325,177 - Net cash used in financing activities 1,325,177 - Net increase in cash held and cash equivalents 873,744 187,830 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 220,956 33,126 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,094,700 220,956

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Tamar Minerals Plc is a company incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006. The nature of the Company's operations and its principal activities are set out in the Strategic Report and the Directors' Report. On 12 May 2025 the Company changed its name from Tectonic Gold Plc to Tamar Minerals Plc.

On 12 May 2025 the Company acquired the entire issued share capital of Godolphin Exploration Ltd through a reverse takeover ("RTO"). The Group's prior year figures reflect the 15-month period to 30 June 2025 of Godolphin Exploration Ltd and the figures of the Company, Tamar Minerals Plc and its subsidiaries since the date of the RTO.

Company figures reflect those of the Company, Tamar Minerals Plc, for the year ended 30 June 2026 and 15-month period to 30 June 2025.

SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated and parent company financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standards applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006.

The consolidated and parent company financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of certain financial assets and financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss.

UK adopted International Accounting Standards are subject to amendment and interpretation by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the International Financial Standards Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC"). The financial statements have been prepared on the basis of the recognition and measurement principles of UK adopted International Accounting Standards that were applicable for the year ended 30 June 2026.

The principal accounting policies adopted and applied in the preparation of the Group's financial statements are set out below. These have been consistently applied to all the periods presented unless otherwise stated.

The financial statements are presented in GBP, which is the functional currency of the Group, and all values are rounded to the nearest £1, except when otherwise indicated

GOING CONCERN

The Directors have prepared detailed cash flow forecasts covering the period to 31 December 2027 and have extended their going concern assessment to 31 May 2028, being eighteen months from the date of approval of these financial statements. Those forecasts show that the Group has sufficient resources to complete the exploration drilling programme at Great Wheal Vor and to meet its committed obligations into the second quarter of calendar 2027, but that additional funding will be required before the end of the forecast period. The Directors expect that funding to come from the potential A$2 million payment on completion of White Energy's second expenditure requirement under the Specimen Hill earn-in agreement, from an issue of equity following publication of the results of the current drilling programme, or from a combination of the two. At the date of approval of these financial statements neither source is confirmed.

These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Group's and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Directors nevertheless have a reasonable expectation that the necessary funding will be secured and have accordingly prepared these financial statements on the going concern basis. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that would result if the going concern basis of preparation were no longer appropriate.

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES

New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the Group and Company

One amendment adopted by the UK Endorsement Board is relevant to the Group and became effective for the Group's annual period beginning on 1 July 2025:

Lack of Exchangeability - Amendments to IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates (effective for periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025)

Adopting this amendment has had no material impact on the financial statements of the Group or Company.

Standards, interpretations and amendments to published standards not yet effective

At the date these financial statements were approved, the following standards and amendments had been issued but were not yet effective for the Group, and have not been applied in these financial statements:

Amendments to the Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments - Amendments to IFRS 9 Financial Instruments and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures (effective for periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026)

Annual Improvements to IFRS Accounting Standards - Volume 11 (effective for periods beginning on or after 1 January 2026)

IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements (effective for periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027)

The amendments to IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 and the Annual Improvements will apply to the Group from the year ending 30 June 2027 and are not expected to have a material impact. IFRS 18 will apply from the year ending 30 June 2028. It replaces IAS 1 and will change how the statement of comprehensive income is presented and add disclosures of management-defined performance measures, but it is not expected to affect the amounts the Group recognises. The Directors are assessing its impact on presentation.

BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION

Where the Group has control over an investee, it is classified as a subsidiary. The Group controls an investee if all three of the following elements are present: power over the investee, exposure to variable returns from the investee, and the ability of the investor to use its power to affect those variable returns. Control is reassessed whenever facts and circumstances indicate that there may be a change in any of these elements of control.

The consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as at the end of the reporting period. The financial statements of the subsidiaries used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements are prepared for the same reporting date as for the Company. Consistent accounting policies are applied to like transactions and events in similar circumstances. All intra-group balances, balances and unrealised gains and losses resulting from intra-group transactions and dividends are eliminated in full.

Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date of acquisition, being the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases.

On the acquisition of a subsidiary the Group assesses whether the assets and activities acquired constitute a business. Where substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single identifiable asset, the transaction is accounted for as an asset acquisition rather than a business combination, with the cost and any directly attributable transaction costs allocated to the identifiable assets and liabilities acquired by reference to their relative fair values and no goodwill or deferred tax recognised. The acquisition of Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited during the year was accounted for on this basis. Further information can be found in Note 12.

During the prior period the Group acquired the entire share capital of Godolphin Exploration Limited. The transaction resulted in the shareholders of Godolphin Exploration Limited gaining control of the Group, and as such Godolphin Exploration Limited was deemed to be the accounting acquirer, with the Company being the Accounting Acquiree. Management considered whether or not the transaction constituted a business combination, as detailed with the Critical Accounting Judgements section of these financial statements and considered it not to be a business combination. As a result of this, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared to reflect the consolidated position of the enlarged Group at the period end, and the results of Godolphin Exploration Limited for the entire period, and those of Tamar Minerals Plc and its subsidiaries from the transaction date, being 12 May 2025.

INVESTMENTS

In the Company's separate financial statements, investments in subsidiaries are accounted for at cost less impairment losses.

JOINT VENTURE

A joint venture is an arrangement that the Group controls jointly with one or more other investors, and over which the Group has rights to a share of the arrangement's net assets rather than direct rights to underlying assets and obligations for underlying liabilities. A joint arrangement in which the Group has direct rights to underlying assets and obligations for underlying liabilities is classified as a joint operation.

FOREIGN CURRENCIES

The Group and Company's financial statements are presented in the currency of the primary economic environment in which it operates (its functional currency). For the purpose of these financial statements, the results and financial position are expressed in Pounds Sterling, which is the presentation currency of the Group and Company.

Each entity in the Group determines its own functional currency and items included in the financial statements of each entity are measured using that functional currency.

Exchange differences arising on the settlement of monetary items, and on the retranslation of monetary items, are included in the income statement. Exchange differences arising on the retranslation of non-monetary items carried at fair value are included in profit or loss for the period, except for differences arising on the retranslation of non-monetary items in respect of which gains and losses are recognised directly in equity. For such non-monetary items, any exchange component of that gain or loss is also recognised directly in equity.

For the purpose of presenting the Group and Company financial statements, the assets and liabilities of any of the Group and Company's operations that are overseas are translated at exchange rates prevailing on the year-end date. Income and expense items are translated at the average exchange rates for the period.

Any translation differences on consolidation are recognised in Other Comprehensive Income.

TAXATION

The tax expense represents the sum of the tax currently payable and deferred tax.

The tax currently payable is based on taxable profit for the year. Taxable profit differs from net profit as reported in the income statement because it excludes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. The Group's liability for current tax is calculated using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the year end date.

The research and development tax incentive claim is recognised as income tax revenue in the period in which it is received unless management assess that at the year end the likelihood of receipt is probable.

Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable on temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the financial statements and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable profit and is accounted for using the balance sheet liability method. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences and deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which deductible temporary differences can be utilised. Such assets and liabilities are not recognised if the temporary difference arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or from the initial recognition (other than in a business combination) of other assets and liabilities in a transaction that affects neither the tax profit nor the accounting profit.

Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for taxable temporary differences arising on investments in subsidiaries and associates, and interests in joint ventures, except where the Group is able to control the reversal of the temporary difference and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets against current tax liabilities and where they relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority and the Group intends to settle its current tax assets and liabilities on a net basis.

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENDITURE

Exploration expenditure incurred is accumulated in respect of each identifiable area of interest, net of any related grant income received. These costs are only carried forward to the extent that they are expected to be recovered through the successful development or sale of the area or where activities in the area have not yet reached a stage which permits reasonable assessment of the existence of economically recoverable reserves.

Accumulated costs in relation to an abandoned area are written off in full against profit or loss in the year in which the decision to abandon the area is made. When production commences, the accumulated costs for the relevant area of interest are amortised over the life of the area according to the rate of depletion of the economically recoverable reserves. A regular review is undertaken of each area of interest to determine the appropriateness of continuing to carry forward costs in relation to the area of interest.

Exploration and evaluation assets are allocated to cash-generating units for the purpose of assessing impairment. At each reporting date the Directors assess whether facts and circumstances suggest that the carrying amount of a cash-generating unit may exceed its recoverable amount, having regard to the indicators in IFRS 6. Where such an indicator exists, the Group performs an impairment assessment in accordance with IAS 36, measuring the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit as the higher of its fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use, and recognises any shortfall against its carrying amount as an impairment loss in profit or loss.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Items of property, plant and equipment are recorded at cost. Depreciation is calculated on a straight-line basis to write off the net cost of each item of property, plant and equipment over its expected useful life for the entity. Estimates of remaining useful lives are made on a regular basis for all assets with annual reassessments for major items. The expected useful lives of plant and equipment is 5 years.

IMPAIRMENT OF PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT

At each financial year end date, the Group reviews the carrying amounts of its Property, Plant and Equipment to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered an impairment loss. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss, if any. Where the asset does not generate cash flows that are independent from other assets, the Group estimates the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit to which the asset belongs.

If the recoverable amount of an asset or cash-generating unit is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset or cash-generating unit is reduced to its recoverable amount and the impairment loss is recognised as an expense immediately.

When an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying amount of the asset or cash-generating unit is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but so that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset or cash-generating unit in prior years. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognised as income immediately, unless the relevant asset is carried at a revalued amount, in which case the reversal of the impairment loss is treated as a revaluation increase.

TRADE RECEIVABLES, LOANS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

Trade receivables, loans and other receivables that have fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market are classified under 'loans and receivables. Loans and receivables are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment. Interest income is recognised by applying the effective interest rate, except for short term receivables when the recognition of interest would be immaterial.

Loss allowances are measured at lifetime expected credit losses where credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition, and otherwise at twelve month expected credit losses. A loan to a subsidiary undertaking is in default and credit-impaired where the subsidiary would have insufficient liquid assets to repay it if repayment were demanded, in which case the allowance is the shortfall between the carrying amount and the amount expected to be recovered on realisation of the subsidiary's exploration interests, measured using the fair values and outcome probabilities applied to the Group's exploration and evaluation assets. Receivables are written off when there is no reasonable expectation of recovery.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand and other short-term bank deposits of 3 months or less.

NON-CURRENT ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

Non-current assets are classified as held for sale when their carrying amount will be recovered principally through a sale rather than through continuing use, the asset is available for immediate sale in its present condition and the sale is highly probable within twelve months. They are measured at the lower of their carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell, with any write-down recognised in profit or loss, and are presented separately within current assets.

TRADE PAYABLES

Trade payables are initially measured at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less provision for impairment.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities and equity instruments are classified according to the substance of the contractual arrangements entered into. Financial liabilities are classified as either financial liabilities 'at FVTPL' or 'other financial liabilities'.

All financial liabilities are recognised initially at fair value and, in the case of loans and borrowings and payables, net of directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent measurement is at amortised cost using the effective interest method. The Group's financial liabilities include trade and other payables.

A financial liability is held for trading if it meets one of the following conditions:

It is incurred principally for the purpose of repurchasing it in the near term;

On initial recognition it is part of a portfolio of identified financial instruments that are managed together and for which there is evidence of a recent actual pattern of short-term profit-taking; or

It is a derivative (except for a derivative that is a financial guarantee contract or a designated and effective hedging instrument).

There were no financial liabilities 'at FVTPL' during the current, or preceding, period.

OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILTIES AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS

Interest-bearing loans and overdrafts are recorded at the proceeds received, net of direct issue costs. Finance charges are accounted for on an accruals basis in profit or loss using the effective interest rate method and are added to the carrying amount of the instrument to the extent that they are not settled in the period in which they arise. Other short-term borrowings being intercompany loans and unsecured convertible loan notes issued in the year are recognised at amortised cost net of any financing or arrangement fees.

SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS

The Company has applied the requirements of IFRS 2 Share-based Payment. The Company operates an equity-settled share-based payment scheme under which share options are issued to certain employees. Equity-settled share-based payments are measured at fair value (excluding the effect of non-market-based vesting conditions) at the date of grant. The fair value determined at the grant date of the equity-settled share-based payments is expensed on a straight-line basis over the vesting period, based on the Company's estimate of shares that will eventually vest and adjusted for the effect of non-market-based vesting conditions.

Fair value is measured by use of the Black Scholes model. The expected life used in the model has been adjusted, based on management's best estimate, for the effects of non-transferability, exercise restrictions, and behavioural considerations.

EQUITY INSTRUMENTS INCLUDING SHARE CAPITAL

Equity instruments issued by the Company are recorded at the proceeds received, net of incremental costs attributable to the issue of new shares. An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of a company after deducting all of its liabilities. Equity instruments issued by the Company are recorded at the proceeds received net of direct issue costs.

Share capital represents the amount subscribed for shares at nominal value.

The share premium account represents premiums received on the initial issuing of the share capital. Any transaction costs associated with the issuing of shares are deducted from share premium, net of any related income tax benefits. Any bonus issues are also deducted from share premium.

The reverse takeover reserve represents the adjustment to reflect the reverse takeover of Godolphin Exploration Ltd during the period.

The warrant reserve represents the fair value of warrants granted to employees and suppliers for services provided to the Company. The fair value of warrants is expensed over the vesting period or during the period in which the services are received.

The merger reserve arose on the issue of shares to facilitate the reverse acquisition of the Company by Godolphin Exploration Limited on 12 May 2025.

Accumulated losses include all current and prior period results as disclosed in the Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income.

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATIONS

In the application of the Company's accounting policies, the Directors are required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an on-going basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period. Judgements and estimates that may affect future periods are as follows:

IMPAIRMENT INDICATORS FOR EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS

Exploration and evaluation assets are not amortised and are tested for impairment only where one or more of the indicators in IFRS 6 is present, so the critical judgement is whether such an indicator exists. For each area of interest the Directors consider whether the right to explore remains in force and is expected to be renewed, whether substantive further expenditure is budgeted and planned, whether a decision has been taken to discontinue activity in the area, and whether sufficient data exist to suggest that the carrying amount will not be recovered in full through successful development or sale.

REVERSE TAKEOVER - ASSESSEMENT OF WHETHER THE TRANSACTION CONSTITUTES A BUSINESS COMBINATION

During the prior year the Group completed a reverse takeover transaction whereby the Company acquired Godolphin Exploration Limited and the former shareholders of Godolphin Exploration Limited gained control of the enlarged Group. In accordance with IFRS, the transaction has been assessed as a reverse acquisition, with Godolphin Exploration Limited identified as the accounting acquirer.

Management applied significant judgement in determining whether the reverse takeover constitutes a business combination within the scope of IFRS 3 Business Combinations, or whether the transaction falls outside the scope of IFRS 3 and is required to be accounted for as a share-based payment transaction in accordance with IFRS 2 Share-based Payment.

In making this assessment, management evaluated whether the Group met the definition of a business as set out in IFRS 3. In particular, management assessed whether the Group comprised inputs and substantive processes which together significantly contribute to the ability to create outputs.

At the date of the transaction, the Group did not have an operating workforce, substantive processes, or ongoing revenue-generating activities. Its activities were limited to holding a small number of assets and managing its corporate and listing status. Substantially all of the fair value of the Group was concentrated in identifiable assets rather than in an integrated set of activities and processes. Accordingly, management concluded that the Group did not meet the definition of a business under IFRS 3. This judgement has a significant impact on the accounting treatment of the transaction, including the recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, equity reserves, and the absence of goodwill.

ACQUISITION OF GODOLPHIN MINING (UK) LIMITED

The Directors have judged that the acquisition of Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited on 3 March 2026 was an asset acquisition rather than a business combination. The company's only asset is the Duke of Leeds Mineral Rights Estate and it has no employees, processes or outputs, so substantially all of the fair value acquired is concentrated in a single identifiable asset. The cost of £351,750 has therefore been allocated to the assets acquired, giving £351,609 of exploration and evaluation expenditure, and no goodwill or deferred tax has been recognised.

MT CASSIDY - HELD FOR SALE

On 12 June 2026 Signature Gold Pty Ltd agreed to sell the Mt Cassidy project to Minted Australia Pty Ltd. The Directors have judged that Mt Cassidy met the criteria for classification as held for sale at 30 June 2026, because the only outstanding condition is Queensland Government approval of the permit transfer, which is expected within twelve months of the agreement. Fair value less costs to sell of A$30,673 (£16,004) is an estimate of the risk-weighted present value of the asset.

SPECIMEN HILL - FARM-OUT TO WHITE ENERGY

Signature Gold Pty Ltd has farmed out the Specimen Hill project to White Energy Group Limited, which funds all exploration expenditure under the earn-in agreement. The Group holds a 49% interest, a perpetual royalty and an entitlement to A$2,000,000 on completion of White Energy's second expenditure requirement. The Directors have judged that, while the project remains in the exploration phase, the Group recognises neither the expenditure funded by White Energy nor any gain on the farm-out, and continues to carry its retained interest at the cost previously capitalised, £2,516,536 at 30 June 2026.

EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS ON THE LOAN TO SIGNATURE GOLD PTY LTD (COMPANY)

The loan to Signature Gold Pty Ltd of A$4,113,908 (£2,146,573) is repayable on demand and Signature Gold does not hold the liquid assets to repay it, so the loan is credit-impaired and the loss allowance is the shortfall the Directors expect on realisation of Signature Gold's exploration interests. The Directors have estimated a 90% probability that no economic discovery is made at Specimen Hill, in which case recovery is limited to the A$2,000,000 completion payment and the A$30,673 fair value of the Mt Cassidy royalty, and a 10% probability that the loan is recovered in full. This gives a loss allowance of A$1,874,912 (£978,300). No allowance has been recognised on the £178,000 loan to Godolphin Exploration Limited, whose recovery is supported by the value of the Group's Cornish exploration interests evidenced by the March 2026 placing.

CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES (COMPANY)

The Company's investments in subsidiaries are carried at £7,621,259 (note 13). Each subsidiary's recognised net assets are below the carrying amount of the investment because exploration interests are carried at cost or expensed as incurred, so the Directors have assessed recoverable amount by reference to the fair value of the underlying exploration interests. For Godolphin Exploration Limited and Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited the Directors have relied on the March 2026 placing at 3 pence per share, in which investors subscribed £1.7 million to fund exploration of the Cornish ground, as arm's length evidence of value. For Signature Gold Pty Ltd the Directors identified no indicator of impairment. Commodity prices rose during the year, the tenements remain in good standing and White Energy continues to fund exploration and remains liable for the A$2,000,000 completion payment. On this basis no impairment is required.

SEGMENTAL INFORMATION

The Chief Operating Decision Maker of the Group is the Board of Directors. The Group operates in one industry segment being mineral exploration. Information is therefore shown for geographical segments.

Additions to intangible assets occurred in both the United Kingdom and Australian reporting segment.

2026 UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA UNALLOCATED TOTAL £ £ £ £ Total segment other income - 3,300 - 3,300 Segment net profit/loss before tax, depreciation and amortisation (352,081) (699,816) - (1,051,897) Depreciation and amortisation (4,281) - - (4,281) Net profit/(loss) before income tax (356,362) (696,516) - (1,052,878) Income tax benefit - - - - Net profit/(loss) after income tax (356,362) (696,516) - (1,052,878) Segment non-current assets at 30 June 2026 431,614 2,516,536 - 2,948,150 Segment total assets at 30 June 2026 1,583,692 2,552,455 - 4,136,147 Segment total liabilities at 30 June 2026 121,003 161,075 - 282,078

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX

CONSOLIDATED Year to 30 June 2026 15 months to 30 June 2025 £ £ Loss before income tax is stated after (charging)/crediting: Staff costs as per Note 6 (95,124) (65,000) Depreciation of property plant and equipment (4,281) (6,658) Net foreign exchange gain / (loss) 155,848 (62,637) Profit on disposal of Kazera shares - 241,556 Loss on Titeline prepayment - (258,495)

In the prior period, professional fees relating to the Reverse Takeover were settled by transferring shares in the Company held by Titeline to the creditors concerned. In return, the Group wrote off the prepayment previously paid to Titeline, which was held by Signature Gold Pty Ltd. The loss on the Titeline prepayment is the amount by which the prepayment's carrying value exceeded the invoices settled.

AUDITORS' REMUNERATION

CONSOLIDATED Year to 30 June 2026 15 months to 30 June 2025 £ £ The analysis of auditors' remuneration is as follows: Fees paid to RPGCC (prev. Moore Kingston Smith LLP) for: - Audit-related assurance services 40,000 64,500 Fees paid to auditor of Signature Gold Pty Ltd, MNSA for: - Audit-related assurance services 18,678 17,570 - Taxation compliance services 3,562 2,011 22,240 19,581

STAFF COSTS

CONSOLIDATED Year to 30 June 2026 15 months to 30 June 2025 £ £ The average monthly number of employees (including directors) for continuing operations was: Total staff 3 5 Director's fees 95,124 65,000 95,124 65,000

Details of Directors' remuneration

Details of the nature and amount of each element of the emoluments of each of the key management personnel of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2026 and 15 months to 30 June 2025 respectively are set out in the tables below.

Year to 30 June 2026 SHORT-TERM BENEFITS POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS NAME SALARY AND FEES

£ SOCIAL SECURITY COSTS

£ PENSION

£ TOTAL £ DIRECTORS B Boynton 21,333 - - 21,333 S Quinn 21,333 2,050 - 23,383 M Thompson 33,334 2,187 - 35,521 A Wilson 14,000 887 - 14,887 Total 90,000 5,124 - 95,124

15 months to 30 June 2025 SHORT-TERM BENEFITS POST-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS NAME SALARY AND FEES

£ SOCIAL SECURITY COSTS

£ PENSION

£ TOTAL £ DIRECTORS B Fulton 15,000 - - 15,000 B Boynton 18,333 - - 18,333 S Quinn 18,333 - - 18,333 D Edmonds - - - - J Robbeson 10,000 - - 10,000 M Thompson 3,334 374 - 3,708 Total 65,000 374 - 65,374

No Directors were accruing retirement benefits during the period.

TAXATION

Year to 30 June 2026 15 months to 30 June 2025 £ £ Consolidated Current tax expense/(credit) - - Research and Development tax credit - - Total tax income - - Loss before tax (1,052,878) (399,947) Expected tax on the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 25% (2025: 25%) (263,220) (99,987) Deferred tax asset on temporary differences - 172 Tax effect of tax losses not recognised as benefits including tax effect of differences in the standard rate of tax in different jurisdictions 263,220 99,815 Total tax expense/(income) - - No deferred tax asset has been recognised in respect of the losses. At the end of the reporting period the Group had unused tax losses of £43,947,048 (2025: £42,894,170). Where it is anticipated that future taxable profits will be available against which these losses will be utilised, a deferred tax asset is recognised. The total taxation charge in future periods will be affected by any changes to the corporation tax rates in force in the countries in which the Group operates.

LOSS PER SHARE

The basic loss per share is based on the loss for the period divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the reporting period. The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the reporting period assumes that all shares have been included in the computation based on the weighted average number of days since issue.

Year to 30 June 2026 15 months to 30 June 2025 £ £ Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Company (1,052,878) (399,947) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for basic earnings 165,504,334 96,166,635 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for fully diluted earnings 165,504,334 96,166,635 Loss per share (pence per share) Basic (0.64) (0.42) Diluted (0.64) (0.42)

There were 18,406,250 share warrants which are anti-dilutive in the year ended 30 June 2026.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

CONSOLIDATED COMPANY 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 £ £ £ £ Cash and cash equivalents 1,113,189 294,994 1,094,700 220,956

The Directors consider the carrying amount of cash and cash equivalents approximates to their fair value.

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

CONSOLIDATED COMPANY 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 £ £ £ £ Non-Current Loan to subsidiary undertaking - - 1,346,273 2,100,468 - - 1,346,273 2,100,468 Current Other receivables 141 130,857 - - Prepayments 38,499 15,295 25,418 3,250 GST and VAT receivable 20,164 23,927 12,062 21,992 58,804 170,079 37,480 25,242

No receivables were past due or provided for at the period end or at the previous year end. The Directors consider the carrying amount of trade and other receivables approximates to their fair value.

The loan to subsidiary undertakings comprises £2,146,573 (2025: £1,970,468) due from Signature Gold Pty Ltd and £178,000 (2025: £Nil) due from Godolphin Exploration Limited, both unsecured, interest free and repayable on demand. The Signature Gold loan is stated net of a loss allowance of £978,300 (2025: £Nil) recognised in the year, being the shortfall against the amount expected to be recovered on realisation of Signature Gold's exploration interests.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

CONSOLIDATED COMPANY 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 £ £ £ £ Cost At beginning of period 31,806 39,738 - - Additions 26,139 - 26,139 - Disposals - (7,932) - - At end of period 57,945 31,806 26,139 - 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 £ £ £ £ Depreciation At beginning of period 20,170 18,888 - - Depreciation charge in period 4,281 6,658 1,367 - Disposals - (5,376) - - At end of period 24,451 20,170 1,367 - Net book value 33,494 11,636 24,772 -

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENDITURE

CONSOLIDATED COMPANY 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 £ £ £ £ Non-producing properties Balance at the beginning of the period 2,947,624 - - - Recognition on reverse acquisition - 2,947,624 - - Acquisition of exploration licences 351,609 - - - Capitalised exploration expenditure 47,999 - 46,511 - Impairment on classification as held for sale (658,824) - - - Transferred to assets held for sale (16,004) - - - Foreign exchange movement 242,252 - - - Balance at the end of the period 2,914,656 2,947,624 46,511 -

On 12 June 2026 Signature Gold Pty Ltd entered into a binding agreement to sell its 100% interest in the Mt Cassidy project (EPM 26247) in Queensland to Minted Australia Pty Ltd. Completion requires Queensland Government approval of the transfer of the permit, which was pending at the date of approval of these financial statements and is expected within twelve months of the agreement. Mt Cassidy has therefore been classified as held for sale at 30 June 2026 and measured at its fair value less costs to sell of £16,004. An impairment loss of £658,824 was recognised on classification and is presented separately in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. Mt Cassidy forms part of the Australia segment and is not a discontinued operation.

Exploration and evaluation expenditure represents capitalised expenditure less any impairment on the Group's mineral interests in Australia and the United Kingdom. The Australian interests are the exploration licences held by the Group's wholly owned subsidiary, Signature Gold Pty Ltd, over the Specimen Hill project.

The United Kingdom interests comprise the Duke of Leeds Mineral Rights Estate in Cornwall, which includes the historic Great Wheal Vor tin mine, which was acquired on 3 March 2026 through the acquisition of Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited, giving rise to the £351,609 addition shown above.

The ultimate recoupment of balances carried forward in relation to areas of interest still in the exploration or valuation phase is dependent on successful development, and commercial exploitation, or alternatively sale of the respective areas. The Directors have taken into consideration a number of factors when assessing the potential for impairment of these assets, including the likelihood of monetising these projects through existing and potential agreements with third-parties, and have concluded that no further impairment is necessary at the balance sheet date.

CONTROLLED ENTITIES

Details of controlled entities are as follows:

PARENT ENTITY COUNTRY OF INCORPORATION Tamar Minerals Plc Unit 10 Cornwall Business Park West Scorrier Redruth TR16 5FG England and Wales CONTROLLED ENTITIES PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES COUNTRY OF INCORPORATION PERCENTAGE OF ORDINARY SHARES HELD BY THE COMPANY INVESTMENT HELD BY THE COMPANY 2026 % 2025 % 2026 £ 2025 £ Signature Gold Pty Ltd 301/66 Hunter Street Sydney NSW Australia 2000 Mineral exploration Australia 100 100 3,605,254 3,605,254 Godolphin Exploration Limited Unit 10 Cornwall Business Park West Scorrier Redruth TR16 5FG Mineral exploration England and Wales 100 - 3,664,255 3,664,255 Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited Amersham Court 154 Station Road Amersham Buckinghamshire HP6 5DW Mineral exploration England and Wales 100 - 351,750 - 7,621,259 7,269,509

Signature Gold Pty Ltd had an original cost of £9,000,000, with an impairment of £5,394,746 and net book value of £3,605,254 at 30 June 2026 and (2025: £3,605,254).

Godolphin Exploration Ltd was acquired at a cost of £3,664,255 through the issue of 1,832,127,500 ordinary shares at a value of 0.20p per share on 12 May 2025. Godolphin Exploration Limited is exempt from the requirement of the Companies Act 2006 relating to the audit of its individual accounts by virtue of section 479A of the Companies Act 2006.

Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited was acquired on 3 March 2026 at a cost of £351,750, comprising £350,000 satisfied by the issue of 11,666,667 ordinary shares at 3 pence per share to Godolphin Minerals Limited and £1,750 of stamp duty. Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited is exempt from the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 relating to the audit of its individual accounts by virtue of section 479A of the Companies Act 2006. The company's only asset is the Duke of Leeds Mineral Rights Estate and it has no employees, processes or outputs. The acquisition has therefore been accounted for as an asset acquisition, with the cost allocated to the assets and liabilities acquired. This gives rise to £351,609 of exploration and evaluation expenditure (note 12), and no goodwill has been recognised.

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

CONSOLIDATED COMPANY 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 £ £ £ £ Current Trade payables 103,395 53,643 12,529 53,643 Other payables 32,061 231,121 2,571 15,450 Accrued expenses 131,621 112,198 110,000 111,667 267,077 396,962 125,100 180,760 Non-Current Other payables 15,001 163,949 - 138,192 15,001 163,949 - 138,192 Total Trade and other payable 282,078 560,911 125,100 318,952

Accrued expenses include accrued fees owed to certain Directors, as detailed in note 21.

ISSUED CAPITAL

30 June 2026 30 June 2025 £ £ Issued Capital 6,456,077 6,319,792 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 Ordinary Fully paid shares - par value 0.2p 212,608,297 144,465,805 Deferred Shares - par value 3.99p 151,149,391 151,149,391

On 12 May 2025 the Company undertook a 20 for 1 share consolidation exercise. This exercise resulted in the share capital of the Company at the time being replaced with 144,465,805 ordinary shares. There were no changes to the deferred shares in issue.

On 3 March 2026 the Company raised £1.7m through a placing and subscription of 56,475,825 new ordinary shares of 0.2p each at 3p per share. Of these, 4,666,666 shares were issued to Godolphin Minerals Limited in settlement of loans of £140,000 and 5,050,833 shares were issued to Brett Boynton, a director, in settlement of loans and fees of £151,525. At the same time the Company issued a further 11,666,667 new ordinary shares at 3p per share, totalling £350,000, to Godolphin Minerals Limited as consideration for the acquisition of Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited (notes 12 and 13). Transaction costs of £100,130 were deducted from share premium in respect of the shares issued during the year, comprising £77,573 of placing commissions and professional fees and £22,557 being the fair value of the warrants issued to the Company's broker as part consideration for its services on the fundraising.

Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote at shareholders' meetings and is entitled to participate in any dividends or other distributions of the Company.Deferred shares have no rights to receive dividends, no voting rights, no rights to participate in assets of the Company and the Company has the power to redeem or repurchase the shares.

SHARE OPTIONS AND WARRANTS

The following share-based payment arrangements were in existence during the reporting periods ended 30 June 2026 and 30 June 2025:

Series A Series B Series C At 1 July 2025 5,500,000 1,462,500 - Granted and vested 13,750,000 3,656,250 1,000,000 Corrected (see below) (5,500,000) (1,462,500) - At 30 June 2026 13,750,000 3,656,250 1,000,000 Grant date 12 May 2025 12 May 2025 03 March 2026 Expiry date 31 January 2029 31 May 2029 03 March 2029 Vesting date 12 May 2025 12 May 2025 03 March 2026 Exercise price 3.2p 4p 3p Estimated fair value of option - - 2.26p Warrant reserve - - £22,557

The weighted average remaining contractual life of the options at year-end was 2.66 years (2025: 3.49 years).

On 20 May 2026 the Company announced a correction to the warrants issued to former warrant holders of Godolphin Exploration Limited, which replaced their rights over Godolphin shares on acquisition. An arithmetical error in applying the share consolidation that took effect on 12 May 2025 had understated the number of warrants and overstated their exercise price. As announced, the warrants were:

5,500,000 warrants exercisable at 8 pence, expiring on 31 January 2029;

1,462,500 warrants exercisable at 10 pence, expiring on 31 May 2029.

The correct terms, reflecting the original economic intent, are:

13,750,000 warrants exercisable at 3.2 pence, expiring on 31 January 2029;

3,656,250 warrants exercisable at 4 pence, expiring on 31 May 2029.

The 17,406,250 warrants held by former Godolphin warrant holders were issued to replace warrants those holders already held over Godolphin shares. Because Godolphin is the accounting acquirer and these consolidated financial statements are a continuation of its financial statements, the replacement warrants continue Godolphin's existing equity. They are not consideration for the acquisition or payment for goods or services, so no amount is recognised in the warrant reserve in respect of them.

The estimated fair value of the Series C warrants granted in lieu of corporate finance services was calculated by applying the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The expected price volatility is based on the historic volatility (based on the remaining life of the options), adjusted for any expected changes to future volatility due to publicly available information. The assumptions used in the calculations were as follows:

Share price at date of grant 3.25p Exercise price See table above Expected volatility 110.7% Expected dividend 0% Contractual life See table above Risk free rate 3.80% Estimated fair value of option See table above

RESERVES

CONSOLIDATED COMPANY 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 £ £ £ £ Warrant Reserve Opening balance - - - 588,553 Movement in warrant reserve 22,557 - 22,557 - Expired options - - - (588,553) Closing balance 22,557 - 22,557 - Merger Reserve Opening balance 3,481,032 (66,585,529) 3,481,032 - Derecognised on acquisition of Godolphin Exploration Limited - 66,585,529 - - Recognised on acquisition of Godolphin Exploration Limited - 3,481,032 - 3,481,032 Recognised on acquisition of Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited 326,667 - 326,667 - Closing balance 3,807,699 3,481,032 3,807,699 3,481,032 Reverse Takeover Reserve Opening balance (67,211,109) - - - Additions - (67,211,109) - - Closing balance (67,211,109) (67,211,109) - -

The Warrant Reserve represents the fair value of options granted to employees and suppliers for services provided to the Group. The fair value of options is expensed over the vesting period or during the period in which the services are received.

The Reverse Takeover Reserve results from the Reverse Takeover of Godolphin Exploration Limited by Tamar Minerals Plc, details of which can be found in note 18 below.

The merger reserve arose on the issue of shares to facilitate the reverse acquisition of the Company by Godolphin Exploration Limited on 12 May 2025. Although the Company is the legal acquirer, Godolphin Exploration Limited was identified as the accounting acquirer under IFRS 3 Business Combinations (reverse acquisition). In accordance with the Companies Act 2006 the share premium on the shares issued to facilitate the reverse acquisition has been recognised in the merger reserve in the period ended 30 June 2025.

Share premium represents the amount subscribed for share capital in excess of its nominal value, net of the costs of issuing those shares. Accumulated losses represent the cumulative losses recognised in the consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income.

REVERSE TAKEOVER

On 12 May 2025 the Company acquired the entire issued share capital of Godolphin Exploration Limited ("Godolphin") through the issue of 1,832,127,500 new ordinary shares, after which Godolphin's former shareholders held 63.4% of the enlarged Group. The transaction was accounted for as a reverse acquisition, with Godolphin identified as the accounting acquirer. The Company did not meet the definition of a business under IFRS 3 at that date, so the transaction was accounted for under IFRS 2 rather than as a business combination. Full details were given in note 18 to the financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025. As a result, these consolidated financial statements continue to be presented as a continuation of those of Godolphin. The comparative figures are the results of Godolphin for the 15-month period to 30 June 2025, together with those of the Company from 12 May 2025. The fair value of the Company's net assets at acquisition, £2,855,484, exceeded the deemed cost of £1,914,377, so no share-based payment charge was recognised. The reverse acquisition reserve of £(67,211,109) that arose on the transaction is unchanged in the year.

CASH FLOW INFORMATION

For the purpose of presentation in the statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held at call with financial institutions, other short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial year as shown in the statement of cash flows is reconciled to the related items in the statement of financial position as follows:

CONSOLIDATED COMPANY Year ended 30 June 2026 15 months to 30 June 2025 Year ended 30 June 2026 15 months to 30 June 2025 £ £ £ £ Loss for the reporting period before taxation (1,052,878) (399,947) (1,218,030) 41,298 Add/(deduct):Non-cash items Depreciation and amortisation 4,281 6,658 1,367 - Gain on disposal of Kazera shares - (241,556) - (465,895) Loss on disposal of Titeline prepayment - 246,385 - - Loss on disposal of tangible fixed assets - 2,556 - - Expected credit loss on loan to subsidiary undertaking - - 978,300 - Impairment of assets held for sale 658,824 - - - Foreign exchange (155,848) 58,254 (176,097) 193,123 Change in assets and liabilities net of the effect of acquisitions and disposals associated with business combinations: Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 111,846 24,415 117,753 (22,387) (Decrease) in other assets - (15,295) - - (Increase) / decrease in trade payables and accruals (1,611) 41,486 (42,327) 105,793 Effect of exchange rate movements on working capital 902 - - - Net cash used in operating activities (434,484) (277,044) (339,034) (148,068)

Non-cash movement within financial activities

During the year loans of £140,000 owed to Godolphin Minerals Limited and loans and fees of £151,525 owed to Brett Boynton were settled by the issue of ordinary shares (Note 15), and shares valued at £350,000 were issued as consideration for Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited (Note 13). These transactions did not involve cash and are excluded from the statements of cash flows.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Financial assets by category

The IFRS 9 categories of financial assets included in the Statement of Financial Position and the headings in which they are included are as follows:

CONSOLIDATED COMPANY 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 £ £ £ £ Financial assets at amortised cost: Cash and cash equivalents 1,113,189 294,994 1,094,700 220,956 Trade and other receivables 141 130,857 - - Loans to subsidiary undertakings - - 1,346,273 2,100,468 1,113,330 425,851 2,440,973 2,321,424

Financial liabilities by category

The IFRS 9 categories of financial liability included in the Statement of Financial Position and the headings in which they are included are as follows:

CONSOLIDATED COMPANY 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 30 June 2026 30 June 2025 £ £ £ £ Financial liabilities at amortised cost: Trade and other payables 282,078 410,739 125,100 180,760 Borrowings - 150,172 - 138,192 282,078 560,911 125,100 318,952

The following are the Group's contractual maturities of financial liabilities, including estimated interest payments:

TOTAL CARRYING AMOUNT £ LESS THAN ONE YEAR £ BETWEEN ONE AND FIVE YEARS £ MORE THAN FIVE YEARS £ 30 June 2026 Trade and other payables 282,078 267,077 15,001 - Borrowings - - - - 30 June 2025 Trade and other payables 410,739 410,739 - - Borrowings 150,172 - 150,172 -

Capital risk management

The Group manages its capital to ensure that it will be able to continue as a going concern while maximising the return to stakeholders through the optimisation of the debt and equity balance. The capital structure of the Group consists of cash and cash equivalents and equity attributable to equity holders of the Company, comprising issued capital, reserves and accumulated losses, all as disclosed in the Statement of Financial Position. The Group had no borrowings at 30 June 2026 (2025: £150,172).

Financial risk management objectives

The Group is exposed to a variety of financial risks which result from both its operating and investing activities. The Group's risk management is coordinated by the board of directors and focuses on actively securing the Group's short to medium term cash flows by minimising the exposure to financial markets. The main risks the Group is exposed to through its financial instruments are credit risk, liquidity risk and market price risk.

Foreign currency risk management

The Company undertakes transactions denominated in foreign currencies, and exposures to exchange rate fluctuations therefore arise. The Group's Australian interests are held through its subsidiary Signature Gold Pty Ltd, whose functional currency is the Australian dollar, bringing exposure to movements in the GBP/AUD exchange rate.

The Group's United Kingdom operations are conducted in sterling. Exchange rate exposures are managed within approved policy parameters and the Company does not enter into forward exchange contracts to mitigate the exposure to foreign currency.

The Directors consider the balances most susceptible to foreign currency movements to be the net assets of Signature Gold Pty Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED 2026 AUD 2025 AUD Net Assets of Signature Gold Pty Ltd 469,174 2,316,245

COMPANY 2026 £ 2025 £ Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss - 3

The following table illustrates the sensitivity of the value of the foreign currency denominated assets in regard to the change in AUD exchange rates.

It assumes a +/- 15% change in the AUD/GBP exchange rate for the year ended 30 June 2026 (2025:15%).

Impact of exchange rate fluctuations

AUD IMPACT 2026 £ AUD IMPACT 2025 £ Average movement in exchange rate 15% 15% Change in equity Increase in GBP value 36,721 166,492 Decrease in GBP value 36,721 166,492 Result for the period Increase in GBP value 104,477 30,839 Decrease in GBP value 104,477 30,839

Exposure to foreign exchange rates varies during the year depending on the volume and nature of foreign transactions. Nonetheless, the analysis above is considered to be representative of the Group's exposure to currency risk.

Interest rate risk management

The Group had no interest-bearing borrowings at 30 June 2026 and holds its cash in current accounts. The Group's exposure to interest rate risk is therefore not material and no sensitivity analysis has been presented. There would have been no effect on amounts recognised directly in equity.

Credit risk management

The Group's maximum exposure to credit risk at 30 June 2026 was £1,113,330 (2025: £425,851), being the carrying amount of its financial assets. The Company's maximum exposure was £2,440,973 (2025: £2,321,424), which includes amounts owed by subsidiary undertakings of £1,346,273 (2025: £2,100,468) after a loss allowance of £978,300 (2025: £nil). The loss allowance has been charged to profit or loss in the year. The loan is credit-impaired and the allowance is measured at lifetime expected credit losses.

Liquidity risk management

Ultimate responsibility for liquidity risk management rests with the Board of Directors, which monitors the Group's short, medium and long-term funding and liquidity management requirements on an appropriate basis. The Group manages liquidity risk by maintaining adequate reserves, banking facilities and reserve borrowing facilities. The Group's liquidity risk arises in supporting the trading operations in the subsidiaries, which hopefully will start to generate profits and positive cash-flows in the short term. However, as referred to in Note 2 the Group is currently exposed to significant liquidity risk and needs to obtain external funding to support the Group going forwards.

Market risk management

Market risk arises from the Group's use of interest bearing and foreign currency financial instruments. It is the risk that future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in interest rates (interest rate risk), and foreign exchange rates (currency risk), details of which are included in the relevant sections above.

RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

Group and the Company

At 30 June 2026 the following balances were owed to Directors:

30 June 2026 £ 30 June 2025 £ Accrued fees Brett Boynton - 15,000 Sam Quinn 70,000 70,000 70,000 85,000

During the year VSA Capital Limited, the Company's Aquis Corporate Adviser, broker and research provider, charged the Company £104,328 (2025: £82,000) for corporate services. In part consideration for its services on the March 2026 fundraise, VSA Capital Limited was granted warrants over 1,000,000 ordinary shares exercisable at 3 pence and expiring on 3 March 2029 (note 15). The balance due to VSA Capital Limited at 30 June 2026 was £Nil (2025: £42,700). VSA Capital Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of VSA Capital Group plc, of which Mark Thompson is Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Thompson holds 453 ordinary shares in VSA Capital Group plc, being 20.2 per cent of the issued share capital. All transactions were at arm's length and at market rates.

Godolphin Minerals Limited is a company of which Mark Thompson is a director and in which he, David Lilley and Henry Maxey are shareholders, all three being substantial shareholders in the Company. On 3 March 2026 the Company acquired the entire issued share capital of Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited, the owner of the Duke of Leeds Mineral Rights Estate, from Godolphin Minerals Limited for £350,000, satisfied by the issue of 11,666,667 ordinary shares at 3 pence per share (note 12). Before that acquisition, Godolphin Exploration Limited held the estate under an Exploration Licence and Option for Grant of Mineral Lease agreement with Godolphin Mining (UK) Limited, under which an annual option payment of £50,000 (2025: £50,000) was charged in the year and added to the loan owed to Godolphin Minerals Limited. That loan carries an interest of 12% and is repayable in May 2026. On 3 March 2026 £140,000 of it was settled by the issue of 4,666,666 ordinary shares in the Company at 3 pence per share, and the balance owed by Godolphin Exploration Limited to Godolphin Minerals Limited at 30 June 2026 was £10,537 (2025: £75,000).

At 30 June 2026 Godolphin Exploration Limited owed Mark Thompson £10,610 (2025: £10,610) in respect of a loan from him.

Mark Thompson subscribed for 8,333,333 ordinary shares in the March 2026 fundraise for £250,000 in cash, and Andrew Wilson subscribed for 166,666 ordinary shares for £5,000 in cash. Brett Boynton was issued 5,050,833 ordinary shares at 3p per share in settlement of £151,525 of loans and fees owed to him. At 30 June 2026 the Group owed 33rd Degree Limited, a company of which Brett Boynton is a director, £13,044 (2025: £12,570).

During the year Stellium Services Limited, a company of which Andrew Wilson is a director, charged the Group £5,000 (2025: £Nil) for consulting and investor relations services. The balance due at 30 June 2026 was £Nil (2025: £Nil).

During the year Silvertree Partners LLP, a limited liability partnership in which Sam Quinn is a member, charged the Company £50,845 (2025: £9,000) for company secretarial and finance function services. The engagement ended on 30 June 2026 and the balance due at that date was £Nil (2025: £5,513). At 30 June 2026 the Group owed Jonathan Robbeson £Nil (2025: £15,985) in accrued directors' fees. All transactions were at arm's length and at market rates.

Post year end

On 1 July 2026 the Group engaged Pure Reports Limited to provide bookkeeping services to the Company at a fee of £35,000 per annum for a minimum term of twelve months. Pure Reports Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of VSA Capital Group plc, of which Mark Thompson is Non-Executive Chairman. No amounts were charged and no balance was outstanding at 30 June 2026.

On 15 July 2026 the Group engaged MET Mineral Resources Limited, a company in which Mark Thompson has an interest, to provide the services of Dominic Claridge and Sam Bolton. No amounts were charged and no balance was outstanding at 30 June 2026.

CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

Exploration Lease Expenditure Commitments

The Group's Australian licences are subject to an earn in Agreement with White Energy whereby White Energy has taken on all ongoing expenditure commitments, and as such the Group has no ongoing commitments relating to these licences at this time.

The Group holds two licences through Godolphin Exploration Limited. These licences are subject to annual licence fees, with amounts payable to maintain these licences over the next five years as follows:

2026 2025 £ £ Payable: - within one year 75,000 125,000 - later than one year but not later than five years 375,000 675,000 - later than five years - 300,000 450,000 1,100,000

CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

There are no contingent assets or liabilities noted by the Group at 30 June 2026 (2025: £Nil).