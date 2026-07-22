Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Gelingt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BFC | ISIN: GB00BTXXYC84 | Ticker-Symbol: LYC
Frankfurt
22.07.26 | 08:04
0,051 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAMAR MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAMAR MINERALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0470,06508:48
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tamar Minerals Plc - Commencement of Drilling in Cornwall

Tamar Minerals Plc - Commencement of Drilling in Cornwall

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

22 July 2026

Tamar Minerals plc

("Tamar Minerals" or the "Company")

Commencement of Drilling in Cornwall

Tamar Minerals plc (AQSE: TMR), the exploration company primarily focused on tin and copper in the South West of England, is pleased to provide a corporate update in respect of Great Wheal Vor.

The Company announced in March that it intended to commence drilling in the current year at Great Wheal Vor, targeting the depth extensions of the high-grade Main Lode. The Company is pleased to announce that a contract has now been signed with Priority Drilling Limited ("Priority Drilling") to undertake a 1,900 metre drilling programme with the drill rig mobilizing on 27 July 2026. Drilling will commence shortly thereafter.

Great Wheal Vor was one of Cornwall's premier tin producers in the 19th century. Mining ceased in 1878 due to the lode dipping into adjacent mineral rights that are now under the Company's control. Grades at the base of the main lode were estimated historically to have been 3m to 5m wide at circa 3.5% Sn. The Company intends to test the historical thesis with the drill programme.

Mark Thompson, Non-Executive Chairman, of Tamar Minerals commented:

"This is a programme I have wanted to drill for many years, and with recent strength in tin prices coupled with strong fundamentals and growing Government and global interest in critical metals in the South West of England, the timing could not be better."

For further information, please contact:

Tamar Minerals plc020 3005 5000

Mark Thompson

VSA Capital Limited020 3005 5000

Aquis Corporate Adviser and Broker

Andrew Raca/Dylan Sadie (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.