Tamar Minerals Plc - Commencement of Drilling in Cornwall

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

22 July 2026

Tamar Minerals plc

("Tamar Minerals" or the "Company")

Commencement of Drilling in Cornwall

Tamar Minerals plc (AQSE: TMR), the exploration company primarily focused on tin and copper in the South West of England, is pleased to provide a corporate update in respect of Great Wheal Vor.

The Company announced in March that it intended to commence drilling in the current year at Great Wheal Vor, targeting the depth extensions of the high-grade Main Lode. The Company is pleased to announce that a contract has now been signed with Priority Drilling Limited ("Priority Drilling") to undertake a 1,900 metre drilling programme with the drill rig mobilizing on 27 July 2026. Drilling will commence shortly thereafter.

Great Wheal Vor was one of Cornwall's premier tin producers in the 19th century. Mining ceased in 1878 due to the lode dipping into adjacent mineral rights that are now under the Company's control. Grades at the base of the main lode were estimated historically to have been 3m to 5m wide at circa 3.5% Sn. The Company intends to test the historical thesis with the drill programme.

Mark Thompson, Non-Executive Chairman, of Tamar Minerals commented:

"This is a programme I have wanted to drill for many years, and with recent strength in tin prices coupled with strong fundamentals and growing Government and global interest in critical metals in the South West of England, the timing could not be better."

For further information, please contact:

Tamar Minerals plc020 3005 5000

Mark Thompson

VSA Capital Limited020 3005 5000

Aquis Corporate Adviser and Broker

Andrew Raca/Dylan Sadie (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)