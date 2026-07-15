Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Time to Buy! Diese drei Kräfte treiben die Tiefsee-Exploration massiv an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BFC | ISIN: GB00BTXXYC84 | Ticker-Symbol: LYC
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 08:01
0,051 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAMAR MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAMAR MINERALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0470,06408:37
PR Newswire
15.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tamar Minerals Plc - Board Changes

Tamar Minerals Plc - Board Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2026

Tamar Minerals plc

("Tamar" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Tamar Minerals plc (AQSE: TMR), the exploration company primarily focused on tin and copper in the South West of England, announces the following changes to the board.

In light of the appointment of Mr. Dominic Claridge as Chief Executive, Mr. Mark Thompson is assuming the role of Non-Executive Chairman and Mr. Brett Boynton is assuming the role of a Non-Executive Director alongside Mr. Andrew Wilson, who will remain as a Non-Executive Director. Mr. Sam Quinn has agreed to stand down from the board with immediate effect.

Mark Thompson, Non-Executive Chairman, of Tamar Minerals commented:

"I would like to thank Mr. Sam Quinn for his contribution to Tamar Minerals. We are grateful to Sam for his support and wise council to the board. We will him all the best in his future endeavours."

For further information, please contact:

Tamar Minerals plc020 3005 5000

Mark Thompson

VSA Capital Limited020 3005 5000

Aquis Corporate Adviser and Broker

Andrew Raca/Dylan Sadie (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.