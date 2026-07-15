Tamar Minerals Plc - Board Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2026

Tamar Minerals plc

("Tamar" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Tamar Minerals plc (AQSE: TMR), the exploration company primarily focused on tin and copper in the South West of England, announces the following changes to the board.

In light of the appointment of Mr. Dominic Claridge as Chief Executive, Mr. Mark Thompson is assuming the role of Non-Executive Chairman and Mr. Brett Boynton is assuming the role of a Non-Executive Director alongside Mr. Andrew Wilson, who will remain as a Non-Executive Director. Mr. Sam Quinn has agreed to stand down from the board with immediate effect.

Mark Thompson, Non-Executive Chairman, of Tamar Minerals commented:

"I would like to thank Mr. Sam Quinn for his contribution to Tamar Minerals. We are grateful to Sam for his support and wise council to the board. We will him all the best in his future endeavours."

For further information, please contact:

Tamar Minerals plc020 3005 5000

Mark Thompson

VSA Capital Limited020 3005 5000

Aquis Corporate Adviser and Broker

Andrew Raca/Dylan Sadie (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)