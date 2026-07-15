Tamar Minerals Plc - Appointment of CEO

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

15 July 2026

Tamar Minerals plc

("Tamar" or the "Company")

Appointment of CEO

Tamar Minerals plc (AQSE: TMR), the exploration company primarily focused on tin and copper in the South West of England is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominic Claridge as Chief Executive Officer (" CEO") of the Company with immediate effect.

Dominic has more than 35 years of experience in mining operations, project management, and consulting in precious and base-metal mining across Australia, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Dominic has considerable experience in underground and open-pit mining operations, having worked for many years on mine sites and then progressing to project management and C-suite executive. His experience working with a mix of junior and mid-tier mining companies has provided him with a multitude of skills in relation to all aspects of project development studies across a broad range of commodities.

After graduating from the University of Sydney (BE Mining), he spent the first 13 years at mining operations in Western Australia. He then took a fly in/fly out (FIFO) role assisting in the development of an underground gold mine in China. Upon his return to Australia, he joined Perilya Ltd as its Group Mining Engineer. Dominic then joined Griffin Mining as their COO where he remained for 6 years. He returned to Australia and worked for 2 junior mining companies developing assets in Namibia. He relocated to the UK in 2011 with his family. Since moving to the UK, Dominic has worked in private equity and consulting, most recently with AMC Consultants UK.

Dominic will join the Company's executive management team and will be responsible for the day to day management of the Tamar, and the delivery of its operational objectives. The Board has determined that Dominic will undertake the role of Chief Executive Officer in an executive management capacity and will not be appointed as a Director of the Company. The Board believes that this structure provides an appropriate separation between governance and executive management, with the Board retaining responsibility for oversight, strategy and shareholder accountability.

Related Party Transaction

The services of Dominic Claridge will comprise a minimum of two days per week and will be contractually provided by MET Mineral Resources Limited (" MMR"). In addition, Tamar has entered into an agreement with MMR whereby the Company will be provided with the services of Sam Bolton as full time Head of Exploration, in order to manage the proposed drill programme in Cornwall. The combined costs to Tamar of these arrangements (the " Arrangements") will amount to £192,000pa, which equals the costs incurred by MMR itself for providing the services of Dominic Claridge and Sam Bolton. In addition, Mark Thompson will be reducing his board responsibilities and moving from Executive Chairman of the Company to Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect. His remuneration will reduce accordingly from £60,000 to 30,000pa. MMR is a company wholly owned by Mark Thompson. The Arrangements are therefore regarded as a related party transaction under the Aquis Growth Market Rules.

In addition, the Company has entered into a service agreement with Pure Reports Limited (the " Service Agreement") for the provision of certain accounting and reporting services at a cost of £35,000pa, resulting in an annual saving of £20,000. Pure Reports Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of VSA Capital Group plc, which operates independently of VSA Capital Limited, the Company's Aquis Corporate Adviser. Mark Thompson is Non-Executive Chairman and a material shareholder of VSA Capital Group plc and therefore the Service Agreement is therefore regarded as a related party transaction under the Aquis Growth Market Rules.

The independent directors of the Company, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, believe the Arrangements and the Service Agreement are fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

Mark Thompson, Non-Executive Chairman, of Tamar Minerals commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Dominic as Chief Executive Officer. I am confident that his skills and experience will add immense value to the Company. With over three decades of experience across mining operations, he brings a wealth of expertise in relation to progressing the development of mining operations."

For further information, please contact:

Tamar Minerals plc020 3005 5000

Mark Thompson

VSA Capital Limited020 3005 5000

Aquis Corporate Adviser and Broker

Andrew Raca/Dylan Sadie (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)