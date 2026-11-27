LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) today announced that the sale of all rights and assets related to the CD40 agonist antibody mitazalimab to Biossil Inc. ("Biossil"), communicated on 31 October 2026, has been completed.

All significant closing conditions have been satisfied, and ownership of mitazalimab and responsibility for its further development, manufacturing and patent costs have passed to Biossil. Alligator has received the upfront payment of USD 0.75 million, and remains eligible for milestone payments and royalties on future sales, as described in the press release of 31 October 2026.

"We are pleased to have completed this transaction, which represents an important milestone for Alligator. We would like to thank everyone involved for their dedication and professionalism throughout the process," said Johan Giléus, CFO, and incoming CEO, of Alligator Bioscience.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Giléus, CFO

E-mail: johan.gileus@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:45 p.m. CET on 27 November 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a biotechnology company with financial interests, through milestone payments and royalties on future sales, in two programmes: HLX22, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody being developed by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., and mitazalimab, an anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody, including its derivatives, being developed by Biossil, Inc. Alligator also holds an interest in the antibody ALG.APV-527, co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., as well as in the bispecific antibody format RUBY.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Attachments

Alligator Bioscience completes sale of mitazalimab to Biossil

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alligator-bioscience-completes-sale-of-mitazalimab-to-biossil-1400853