

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Elia Group SA/NV (ELI.BR, ELIAF), a Belgian electricity transmission operator, announced on Friday that it had raised its full-year 2026 net profit guidance, supported by higher interest rates that are expected to boost remuneration from its regulated activities in Belgium and Germany.



The company now expects net profit attributable to Elia Group shareholders to range between €730 million and €760 million, compared with its previous forecast of €690 million to €740 million. The revised outlook includes approximately €65 million in negative adjusted items, mainly related to its US investments, after hybrid coupons.



Elia Group shares were up 0.08 percent at €132.50 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News