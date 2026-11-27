

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Target Corp. (TGT) announced on Friday that its online-only Cyber Monday sale will begin on November 30, offering discounts of up to 50% on thousands of products across categories including toys, electronics, apparel, beauty and home goods.



The company said the promotion will be available through Target.com and the Target app starting at 2 a.m. Central Time.



Target said the event will also feature its AI-powered shopping assistant, Ask Target, and an expanded assortment from its Target Plus third-party marketplace.



The retailer said Target Circle members will be eligible for its annual promotion offering 10% off Target gift cards on December 5 and December 6.



On NYSE, shares of Target were down 0.03% at $172.16.



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