

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new Swedish study suggests that low vitamin D levels during summer may be a greater health concern than low levels during winter.



Researchers from Uppsala University in Sweden wanted to understand how seasonal changes affect vitamin D levels, as in Europe and other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, people usually build up vitamin D reserves in their body fat during the sunny summer months. The body uses these reserves during winter, when sunlight is limited, and vitamin D levels naturally fall.



For the study, researchers measured blood vitamin D levels in more than 12,000 older men and women in Sweden. They then followed the participants for around 10 years to track deaths and bone fractures.



The results showed that people with low vitamin D levels during summer had a higher risk of death and bone fractures than those with higher levels. However, low vitamin D levels during winter, especially between January and March, were not linked to the same increased risks.



The findings suggest that summer could be the best time to check vitamin D levels. Testing during this period may help doctors identify people with long-term vitamin D deficiency who are more likely to benefit from supplements.



During winter, vitamin D levels may drop, but the body can still use the reserves stored in fat during the summer months.



Researchers stated that more studies are needed to determine whether supplements can help people who have low vitamin D levels during summer.



'Our findings suggest that a more targeted approach in future trials, focusing on people with low summer vitamin D levels, may be necessary to determine who truly benefits from vitamin D supplements,' the authors noted.



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