Toronto, Ontario and Geraldton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company", "Tombill"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ashley Nadon as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Following a transition period working alongside Athanasios Pythagoras, Ms. Nadon replaces him as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The Board thanks Mr. Pythagoras for his contribution and dedication to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Ms. Nadon is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience providing financial management, accounting and regulatory compliance services to publicly traded companies. She currently serves as CFO for several TSX Venture Exchange-listed junior resource exploration companies, with responsibilities including the preparation of financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), regulatory filings and corporate compliance.

Ms. Nadon holds a Master of Business Administration in Accounting from McMaster University's DeGroote School of Business and has been a member of CPA Ontario since 2018.

Ms. Nadon's appointment as the CFO of Tombill is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tombill

Founded in 1935 by Newmont Mining and 'Tom' and 'Bill' Johnson, Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) owns 2 of the 11 past-producing and producing mines in Geraldton, in the Greenstone gold district (pop. 4,300, approximately 225 km northeast of Thunder Bay). Within this established local and mining infrastructure, its assets comprise four claim groups, most of which strategically occupy the middle of the Geraldton gold district. Its claims sit on a shared boundary with, and down plunge from, the open pit of Equinox Gold's Greenstone Gold Mine (first gold pour May 2024), one of Canada's largest long-life gold mines and mills by annual production.

Assets comprise 74 claims (57 fully owned patented claims, 3 fully owned patents with easements, 9 fully owned patented mineral rights, and 5 leases) covering 3,168 acres. Of these, the 58-claim Main Group borders and is down-plunge from Greenstone Gold Mine on the west, straddling the Trans-Canada Highway; the 5-claim Ellis Group lies 4 km south of the town of Geraldton; the original 6-claim Tombill Old Mine group sits 10 km west-southwest of Geraldton; and a 5-claim lease is located in the Beardmore-Craskie region.

The Tombill Old Mine produced 69,120 oz of gold at a grade of 12.43 g/t between 1938 and 1942, with a final mill clean-up in 1955. Talmora Mine, northeast of the Main Group, produced 1,415 oz of gold at approximately 5.1 g/t in 1942 and 1947-48 before closing in 1948.[1] From the Greenstone Gold Mine west to the Key Lake deposit, the Geraldton camp extends approximately 13 km along the Bankfield-Tombill Deformation Zone, which hosts most of the area's past-producing gold mines.[2]





GERALDTON GOLD BELT

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For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com or contact:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to TSX Venture Exchange approval of Ms. Nadon's appointment. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] Source: Ontario Geological Survey Open File Report 5630 (Mason and White, 1986); Ontario Mineral Deposit Inventory records MDI42E11NE00006 and MDI42E10NW00004.

[2] Source: Equinox Gold Corp., Greenstone Property NI 43-101 Technical Report (March 30, 2026), Sections 7.1 and 7.5.

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