

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With trading resuming following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Friday. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside after closing mixed for two straight days.



The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq surged 543.70 points or 2.3 percent to 24,129.50, the S&P 500 shot up 114.71 points or 1.6 percent to 7,297.49 and the Dow jumped 591.99 points or 1.2 percent to 50,774.94.



For the holiday-interrupted week, the Nasdaq soared by 6.7 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Dow both spiked by around 5 and a half percent.



The rally on Wall Street reflected an extension of the substantial volatility seen over the past few sessions.



Stocks have shown wild swings in recent days amid shifting views about the outlook for the artificial intelligence trade due in part to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation and subsequent reinstatement.



Tech stocks extended the recovery from an early sell-off on Wednesday, as reflected by the surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.



'Investors will be counting their blessings that the pre-Thanksgiving recovery in global tech stocks looks like it's being sustained after the turkey has been cleared from people's plates,' says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.



He added, 'After a tumultuous week, there will be hopes this uptick can be sustained and that the momentum can carry over into the remainder of the year, despite worries about the sustainability of AI spending, rising borrowing costs and a renewed tariff threat.'



However, overall trading activity was somewhat subdued amid a lack of major U.S. economic data and an early close on Wall Street.



Sector News



Gold stocks skyrocketed amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index soaring by 6.9 percent.



Substantial strength was also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 5.6 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.



Semiconductor and networking stocks also saw considerable strength, contributing to the jump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.



Energy stocks also turned in a strong performance despite a downturn by the price of crude oil, while airline, retail and financial stocks also moved notably higher.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 2.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged by 3.7 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.8 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have shown a significant pullback following recent strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has shot up 9.2 basis points to 4.940 percent.



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