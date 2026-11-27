

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets found additional support on Friday, extending gains from the previous session thanks to easing concerns over the outlook for artificial intelligence stocks.



The markets opened higher and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs on strength from the technology stocks and mining companies. Copper and gold prices recovered, helping spur a rally in the mining sector, while AI-driven market jitters eased after authorities in South Korea and China announced support measures.



The DAX in Germany climbed 225.72 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 25,441.24, while the FTSE in London gained 89.51 points or 0.84 percent to close at 10.698.81, the CAC 40 in France added 47.35 points or 0.58 percent to end at 8,156.09 and the SMI in Switzerland collected 62.29 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 14,879.97.



In economic news, Finland's economy grew less than estimated in the third quarter, Statistics Finland said on Friday. Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after rising 0.2 percent in the previous quarter. In the flash estimate, the expansion was 0.5 percent.



Sweden's economic growth moderated less than estimated in the third quarter, Statistics Sweden said on Friday. Gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, slower than the revised 1.4 percent rebound in the second quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 0.4 percent.



The French economy contracted more than estimated in the third quarter, revised data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday. Gross domestic product shrank 0.2 percent after remaining flat in the preceding period. The decline for the third quarter was revised down from -0.1 percent.



Spain's consumer price inflation eased more than expected in November to the lowest level in four months, flash data from the statistical office INE revealed Friday. The consumer price index climbed 4.1 percent annually in November, slower than October's stable increase of 4.9 percent. Economists had expected inflation to moderate to 4.6 percent. Core inflation also eased to 2.6 percent from 3.1 percent in October.



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