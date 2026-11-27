

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices have surged on Friday, rebounding from recent losses as near-term war concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to give an opportunity for Iran to come up with a deal while continuing U.S. rate hike expectations capped the gains.



Of note, markets remained closed yesterday on account of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.



Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery has soared by $109.70 (or 3.09%) to $3,661.10 per troy ounce.



Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery has catapulted by $3.257 (or 8.09%) to $43.500 per troy ounce.



Ahead of December 8-9 meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, market participants are focused on the next week's labor market data, including the key nonfarm payrolls report that is due on December 4.



Automatic Data Processing's private payrolls report is slated to be released on Wednesday, with weekly jobless claims on Thursday. The numbers could provide more clues on how the Fed may charter its trajectory on interest rates.



Currently, traders are betting on a 98.90% chance of the Fed instituting a 25-basis-point interest rate hike, according to the CME Group FedWatch tool.



Economists are of the view that if the data indicates strong economic growth, an interest rate raise could be inevitable.



U.S. technology stocks underwent heavy pressure over the past few days due to concerns among investors over the hyper-sized spendings on artificial intelligence related infrastructure building.



The reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia offered only a short-lived breather as doubts over the return on AI-linked investments returned to markets.



Today, as investors re-assessed concerns over the profitability in super-sized AI spending, technology stocks recovered from some of their losses.



U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had a discussion with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Trump remarked that any future strikes against Iran would target Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, a location suspected to be Iran's underground nuclear facility.



Trump, however, stressed that he wanted to give Iran another chance to change course. Repeating his claims that U.S. forces have degraded Iran's military capabilities, Trump stated that he is giving Iran a chance to get smart.



Trump warned that Iran could strike European targets, a nuclear-armed Iran could trigger a nuclear holocaust in the Middle East and added that it cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.



Two days before, under Section 301, the U.S. administration announced a fresh wave of tariffs on several countries including China, the European Union, and 12 other jurisdictions comprising Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The move follows an investigation into their trade practices.



The findings, according to White House, revealed that these countries subsidize heavily in favor of their domestic manufacturers and encourages exports to the U.S., which in turn cripples the U.S. manufacturers from doing their businesses. The levies take effect from January 2027.



U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer remarked that these new taxes would create a level playing field for the U.S. businesses.



Analysts are of the view that these tariffs could create friction between the U.S. and China, which is the largest competitor for the U.S. in the race for domination in artificial intelligence.



According to the World Gold Council's market update released on November 17, capitalizing on the recent slump in gold prices, China's central bank increased its reserves by adding 26 tonnes of gold in October.



China's official gold holdings reached 2,435 tonnes at the end of October.



Today, the WTI crude oil for December was last seen trading, down by $0.85 (or 1.02%), at $82.83 per barrel.



Today, the U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 104.02, up by 0.36 (or 0.35%) today.



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