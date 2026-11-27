

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers have identified a new type of depression called circadian depression, which may affect about one in four people with severe, recurring or long-term depression.



'Our research has identified circadian depression as a new subtype, affecting around a quarter of people in our study into those with severe, recurrent or persistent depression,' said first author Emiliana Tonini from the University of Sydney's Brain and Mind Center.



This type of depression is linked to the body's internal clock, which controls when we sleep and wake up. People with circadian depression are more likely to stay up late at night, sleep longer than usual, feel tired even after getting enough sleep and experience more severe depression symptoms. Their symptoms may also change depending on the season.



The discovery came from an analysis of medical and genetic data from more than 10,000 Australians with depression. Researchers found that 2,604 people, or nearly 25% of the participants, showed signs of circadian depression.



Published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, the findings suggested that medications commonly used for depression may be less effective in people with circadian depression. They may also experience more side effects from these treatments.



'Because circadian depression is linked to people's internal body clock, treatments targeting the circadian rhythm, such as light therapy and melatonin, may be much more relevant, and clinicians should reach for these much earlier in people with this presentation,' co-senior author Jacob Crouse said.



'For those who find that antidepressants are not working for them, it is important to speak to your clinician for advice about your individual circumstances.'



Identifying circadian depression early could help doctors choose treatments that better suit each patient. This may be especially important for younger people, who could otherwise spend a long time trying different medicines that may not provide enough relief.



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