Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Quantum Vault Holding Corp. ("Quantum" or the "Company"), following the Toronto-based Company's recent completion of a reverse takeover of Rigel Technologies Inc. Quantum's shares began trading on the CSE yesterday under the ticker symbol QVT, and today, the Quantum team opened the market: https://youtu.be/n4xNVLUpuRc.





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Quantum is a technology company developing hardware and software security solutions intended to address cybersecurity challenges associated with future quantum computer development. The Company is focused on securing current infrastructure against advances in quantum computing by developing security features intended to follow recognized standards and address existing cybersecurity threats that may evolve over time, while building a foundation for long-term quantum resilience.

"AI, quantum computing and hyperconnectivity are driving business productivity, but also exposing critical infrastructure to unforeseen risks that require innovative solutions," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "The CSE is an established exchange for emerging technology companies and Quantum joins a growing group of such companies. We welcome the Quantum team to the CSE."

"This is just the start for us," said David Posner, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum. "We're really excited to start trading on the CSE and show the market what we're all about."

"The more dependent we become on the internet, the more important it is to protect it," added Nauman Arshad, the Company's Chief Technology Officer. "At Quantum Vault, we've developed an innovative product designed for the emerging post-AI, post-quantum era. Our mandate is to build compact, rugged, embedded security modules that will help keep the internet safe and secure for many years to come."

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