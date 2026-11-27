Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company") announces, further to its news release dated October 30, 2026, that the board of directors of the Company has determined the ratio for the previously announced consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") to be one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every five (5) pre-Consolidation Common Shares.

The Consolidation will be completed effective December 2, 2026, as soon as practicable following completion of the Company's previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering"). All Common Shares issued and outstanding immediately following completion of the Rights Offering will be subject to the Consolidation.

On completion of the Consolidation, the Company anticipates there will be an aggregate of between approximately 9,982,673 (assuming no Common Shares are issued under the Rights Offering) and 19,965,346 (assuming the maximum number of Common Shares is issued under the Rights Offering) post-Consolidation Common Shares issued and outstanding, assuming no further issuance of Common Shares.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation, and any fractional Common Share resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number without any compensation paid in lieu.

The Common Shares, post-Consolidation, will continue to be listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol "ERKA" (CUSIP 298601204, ISIN CA2986012045).

Management of the Company believes that the Consolidation will provide the Company with a share structure that will better attract future capital financing and enhance growth opportunities.

The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons or any persons within the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2026 for additional information regarding the Rights Offering. Complete details of the Rights Offering are contained in the Company's rights offering notice and rights offering circular dated October 30, 2026, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Eureka Metals Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580)

Eureka Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of exploration projects in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium Project in Québec, prospective for titanium-vanadium-scandium mineralization; an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the KM98 Titanium Project in Québec; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, prospective for silver-lead-zinc-gold mineralization.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Rights Offering; the completion, timing, record and effective dates, effects and anticipated benefits of the Consolidation, including the number of post-Consolidation Common Shares; the timely receipt of all necessary regulatory and CSE approvals; satisfaction of the conditions to completion of the Rights Offering and the Consolidation; and the Company's future business plans and objectives.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: the Company obtaining CSE and other required approvals for the Rights Offering and the Consolidation on terms acceptable to it; the satisfaction of all conditions to completion of the Rights Offering and the Consolidation; the extent to which holders exercise their Rights; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and the early stage of the Company's mineral properties; fluctuations in commodity prices; market conditions; regulatory decisions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326218