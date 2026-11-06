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Freitag, 06.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington sichert 12 Mrd. USD per Gesetz - jetzt werden Metalle gebraucht!
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WKN: A2PRDK | ISIN: NL0013654783 | Ticker-Symbol: 1TY
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 09:01
37,500 Euro
-0,03 % -0,010
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Niederlande 30
EURONEXT-100
Eurozone 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSUS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSUS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,71537,76009:02
37,67037,70509:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGRION INTERNATIONAL
AGRION INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRION INTERNATIONAL LTD0,0410,00 %
CDT EQUITY INC0,043+2,13 %
EUREKA METALS CORP0,160-9,50 %
FAMICORD AG2,5500,00 %
KESKO OYJ29,000-0,89 %
KRONA PUBLIC REAL ESTATE AB3,4800,00 %
MORELD ASA2,4450,00 %
ONCONETIX INC0,547-0,31 %
OREXO AB0,076-0,39 %
PROSUS NV37,500-0,03 %
SED ENERGY HOLDINGS PLC0,654+4,64 %
ST JAMES GOLD CORP0,0380,00 %
VISTANCE NETWORKS INC4,766-1,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.