Das Instrument E36 CY0101162119 SED ENERGY HLDGS. DL 0,2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2026The instrument E36 CY0101162119 SED ENERGY HLDGS. DL 0,2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument 6BC0 CA27786T1093 EAT WELL INVESTMENT GROUP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2026The instrument 6BC0 CA27786T1093 EAT WELL INVESTMENT GROUP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2026Das Instrument C28 NO0013325506 MORELD ASA NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2026The instrument C28 NO0013325506 MORELD ASA NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2026Das Instrument V3V DE000A0BL849 FAMICORD AG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026The instrument V3V DE000A0BL849 FAMICORD AG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument CM9 US20337X1090 VISTANCE NETW.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2026The instrument CM9 US20337X1090 VISTANCE NETW.INC.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2026Das Instrument S580 CA2986011054 EUREKA METALS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026The instrument S580 CA2986011054 EUREKA METALS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026The instrument 5ZW KYG4469K1040 HELENS INTL HLDGS CO LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument 1TY NL0013654783 PROSUS NV EO -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2026The instrument 1TY NL0013654783 PROSUS NV EO -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2026Das Instrument 8TP0 AU0000232415 HYTERRA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026The instrument 8TP0 AU0000232415 HYTERRA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument BVU3 CA7900141044 ST.JAMES GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2026The instrument BVU3 CA7900141044 ST.JAMES GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2026Das Instrument KEK1 FI0009007900 KESKO A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026The instrument KEK1 FI0009007900 KESKO A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2026Das Instrument C5G SE0000736415 OREXO AB SK-,40 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2026The instrument C5G SE0000736415 OREXO AB SK-,40 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2026Das Instrument J4T US68237Q4010 ONCONETIX NEW DL -,00001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026The instrument J4T US68237Q4010 ONCONETIX NEW DL -,00001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument ZK71 US20678X7003 CDT EQ.NEW S.26 DL -,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026The instrument ZK71 US20678X7003 CDT EQ.NEW S.26 DL -,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument KEK FI0009000202 KESKO B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026The instrument KEK FI0009000202 KESKO B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.11.2026Das Instrument 927 SE0015657895 KRONA PUBLIC REAL ESTATE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.11.2026The instrument 927 SE0015657895 KRONA PUBLIC REAL ESTATE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 09.11.2026