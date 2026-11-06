Orexo AB: Report from Orexo AB's extraordinary general meeting, 6 November 2026

Amendment of the articles of association

The extraordinary general meeting in Orexo AB (publ) ("Orexo") resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend the articles of association to enable a new issue of ordinary shares with preferential rights for the shareholders. The resolution comprises alternative amendments to the limits for the share capital and the number of shares.

Approval of the board of directors' resolution on a rights issue

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the board of directors' resolution of 6 October 2026 on a new issue of ordinary shares with preferential rights for the shareholders. The objective of the rights issue is to strengthen the company's financial position and finance Orexo's prioritised development activities, payment of the company's share of the expected settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, DOJ, subject to the execution of a final settlement agreement, and strengthening of the company's working capital. The record date for the right to receive subscription rights is 10 November 2026 and the subscription period runs from 12 November 2026 up to and including 26 November 2026.

Authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on a new issue of ordinary shares to the underwriter

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to resolve, for the period until the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on a new issue of ordinary shares as an underwriting fee to the underwriter that has entered into an underwriting commitment to secure the rights issue. The subscription price shall correspond to the subscription price in the rights issue.

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the above are available at Orexo's website, www.orexo.com.

For further information contact:

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for severe diseases and life-saving rescue medications to meet future healthcare needs. Its proprietary AmorphOX® drug delivery technology improves the bioavailability and stability of large and small molecules, enabling new approaches to administration, manufacturing, and distribution. With more than 30 years of experience and multiple drugs approved globally, Orexo is advancing a diversified pipeline of clinical and preclinical programs. The company collaborates with partners in research, development, and commercialization. Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market, and its ADRs trade on the OTCQX market in the United States.